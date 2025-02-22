Top Demand Generation Software - Thailand

Find the right software and services.
Demand Generation Software is a powerful toolset designed to generate interest and awareness in a company's products or services among potential customers. It operates by identifying, engaging, and nurturing leads throughout the buyer's journey, ultimately driving them towards making a purchase decision. Here's a comprehensive description of Demand Generation Software: Demand Generation Software automates and streamlines the process of attracting and converting leads by employing various inbound and outbound marketing techniques. It leverages data analytics, marketing automation, and multi-channel communication strategies to create targeted campaigns that resonate with the needs and preferences of prospective customers. Overall, Demand Generation Software empowers businesses to attract, engage, and convert leads effectively, driving revenue growth and long-term customer relationships. It serves as a vital component of modern marketing strategies, helping organizations stay competitive in today's digital landscape.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console data with its no-code integrations. After identifying anonymous visitors from the website with CRM contacts/leads, Factors provides a unified view of all your marketing metrics, multi-touch attribution with ROI analysis, marketing, and sales funnels analysis, and automated insights tailor-made for B2B marketers.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensures that the data you need seamlessly plugs into your workflows and allows you to communicate at scale. With enterprise- level security and bu
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Swordfish.ai
swordfish.ai
Swordfish is the world's most powerful contact search engine. Swordfish aggregates data from the world's top people identity verification providers such as Hoovers, Dun & Bradstreet, Experian and hundreds of other independent sources & live feeds to bring you up-to-date, valid, direct contact information for the people you are looking for. Swordfish is used by the world's top recruiters, sales and investigative professionals at the world's leading defence, tech and government agencies. From Fortune 500 Executive recruiters to solo entrepreneurs, Swordfish is on your side to make your contact sourcing efficient, accurate & easy to use. Our 5 products are designed to make life easier.. Chrome Extension - Find any contact data on the web File Enrichment - Save time by bulk enriching customer lists Reverse Search Engine - Find anyone based on the input data Integrations - Swordfish connects seamlessly with your tools and CRMs via our integrations and API. Prospector - Find, connect and close your prospects with access to our powerful B2B contact database.
Xoxoday
xoxoday.com
Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives & payouts programs at a global scale with multi-currency and multi-region capabilities. We make it simple for the marketing and sales teams to send rewards, incentives and e-gifts across the customer lifecycle with a reward point system using workflows at scale. We integrate with CRMs, Survey tools, and email tools and offer API solutions to integrate directly with your products. Thousands of businesses of all sizes, from start-ups to large enterprises, use Xoxoday’s business currency to send rewards, perks, incentives, & disburse payouts. 2000+ Customers have shipped 80 Million+ rewards globally, making Plum the backbone for branded payments.
Wiza
wiza.co
Finding accurate B2B contact information is painful. 40% of salespeople say prospecting is the hardest part of their job. LinkedIn offers an up-to-date pool of leads, but no simple way to reach out ... Show More o those prospects outside of LinkedIn. Database solutions offer contact information, but job information is often wrong and emails bounce. Access real-time verified contact data with 99% deliverability. Get started with Wiza today!
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
MassContacts
masscontacts.online
MassContacts is a curated database of 50 million+ working professionals and CVs. Boost your lead generation, marketing, and recruitment efforts. Use advanced filtering to find your perfect prospects and candidates. It’s the most affordable and easy-to-use contact database and CV search in the market.
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
W3rocks
w3rocks.com
W3rocks offers you a suite of products that you can use for your marketing in order to grow your company, find leads, send emails, create a chatbot, attract visitors to write reviews, prevent your site from fake emails, display social notification on your site and many more. A suite of marketing and lead generation products: package includes multiple lead generation tools that you can use to grow your company. Get more leads and customers: All tools are oriented to drive new leads and customers to your company to make it grow. Unlimited access to all products: Offer Unlimited access to all the software without any limit, do not pay anymore per lead. What’s included? Enrichment data software to find email of new leads: Find leads from a list of companies. You will be able to get leads from a list of companies or domains. The software is perfect for B2B companies, Sales and Growth Hackers. The best enrich software to find leads. Ideal for generating leads to prospect them by cold email. Find business emails and leads information. Export leads directly to Excel with business data. Email, phone & social media extractor from a list of websites: You can upload a list of domains and extracts emails, social media URLs, and usernames from Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, etc., and phone numbers on all pages of each website. A report is available to download as Excel once all the emails are extracted.
Grata
grata.com
Grata is the leading business development solution for M&A. Grata unifies the dealmaking workflow into an all in one solution that helps you find, research, and engage with middle market companies. Powering over $400B of AUM, Grata delivers a competitive edge needed to find and close more middle market deals. Join the world’s leading M&A firms, management consultants, and corporations revolutionizing their business development strategies with Grata.
Talkable
talkable.com
Talkable’s marketing technology empowers e-commerce brands to acquire & retain high-value customers through referral & loyalty marketing programs. As a single-source solution for your referral marketing and loyalty marketing needs, brands are able to create seamless user experiences designed to increase brand engagement and build brand affinity. For both referral and loyalty solutions, Talkable offers comprehensive segmentation capabilities, a built-in A/B testing suite, and best-in-class fraud prevention intelligence. Talkable is more than just a technology solution, we’re also your partner. As such, every client has a dedicated team of experts who will strategize, envision, create, deploy, optimize all of your campaigns. The customer success team will act as an extension of your marketing team designing referral and loyalty programs that exceed your expectations. Talkable is best suited for brands with $4M+ in annual revenue. Its enterprise clients on average see a 52X ROI from their referral programs. Talkable’s Marketing Solutions are used to: * Identify, target, and reward your most valuable customers through in-depth data analysis. * Acquire and retain your highest-value clients at a low cost * Drive more sales and increase revenue Talkable was founded in 2009 and pioneered the ability to digitally track the virality of word-of-mouth marketing which ultimately sparked the creation of Referral Marketing. Today, Talkable develops and implements long-term growth strategies targeting new customer acquisition, increased retention, higher LTV, all at a significantly lower CPA than other marketing channels.
NetLine
netline.com
Successful B2B Marketers Start Here. NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generatio... Show More capabilities. Operating the only buyer-level intent platform, INTENTIVE, delivering real-time insights into
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationships.
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is built for sales & marketing professionals who generate leads online and need an easy way to access, contact, and convert leads from their phone or laptop. We’re trusted across hundreds of professions in virtually every industry. Our mobile CRM connects directly to popular lead sources like Facebook, TikTok, Google, and WordPress, and works seamlessly with WhatsApp, SMS, iMessage, email, and phone calls.
Closely
closelyhq.com
Closely is a cloud-based sales engagement platform for any business size - from solopreneurs to brands with dedicated sales teams. Launch automated outreach campaigns, grow and manage your Linkedin network , export B2B email contacts and hit your sales goals faster than ever.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing systems, CUFinder empowers companies to personalize communication, save time, and gain a competitive edge in today's dynamic business landscape. Experience the transformative power of CUFinder and unlock new possibilities for your sales and marketing success.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Surfe
surfe.com
Add contacts, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to the CRM through Surfe’s simple Chrome extension. Surfe is the #1 solution for integrating your ... Show More RM with LinkedIn to • eliminate the need for manual data entry • enhance data quality through enrichment • gain visibility into contact, lead, and deal statuses • boost sales productivity Compatible with HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Copper and Salesloft. Loved by Google, Uber, AWS, Bolt.. Over 80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn, but it’s not optimized for sales. Manually inputting data from LinkedIn to the CRM takes hours and can lead to data inconsistencies that negatively impact sales performance. Additionally, accessing the right data at the right time can be challenging, and hinder revenue generation. For sales and revenue teams who want to save time on administrative tasks and achieve optimal accuracy in their CRM data. As a GDPR-compliant and ISO27001-certified tool, Surfe helps your team operate from a gold standard of data, making sure everything is structured, categorized, updated, and protected.
Seenit
seenit.io
Attracting, engaging and retaining top talent is harder than ever. Empower your colleagues to create engaging and authentic videos to improve hiring and decrease attrition. All with a tool that anyone can use in minutes, no video experience needed. Contact Seenit, the employee-generated video platform. Seenit is the employee-generated video platform for businesses. It helps companies like EE, Novartis, and Vodafone securely crowdsource content from their colleagues and edit it into videos that engage 8x more than traditional content. All with a tool that anyone can use in minutes, no video experience needed. Seenit saves you time, money, and effort and is the flexible, scalable, and safe way to crowdsource and edit content from your colleagues, wherever they are. Seenit-produced content is up to 20x faster to collect, reduces production spend by 70%, and increases video output 9x. Empower your colleagues to create engaging and authentic videos to attract talent, enhance your employer brand, and engage your colleagues with Seenit, the employee-generated video platform.
LeadGenius
leadgenius.com
LeadGenius uses machine learning and a global network of human researchers to help B2B sales and marketing teams scale their outbound processes. The world's fastest growing companies use LeadGenius to find and connect with lasting customers. LeadGenius offers 3 primary services to B2B sales and marketing teams which can be used separately or as one end-to-end solution: Custom Lead Generation, Lead Enrichment and Managed Email Outreach. With LeadGenius, businesses can identify new customers, update and improve an existing lead database, and remove time-consuming steps from outbound email.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
LeadMine
leadmine.net
LeadMine is one of the simple and powerful lead generation platform trusted by 1000+ companies across the world. We at LeadMine strive to provide highly qualified, verified and most importantly, accurate professional business leads. With our tools, you can find your prospects under five seconds.
Fork
fork.ai
Fork is a company that helps cloud service companies to acquire customers intelligently. The company's platform consists of a series of products, the main service objects focus on IaaS, PaaS and SaaS layer cloud service enterprises. Through advanced data analysis technology and public information on the entire network, we are reconstructing the business information foundation of the enterprise, building a unique quantitative evaluation system for enterprise procurement budget, and building an efficient enterprise customer analysis and matching system based on this.
ReachStream
reachstream.com
ReachStream is a B2B (business-to-business) data solutions provider that offers high-quality and accurate data for marketing and sales purposes. It provides businesses with access to a wide range of data, including contact information, company details, and more, to help them identify and target their ideal prospects. ReachStream's data is designed to empower data-driven marketing and sales efforts, enabling businesses to reach their target audience effectively, nurture leads, and ultimately drive revenue growth. The platform is especially valuable in today's dynamic business landscape, where having up-to-date and comprehensive data is essential for success.
Revscale
revscale.ai
Whether you're automating personalized sales outreach, streamlining your fundraising efforts, or looking to recruit new team members, Revscale analyzes buyer intent signals & insights from across the web and engages your prospects with social touchpoints and automated outbound sequences, designed to convert.
Apify
apify.com
Meet the full-stack platform for web scraping, data extraction, and automation. Built by developers for developers. + Apify Store Over 1,600 pre-built scrapers for web scraping or automation projects. Scrape social media, Google Maps, Google Search, YouTube, and more. + Develop with open-source tools Simplify scraping with Crawlee, our popular open-source library for building reliable scrapers in Node.js. Or use the new Apify Python SDK. + Rely on your favorite libraries Apify works great with both Python and JavaScript. Use Scrapy, Selenium, Playwright or Puppeteer. + Turn your code into an Apify Actor Actors are serverless microapps that are easy to develop, run, share, and integrate. The infrastructure, proxies, and storages are ready to go. + Deploy to the cloud No configuration required. Use a single CLI command or build directly from GitHub. + Run your Actors Start from Apify Console, CLI, via API, or schedule your actor to start at any time. + Never get blocked Use our large pool of datacenter and residential proxies. Rely on smart IP address rotation with human-like browser fingerprints. + Store and share crawling results Use distributed queues of URLs to crawl. Store structured data or binary files. Export datasets in Excel, CSV, JSON, JSONL, XML, RSS, or HTML table. + Monitor performance over time Inspect all Actor runs, their logs, and runtime costs. Listen to events and get custom automated alerts. + Plug your Actors into any workflow Connect to hundreds of apps right away using ready-made integrations, or set up your own with webhooks and our API. + Publish your Actors Join hundreds of developers who share their Actors on Apify Store and earn money.
SigParser
sigparser.com
Turn Your Emails Into Contacts. Automatically find every contact detail from your emails, email signatures, and calendars. Easily sync with CRM and marketing apps so your contacts are up to date.
BuiltWith
builtwith.com
BuiltWith is a website profiler, lead generation, competitive analysis and business intelligence tool providing technology adoption, ecommerce data and usage analytics for the internet.
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain valuable data about their potential recipients.
Visitor Queue
visitorqueue.com
Visitor Queue is a B2B lead generation and website personalization software that aims to provide your sales team with insight on your website visitors, while providing them with a one-of-a-kind website experience. With our lead generation services, identify the name, contact details and user data of the businesses that visit your website. Gone are the days of cold calling and guessing, we feed your sales team hot leads that have already shown an interest in your products and/or services. With 98% of website visitors disappearing from your website without a trace, isn’t it time you found out who they were? Treat your website visitors uniquely with our new website personalization feature. Provide visitors a custom view of your website based on firmographic details, like geographic location, company size, or even their name. Show them relevant case studies, use cases, and testimonials based on their qualities. We built Visitor Queue because we saw first-hand the clear areas for improvement among the current software on the market. Don’t take our word for it though, try it for free today!
Leadinfo
leadinfo.com
Discover how Leadinfo can help you generate more and better sales than your competition by transforming anonymous website visitors into leads
Wappalyzer
wappalyzer.com
Wappalyzer is a web technology profiler and leads data provider. With thousands of technologies tracked across websites of millions of companies, Wappalyzer helps you to identify new prospects and increase your addressable market.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prospecting and Sales Intelligence software which works with sites like LinkedIn, Crunchbase, AngelList as well as you can upload your own lists.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace is a software as a service (SaaS) Data Science Company that provides a B2B Customer Data Platform. The company's products unifies multiple data sources, 1st party and 3rd party sources from social media, contact databases and customer relationship management systems and Marketing Automation platforms.
VanillaSoft
vanillasoft.com
VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads within seconds, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company based in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com. One superpower of the VanillaSoft solution is that it is reputably effective in fundraising campaigns. VanillaSoft's fully customizable, user-managed phonathon software gives phonathon managers maximum control over their phonathon campaigns. Intelligent workflow automation guarantees the consistent application of institutional best practices whilst also optimizing the efficiency and effectiveness of your phonathon outreach. Dynamic caller scripts, data segmentation, and stewardship automation ensure the most effective outreach strategy, whilst also improving the quality of the experience for alumni, donors, and fundraisers alike. Learn more: https://www.vanillasoft.com/solutions/business-function/fundraising.
LeadBoxer
leadboxer.com
LeadBoxer is a lead generation and lead scoring platform for small to large B2B sales teams. LeadBoxer provides sales teams of any size with valuable insights on what their potential customers are interested in before they even reach out. The software automatically creates visitor profiles for website visitors, captures data on their online behaviour and interactions, and then assigns them a leadscore according to parameters set by the assigned account manager. With LeadBoxer, sales teams are able to track website visitors, page and video views, and document downloads, as well as measure traffic sources. The designated sales person can set the importance of various lead properties (industry, no. of page views, etc.) to in order to influence the leadscore assigned by LeadBoxer. When a lead is ready to be qualified, LeadBoxer reports and notifies the salesperson (or people) responsible. The relevant salesperson can engage with their lead directly via the LeadBoxer app, where leads can be reviewed, assigned, or removed at any time. LeadBoxer integrates with CRMs and other sales tools via an advanced API.
Successeve
successeve.com
Successeve is a cloud-based Customer Intelligence Platform. Our series of products provide actionable scores and analytics at each stage of the customer journey to facilitate the efforts of the sales, marketing and customer success teams. Our goal is to help companies increase their growth by converting, retaining and expanding more customers. The Successeve products are propelled by three core engines: the centralization of data, the scores, and the automated actions.
MadKudu
madkudu.com
MadKudu's Revenue Automation Intelligence brings focus to revenue teams by predicting and prioritizing the right revenue generating actions. By automating key workflows, prioritizing actionable signals, and working where your teams already are you are able to unlock your revenue teams to be completely focused on driving and closing pipeline.
Toplyne
toplyne.io
Toplyne is a predictive artificial intelligence platform designed for sales and marketing teams. The platform utilizes customer data to build predictive models that help businesses identify prospects for new customers, expansion sales, cross-sells, and spot customers at risk. Key features include AI lead scoring, real-time MQL scoring, identity graph filters, and live enrichment. It also provides functionalities such as auto-stitching of customer data and churn prevention mechanisms. The Toplyne Sync and CRM Copilot integrations allow seamless data synchronization with CRM systems, ensuring the inclusion of key economic decision-makers in the CRM database. Toplyne's predictive models are designed to be set up in a short span of time, offering a faster impact on business as compared to in-house predictive models. The platform allows users to personalize interactions, automating sales, and marketing workflows. Apart from predicting potential customers and sales, Toplyne also provides insights into usage patterns and signals that drive customer intent, which can be effectively utilized in sales and marketing campaigns. The platform has found usage across various industries and teams including B2B SaaS, Banking & Financial services, Consumer internet, Insurance, Sales, Revenue operations, Marketing, Account Management, and Customer Success.
Pocus
pocus.com
Pocus turns data into revenue. Combine all product usage and intent signals your team needs to prioritize the best opportunities and take quick action. Pocus helps you build pipeline based on real buying signals, not your team’s best guess (whether it’s landing new logos or expanding existing ones). With Pocus, go-to-market teams at Asana, Canva, Miro, and Loom save 10+ hours a week digging through data to find and close deals with confidence.
Koncert
koncert.com
Koncert is an AI-powered platform designed to enhance sales success by providing a suite of tools for the sales process. The platform includes Koncert Dialers, a suite of four unique sales dialers tailored to team needs: AI Parallel Dialer, AIFlow Dialer, Agent-Assisted Dialer, and Click to Call Dialer. These dialers help intelligently manage the filtering, connection, and tracking of sales calls. The platform also introduces Koncert Cadence, which is a multi-channel sales sequencer operating across different channels, including Phone, Email, Video, and Social media for a diverse outreach. Additionally, Koncert features the Remote Salesfloor, a smart feature crafted to replicate the traditional sales floor workspace experience in a digital format. To optimize outbound dialing, the platform is equipped with Caller ID Management, a novel Heat Map function for managing outbound dialer numbers. It also offers seamless integration with pre-invested tools, enhancing its usability. Additionally, the machine learning facet of Koncert aids sales prospecting, offering the ability to score and prioritize leads. It also features a unique coaching tool for managers, the Koncert Remote Coach. Koncert is focused on helping users accelerate sales success with its AI-enhanced dialing system and other sales-oriented features.
Correlated
getcorrelated.com
Turn customer data into revenue, faster. Fewer than 1% of product sign ups convert to paid customers! Increase your conversion rate using Customer Lifecycle Scoring, powered by AI. Find the highest propensity users and accounts and target them with personalized messaging.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks CRM joins up your entire business, helping everyone work better, work together, and work in the right way with a single cloud-based system. Marketing can generate more high-quality leads, sales can close more deals, finance can invoice quickly and easily, and support can deliver exceptional service. With secure anytime, anywhere access across all devices and seamless integration with your current systems, Workbooks gives your teams a single 360-degree view of your customers that helps them focus on the right things and get the real-time insights they need to make decisions. Workbooks helps you put customers at the heart of your business and build lasting, profitable relationships that grow long-term revenue in a sustainable way.
Goava
goava.com
Goava's is a platform that increases your sales by discovering your most valuable leads. We help B2B-salespeople get tailored insights about there prospects. Goavas platform tells you which company you should contact, who you should talk to and what you should talk about. The simple interface allows you to get unbeatable timing and unfairly track your leads and customers.
Findymail
findymail.com
Findymail helps you find & verify B2B emails to use in your sales outreach We only provide you verified emails that do not bounce to ensure your email deliverability is safe. You can also automate the manual export work you are currently doing on popular prospecting platform such as Linkedin Sales Navigator or Apollo so that you can focus more on closing deals and less on data gathering.
Charm.io
info.charm.io
Charm.io helps SaaS, Agencies and eCommerce service businesses discover and identify qualified DTC brands to prospect for their marketing and sales efforts. Charm’s platform provides extensive data on these companies and includes more than 160 filters that enable users to define unique search criteria suited to their target audience. These filters are especially useful for agencies that use them to build target lists based on their specific needs. The search results provide information about the company and direct contact information for decision-makers and employees within each business. This seamless process makes it easy to find companies that fit certain criteria and contact the key stakeholders without needing to supplement the research with other external sources or tools.
SonarList
sonarlist.io
Search the world for data and business emails, verifying them limitlessly at a cost-friendly rate.
Company Guru
company.guru
Company Guru portal allows an insight into wide base of business data from a vast number of companies. Take a close look at the market and save resources using our extensive information. Help your team increase sales and cut on time used to form valid target lists by utilizing our portal for free.
Trueleads
trueleads.com
Trueleads is a cloud-based platform that interacts with the existing algorithms and applications already in place on LinkedIn. It will help you to grow your LinkedIn network and sales pipeline by automating the entire process of searching for and connecting with chosen targets (decision-makers). Once connected, Trueleads will automatically begin to send a sequence of custom messages and/or InMail’s to secure a permission led phone call or meeting. You can contact up to 5000+ new targeted decision makers per month using Trueleads’ unique cloud-based automation and AI platform. To compliment our powerful AI platform we understand that any automation needs human touch to make it successful. This is where Trueleads work with you on all the variables so that you get the best results & stay safe on LinkedIn. - Social Selling Best Practices - Linkedin Profile Review - Target Audience Refinement - Sequenced Messaging Support These elements combined with our platform gives our clients peace of mind while create quality cost effective leads & quick ROI.
LeadPyramid
leadpyramid.com
LEADPYRAMID IS A FORERUNNER IN DATABASE SERVICES FOR MANY YEARS NOW. IT HAS BEEN A ONE-STOP SOLUTION FOR COMPANIES LOOKING FOR TARGET PROSPECTS FOR THEIR EMAIL & PHONE NUMBERS Leadpyramid is a one shop stop solution for all the database requirements. It’s a sales intelligence tool that helps an organisation to prospect their business further with verified leads. It’s an ideal solution for companies in identifying the right B2B clients for email marketing and telemarketing campaigns. Leadpyramid has the capacity to provide data for Information Technology (IT), Healthcare, Human resources, Marketing or any decision-maker list from any industry. The solution has helped numerous organizations in procuring and creating the right customised solution for their account focused marketing approach. LeadPyramid has been building a database that is verified in real-time and enables you to get the best of the database delivery accuracy.
