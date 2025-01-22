Top Demand Generation Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Demand Generation Software is a powerful toolset designed to generate interest and awareness in a company's products or services among potential customers. It operates by identifying, engaging, and nurturing leads throughout the buyer's journey, ultimately driving them towards making a purchase decision. Here's a comprehensive description of Demand Generation Software: Demand Generation Software automates and streamlines the process of attracting and converting leads by employing various inbound and outbound marketing techniques. It leverages data analytics, marketing automation, and multi-channel communication strategies to create targeted campaigns that resonate with the needs and preferences of prospective customers. Overall, Demand Generation Software empowers businesses to attract, engage, and convert leads effectively, driving revenue growth and long-term customer relationships. It serves as a vital component of modern marketing strategies, helping organizations stay competitive in today's digital landscape.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win. - Find prospects who match your ideal customer profile from Similarweb’s database of over 100M websites - Strengthen the quality of your pipeline and prioritize outreach by adding more relevant data points to leads with Lead Enrichment - Monitor your accounts to stay on top of new and upsell business opportunities with alerts - Deep dive into your prospects digital performance and strategy to better understand how your solution can help - Improve your client response with insights unique to your client, backed by trusted data - Reach out directly to decision-makers with their direct contact information
Banatic
banatic.com
Banatic is a popup builder that make it easy to design beautiful popups and to grow your email lists faster. we provide the software service to build your own popups and sync the email with your favorite email provider. To sum it up you can turn your signup into revenue and grow your business faster.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost results even more. Signup for FREE (No credit card required).
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Free IP Geolocation API and Accurate IP Lookup Database Free IP API provides country, city, state, province, local currency, latitude and longitude, company detail, ISP lookup, language, zip code, country calling code, user-agent information, IP-Security information, time zone, current time, sunset and sunrise time, moonset and moonrise time from any IPv4 and IPv6 address in REST, JSON and XML format over HTTPS.
Diffbot
diffbot.com
Diffbot provides a suite of products built to turn unstructured data from across the web into structured, contextual databases. Diffbot's products are built off of cutting-edge machine vision and natural language processing software that's able to read billions of documents every day. Diffbot Knowledge Graph Diffbot's Knowledge Graph product is the world's largest contextual database comprised of over 10 billion entities including organizations, products, articles, events, and more. Knowledge Graph's innovative NLP and fact parsing technologies link up entities into contextual databases, incorporating over 1 trillion
Apify
apify.com
Meet the full-stack platform for web scraping, data extraction, and automation. Built by developers for developers. + Apify Store Over 1,600 pre-built scrapers for web scraping or automation projects. Scrape social media, Google Maps, Google Search, YouTube, and more. + Develop with open-source tools Simplify scraping with Crawlee, our popular open-source library for building reliable scrapers in Node.js. Or use the new Apify Python SDK. + Rely on your favorite libraries Apify works great with both Python and JavaScript. Use Scrapy, Selenium, Playwright or Puppeteer. + Turn your code into an Apify Actor Actors are serverless microapps that are easy to develop, run, share, and integrate. The infrastructure, proxies, and storages are ready to go. + Deploy to the cloud No configuration required. Use a single CLI command or build directly from GitHub. + Run your Actors Start from Apify Console, CLI, via API, or schedule your actor to start at any time. + Never get blocked Use our large pool of datacenter and residential proxies. Rely on smart IP address rotation with human-like browser fingerprints. + Store and share crawling results Use distributed queues of URLs to crawl. Store structured data or binary files. Export datasets in Excel, CSV, JSON, JSONL, XML, RSS, or HTML table. + Monitor performance over time Inspect all Actor runs, their logs, and runtime costs. Listen to events and get custom automated alerts. + Plug your Actors into any workflow Connect to hundreds of apps right away using ready-made integrations, or set up your own with webhooks and our API. + Publish your Actors Join hundreds of developers who share their Actors on Apify Store and earn money.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Landbot
landbot.io
Landbot.io is a no-code chatbot platform that empowers businesses to build frictionless conversational experiences from end-to-end. Turning conversations into profitable outcomes, Landbot helps Marketing, Operations, and Customer Service teams triple their efficiency and cut operating costs by 30% or more. Whether it's for WhatsApp, Web, or Messenger, anyone can create automated chatbot flows to better engage customers and increase conversion rates. Landbot is also leveraging recent advancements in GPT and AI to help make the chatbot building experience even more accessible, combining the no-code capabilities of Landbot with other Large Language Models.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiatives. Our all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with top e-commerce solutions, social media platforms, and marketplaces.
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Changes by Seamless.AI! Seamless.AI just released Buyer Intent Data so you can build pipeline faster than ever by reaching out to accounts that are currently in the market and ready to buy your product or service. Job Changes by Seamless.AI gives you access to anyone that has changed their role, or moved on to a new company, so you can reach out during this critical time to clients and prospects without losing touch.
UpLead
uplead.com
UpLead is a B2B prospecting platform that provides the highest quality B2B contact & company data. Features include: real-time email verification, worldwide contacts in over 200 countries, 50+ search criteria, technology tracking, account based marketing, competitor intelligence, email pattern intelligence, social profile links, Salesforce & 12 other CRM integrations, robust API and more.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy for sales, recruiters and marketers to reach out to other professionals with simple but powerful tools. Hunter crawls the web and indexes publicly available professional email addresses. The data is easily accessible via a simple user interface to find the right person in a company or find how to contact already identified professionals.
Roistat
roistat.com
Roistat is a marketing analytics system powered by AI, which analyzes all your advertising campaigns down to the profit. Roistat collects data from customers' CRM system, advertising channels, and their site. In seconds, Roistat builds reports according to 40+ business metrics, which provide marketing analytics from each keyword to the final sale. Roistat determines if a company makes any money off their paid advertising campaigns, which in return helps companies using Roistat allocate their advertising budget more efficiently & increase their revenues. Roistat allows to determine: - from which advertising channels your customers come from; - complete advertising channels statistics up to the keyword; - how to allocate your budget effectively; - how to save on advertising while receiving more sales; - all stages of the sales funnel.
Ocean.io
ocean.io
A smarter prospecting data platform that brings you 5x more high quality leads for faster, more efficient revenue growth. Ocean.io's provides B2B sales and marketing teams with emails and phone numbers for the RIGHT people in the RIGHT companies.
RealtimeCRM
realtimecrm.co.uk
RealtimeCRM saves you hours in research and data entry. We'll find the information you need automatically.
Wappalyzer
wappalyzer.com
Wappalyzer is a web technology profiler and leads data provider. With thousands of technologies tracked across websites of millions of companies, Wappalyzer helps you to identify new prospects and increase your addressable market.
AeroLeads
aeroleads.com
AeroLeads is a powerful web based Prospect Generation Software which not only find relevant prospects but also find contact details of it. All the data can be saved in your account, exported as well as transferred to other sites like SalesForce, Zapier, HubSpot, Mailchimp etc. It is a powerful Prospecting and Sales Intelligence software which works with sites like LinkedIn, Crunchbase, AngelList as well as you can upload your own lists.
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects that align with your business goals • Generating purposeful messages that engage prospects and guide them toward conversion • Delivering personalized insights that help you tailor your communication style to deliver the right message in the right way CoPilot AI is designed to refine your sales strategy, elevate your conversion rates, and act as an intelligent ally to close more deals.
Outfunnel
outfunnel.com
Outfunnel unites your sales and marketing data and prioritizes your leads. All marketing engagement (email opens, web visits, form fills, etc.) gets recorded in your CRM. Sales can identify the hottest leads and sell smarter. Keep sales & marketing contacts in sync 24/7. Find your best opportunities with Lead Scoring and Web Visitor Tracking. Works with Pipedrive, Copper, HubSpot, Salesforce and popular marketing tools like Mailchimp, ActiveCampaign, Facebook Lead Ads, Wix, Calendly, etc.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
123FormBuilder
123formbuilder.com
123FormBuilder is an online form builder software that helps businesses and individuals worldwide collect data and automate workflows through online forms, surveys, questionnaires, quizzes, and polls. Our form builder provides numerous features for building forms and surveys without needing coding skills. Data security is paramount to us, and we believe in a paperless future where businesses can handle critical business operations through intelligent online forms. We're building a data collection platform with the highest security standards, both GDPR and HIPAA compliant
TweetDM
tweetdm.com
TweetDM is a platform that lets you effortlessly search for prospects, compile lists, and automatically send direct messages to them on Twitter. With a massive (growing) database of over 1.5 billion profiles, TweetDM makes it easy to search for specific personas and niches on Twitter. On top of that TweetDM handles your outreach, set up a DM campaign to automatically reach out to leads and follow-up with custom sequences.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is more than just a platform; it's a partner in your entrepreneurial journey, providing everything from high-converting landing pages and websites, to sophisticated email marketing solutions, membership sites, and beyond. Kartra platform is built to drive sales, offering a powerful all-in-one solution that simplifies digital marketing and sales processes, allowing you to focus on what you do best – creating and delivering value to your audience. * Create with Ease: Engage your audience with captivating websites, videos, and webinars. Offer transformative memberships or online courses and manage your schedule and billing through integrated tools. * Market with Precision: Expand your reach using advanced lead capture techniques, and nurture your leads with targeted campaigns and funnels. Communicate your offers effectively through email or SMS, and process payments through customizable checkouts. * Scale Your Vision: Utilize advanced tagging and behavioral-based messaging to refine your marketing strategies. Automate your growth and make informed decisions with in-depth analytics.
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporations. With custom made integrations for ecommerce platforms you can simply add products to your newsletters by simply copying and pasting URL of a product, and Sender will automatically extract product images, descriptions, prices and more. Bloggers and info marketers can use Sender's extensive automation features, and share newsletters with their social media followers and track results. Moreover, Sender offers many additional features in order to help to reach best marketing results with destop Push-Notifications, transactional and automated email sequences, API integrations, and an easy to use drag&drop subscription form builder. All of these features are available in all Sender plans, including a generous FREE-FOREVER plan, which allows sending up to 15 000 emails to 2 500 subscribers every month.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with all your favorite sales applications. Over 40,000 users across various industries have adopted the Kaspr Google Chrome extension to get qualified, accurate and GDPR & CCPA aligned B2B data. Take the time out of prospecting, focus on selling instead. Now with access to unlimited B2B emails for free. Sign up with no credit card required.
WotNot
wotnot.io
WotNot automates your customer interactions at scale with chatbots. Solve business challenges like getting more leads, booking more appointments, scaling your customer support with cutting-edge chatbots. Customers use WotNot to provide a personalized customer experience to their current or future customers which is available 24/7, responds instantly, totally reliable, and speaks the customer language. Add a chatbot to any vertical like Real Estate, Insurance, Finance, Healthcare, Automotive, SaaS, Banking, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, and Education to cater to multiple use-cases. With WotNot's No-code Bot Builder, you can build bots fairly easily with an intuitive visual builder. Manage multiple bots for different activities based on the triggers and conditions defined by you. Also, WotNot offers a done-for-you service wherein our team of experienced conversation design experts understand your needs and carefully create a conversation flow that matches the needs of your business and keep optimizing the flow by reviewing the results. Join 3000+ businesses across the world trusting WotNot with their customer interactions.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Visual Visitor
visualvisitor.com
Powerful, Affordable, and Easy to Use Sales Intelligence Platform. We Make B2B Sales Easier. Helping Sales and Marketing Teams sell more in less time. Our Platform includes - Buyer Intent Data - B2B Contact Database with over 606 million contacts - Anonymous Website Visitor Identification - Email/Proposal Tracking Benefits of our platform include: - Helping your sales and marketing teams make first contact. 36% of sales go to the vendor that responds first. - Reduce Prospecting time by as much as 80% We provide the data you need to reach that difficult prospect. - Uncover Your Hidden Leads. We help you get more leads from the traffic you already have. - Prospects not responding? We will give you insight into what is happening on the prospects side. Founded in 2009, we have offices in Jacksonville, FL and Atlanta, GA. With over 2,220 customers and white label resellers, Visual Visitor is quickly becoming the platform of choice for growing companies.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics is a marketing measurement and attribution platform that connects siloed marketing, sales, revenue and customer data to: - Provide a full funnel view of your customer journey - Accurately attribute revenue at channel, campaign, content and keyword level - Create multi-touch attribution reports using 6 different attribution models (first click, last-click, linear, position-based, time-decay and data driven attribution) - Enrich your ad platform(s), CRM and BI tools with cost, opportunity, revenue and ROI data - Measure and forecast the impact of offline and/or invisible touch points from 'dark social' activity and zero-click channels - Overcome accuracy issues with traditional analytics systems caused by 'the death of the cookie' by measuring success with 1st party data Book a demo with Ruler Analytics to start optimising your marketing strategy based on revenue and ROI, not just conversions.
Opensend
opensend.com
Get the email of your anonymous visitors. Fast-growing online businesses use Opensend to grow their email contacts, automate email retargeting, and improve email conversion.
Fastbase
fastbase.com
Fastbase is a web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. Fastbase was founded in 2014 and in June 2016 Fastbase launched Fastbase WebLeads which is an add-on to Google Analytics that identifies companies that visit your website. Fastbase WebLeads is a web visitor tracking tool for Google Analytics which enables you to discover the companies and organizations that are showing interest in your business, the information they’re searching for, and the pages they’ve viewed. Combining benchmarking data and built-in web leads monitoring the Fastbase SaaS application gives a true understanding of digital audiences. It is straightforward to register and start using Fastbase WebLeads by signing in with a Google analytics account and agreeing that Fastbase can access the Google analytics data. The first time in the Fastbase application, Fastbase retrieves the leads from your analytics account and then starts to process them. The main menu offers a search for leads and a location filter. The main views are: - Stats - New leads - Webleads - Hot leads - Google Ads leads - Show Map The ‘Stats’ option is really useful for getting a snapshot of recent activity - showing the most active visitors and their segmentation by industry and country, although using the ‘Map’ option is also a useful way to instantly see where your web visitors are based world-wide. Most of the options are self-explanatory. Fastbase WebLeads is intended B2B lead generation. You can create filters (visitors from a specific country, visitors who viewed a certain page etc.) and export to excel and Google sheets.
LeadRebel
leadrebel.io
LeadRebel is a software for B2B lead generation. Our software helps you to recognize the companies, which have visited your website. We provide detailed information about every company and their visits on your website. By using LeadRebel you can generate warm B2B leads and convert them into customers.
Annex Cloud
annexcloud.com
Annex Cloud’s comprehensive, agile and scalable Loyalty Experience Platform™ empowers global enterprises to capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward and add value across the entire customer journey—from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. More than 125 integrations with market-leading technologies enable consistent, personalized, omnichannel experiences. Discover more at www.annexcloud.com.
Rewardful
rewardful.com
Turn your biggest fans into your best marketers. Rewardful is a simple way for SaaS companies to setup affiliate and referral programs with Stripe & Paddle. Just connect your account and let us track referrals, discounts and commissions for you!
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate takes care of all your affiliate and referral marketing needs. Sync Tapfiliate with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 30+ other integrations.
Reditus
getreditus.com
Reditus is an Affiliate Management Tool for B2B SaaS companies. It helps companies to recruit new affiliates via their marketplace, helping them to grow outside their own network. Their USP is their clean UI, live chat support, and their way how they take in customer feedback. The company has been built by a previous Head of Customer Success which is clear in how they do business; they definitely want people get value out of their product and will help you achieve that. They offer a free plan, and when you buy a premium package you will get ROI really quickly based on how they defined their pricing. A great way for SaaS companies to start their affiliate program without high upfront costs. The company is located in Utrecht, The Netherlands (complies with GDPR) and was founded in 2020.
LoudCrowd
loudcrowd.com
LoudCrowd is the first and best offering that HELPS BRANDS better monetize their creators with Influencer Storefronts, on the BRAND'S TERMS. LoudCrowd delivers the top brands in e-Commerce (Gymshark, boohoo, etc.) a creator commerce solution to actually compete with explosive 3rd party players like TikTok Shop, Amazon Influencer Storefronts, and more. LoudCrowd's customers not only win back vital revenue from 3rd party players, but also see dramatically increased creator-affiliate conversion rates (CVR) and average order values (AOV), and significantly cheaper customer acquisition (CPA) costs. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts work by allowing a brand to give any creator a white-labeled, personalized page. Creators can DIY product bundles, integrate content from Instagram and TikTok, and earn commissions on sales they drive. The personalized landing pages are created automatically, without any of a brand's development resources. LoudCrowd's Influencer Storefronts represents a future for creator-affiliate marketing that works in brand's favor.
Yotpo
yotpo.com
Yotpo’s eCommerce Retention Marketing Platform helps brands of all sizes to strengthen their relationships with consumers. With unified, data-driven solutions for loyalty, SMS and email marketing, reviews, subscriptions, and more, Yotpo helps brands deliver winning, cohesive customer experiences that drive eCommerce growth. Yotpo is a Forbes Cloud 100 company with offices worldwide including the United States, Canada, Israel, United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Australia.
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recruit, Engage, and Reward a Community (2) Amplify Brand Awareness (3) Leverage User Generated Content (4) Drive Word of Mouth Revenue
SocialLadder
socialladderapp.com
SocialLadder is an end-to-end enterprise creator management platform for marketing teams looking to bring ambassadors, influencers, and affiliates under one roof. Consumer-focused brands like Benefit Cosmetics, Kendra Scott, goPuff & Live Nation all use SocialLadder to market through their customers and turn them into growth drivers, activating their community to create content and increase conversions. The SocialLadder technology allows you to streamline communication, assign digital and real-world tasks, monitor engagement, and reward successful ambassadors for helping to promote your brand. Your ambassadors are set up for success while allowing you to focus on the overall growth strategy, rather than spending time managing the day-to-day. SocialLadder has the tools your brand needs to: DISCOVER: Use machine learning to find customers in your CRM that are an ideal fit to become ambassadors TRACK: Target & assign tasks to ambassadors (digital, physical, and conversion tracking) MEASURE: ROI & unit economics of ambassador activity INTEGRATE: Enterprise API for sophisticated deployments STREAMLINE: Task assignment, communication & ambassador onboarding ENGAGE: 100% mobile for ambassadors to keep your community engaged & accountable REWARD: Inventory & payment management built into the platform SCALE: Learns automatically from successful ambassadors to help find more Reach out to SocialLadder to get a live demo.
SaaSquatch
saasquatch.com
SaaSquatch is a sophisticated referral and loyalty marketing software that engages your customers wherever they're camping out – either in or out of your mobile or web app. Some of the world’s most innovative and renowned brands use SaaSquatch to reward their advocates, build loyal communities, and accelerate revenue growth. With the flexibility to handle even the most advanced loyalty and referral programs, SaaSquatch lets you reward your advocates for any behavior you choose, then empowers them to help grow your customer base through referrals. Our rewards engine lets you set unique conditions for earning, create reward tiers, and offer a variety of different rewards to create the perfect custom program. Plus, native integrations, enterprise-grade security, fraud detection, and multilingual support provide the power and scalability to expand with you. Make use of the customer data you already have to run campaigns that provide a personalized user experience, increase customer loyalty, and improve retention rates. Increase adoption of new product features and engage users at all stages of the customer lifecycle to never miss a chance to grow.
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Affiliate and referral tracking for SaaS. Launch your own affiliate and referral program in minutes. Quick integration with Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee or with our API.
GrowSurf
growsurf.com
Grow your business overnight, every night. GrowSurf is referral software for tech startups. Our customers see 300-1000% ROI + 9-40% monthly growth.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount Codes - Integrate via Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify App, BigCommerce App - Suitable for any business type - Market leading API/ Zapier connections, customize and automate even further - Excellent value. Dont overpay for 3 seperate partner software platforms # Affiliate Marketing Software - Recruit Affiliates. Let affiliates find you with Marketplace Listings, search for affiliates with Affiliate Hunt, then let your affiliates recruit more affiliates for you with MLM. - Reward with commission, fixed or manual rewards - Track Sign-Ups, Sales & Subscriptions - Share marketing assets with affiliates, ensuring their content is always on brand. - Run Campaigns - offering bonuses or other additional rewards to meet targets # Influencer Marketing Platform - Search & contact Instagram, Tik Tok & YouTube Influencers to your programs - Create campaigns, where influencers submit content for your approval - Pay influencers with fixed fees for content OR get commission on sales # Customer Referral Marketing Tools - Get customers to refer-a-friend your to their friends. Entice them with an offer on the Post-Purchase Modal and the Referral Widget - Nurture your customers into evangelists, with custom emails - seperate from Influencer and Affiliates - Reward customers with store credit, commission or other fixed rewards - you decide 14 Day Free Trial on all plans!
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables customers to interact with your brand on their preferred channel for consistent brand experience leading to customer delight. * Empowers agents with unified/360 customer view and recommends the most relevant responses with the power of AI to improve agent productivity and experience. * Provides meaningful and actionable insights to supervisors to drive growth and operational excellence * Helps leaders uncover opportunities for growth, transformation and innovation through real-time contact center insights scalable across the enterprise.
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
