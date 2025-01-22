Top Demand Generation Software - Russia

Fastbase

Fastbase is a web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. Fastbase was founded in 2014 and in June 2016 Fastbase launched Fastbase WebLeads which is an add-on to Google Analytics that identifies companies that visit your website. Fastbase WebLeads is a web visitor tracking tool for Google Analytics which enables you to discover the companies and organizations that are showing interest in your business, the information they’re searching for, and the pages they’ve viewed. Combining benchmarking data and built-in web leads monitoring the Fastbase SaaS application gives a true understanding of digital audiences. It is straightforward to register and start using Fastbase WebLeads by signing in with a Google analytics account and agreeing that Fastbase can access the Google analytics data. The first time in the Fastbase application, Fastbase retrieves the leads from your analytics account and then starts to process them. The main menu offers a search for leads and a location filter. The main views are: - Stats - New leads - Webleads - Hot leads - Google Ads leads - Show Map The ‘Stats’ option is really useful for getting a snapshot of recent activity - showing the most active visitors and their segmentation by industry and country, although using the ‘Map’ option is also a useful way to instantly see where your web visitors are based world-wide. Most of the options are self-explanatory. Fastbase WebLeads is intended B2B lead generation. You can create filters (visitors from a specific country, visitors who viewed a certain page etc.) and export to excel and Google sheets.