Top Demand Generation Software - Philippines
Demand Generation Software is a powerful toolset designed to generate interest and awareness in a company's products or services among potential customers. It operates by identifying, engaging, and nurturing leads throughout the buyer's journey, ultimately driving them towards making a purchase decision. Here's a comprehensive description of Demand Generation Software: Demand Generation Software automates and streamlines the process of attracting and converting leads by employing various inbound and outbound marketing techniques. It leverages data analytics, marketing automation, and multi-channel communication strategies to create targeted campaigns that resonate with the needs and preferences of prospective customers. Overall, Demand Generation Software empowers businesses to attract, engage, and convert leads effectively, driving revenue growth and long-term customer relationships. It serves as a vital component of modern marketing strategies, helping organizations stay competitive in today's digital landscape.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. CallRail is the lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use real-time insights to optimize their marketing.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking, live chat translate, live chat, automated chat triggers, lead scoring, audio call, screen share, profanity management, chat preview, codeless bot, answer bot, chat routing, internal chat, agent mobile app, SDK for iOS and Android, and integrations with popular IM channels like Whatsapp, Instagram, FB Messenger, and Telegram. All of this in a single platform.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is the go-to-market platform that helps businesses find, acquire, and grow their customers. ZoomInfo delivers accurate, real-time data, insights, and technology to more than 35,000 companies worldwide. Businesses use its data and platform to increase efficiency, align sales and marketing teams, and consolidate technology stacks. It is a recognized leader in data privacy, with industry-leading GDPR and CCPA compliance and numerous data security and privacy certifications. Specialties: GTM platform, GTM strategy, sales intelligence, conversation intelligence, marketing intelligence, sales engagement, contact data, intent data, lead generation, improved prospecting, business information, business contacts, account-based marketing (ABM), data accuracy, database hygiene, and data orchestration.
Avochato
avochato.com
In today’s connected world, customers are in the driver’s seat. Customers want the flexibility to communicate with businesses across any channel and when they do, their experiences need to be personalized, instant, and always on. Facing increasing customer demands, sales, marketing, and customer support teams must rise to the occasion. Fortunately, Avochato makes it easy for all teams to connect with customers and deliver a seamless and efficient experience every step of the way from lead capture and nurturing to post-sale support. The result: You increase engagement with your customers close more deals, faster than ever before.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and launched its first app and service in 2010. It has been traded as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange since November 2015 with the ticker symbol SQ.
Privyr
privyr.com
Privyr is built for sales & marketing professionals who generate leads online and need an easy way to access, contact, and convert leads from their phone or laptop. We’re trusted across hundreds of professions in virtually every industry. Our mobile CRM connects directly to popular lead sources like Facebook, TikTok, Google, and WordPress, and works seamlessly with WhatsApp, SMS, iMessage, email, and phone calls.
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensures that the data you need seamlessly plugs into your workflows and allows you to communicate at scale.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Apify
apify.com
Meet the full-stack platform for web scraping, data extraction, and automation. Built by developers for developers. + Apify Store Over 1,600 pre-built scrapers for web scraping or automation projects. Scrape social media, Google Maps, Google Search, YouTube, and more. + Develop with open-source tools Simplify scraping with Crawlee, our popular open-source library for building reliable scrapers in Node.js. Or use the new Apify Python SDK. + Rely on your favorite libraries Apify works great with both Python and JavaScript. Use Scrapy, Selenium, Playwright or Puppeteer. + Turn your code into an Apify Actor Actors are serverless microapps that are easy to develop, run, share, and integrate. The infrastructure, proxies, and storages are ready to go. + Deploy to the cloud No configuration required. Use a single CLI command or build directly from GitHub. + Run your Actors Start from Apify Console, CLI, via API, or schedule your actor to start at any time. + Never get blocked Use our large pool of datacenter and residential proxies. Rely on smart IP address rotation with human-like browser fingerprints. + Store and share crawling results Use distributed queues of URLs to crawl. Store structured data or binary files. Export datasets in Excel, CSV, JSON, JSONL, XML, RSS, or HTML table. + Monitor performance over time Inspect all Actor runs, their logs, and runtime costs. Listen to events and get custom automated alerts. + Plug your Actors into any workflow Connect to hundreds of apps right away using ready-made integrations, or set up your own with webhooks and our API. + Publish your Actors Join hundreds of developers who share their Actors on Apify Store and earn money.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Popl
popl.co
Popl is the leading digital business card platform for teams, providing innovative solutions for millions of companies and professionals worldwide. Our platform enables teams to create, distribute, and manage digital business cards, ensuring brand consistency, streamlined lead collection, and enterprise-grade data security at scale, making us the go-to choice for enterprise-level clients. Popl integrates seamlessly with over 5,000+ apps, providing admins with a wide range of powerful tools to streamline their workflow. With our platform, you can: - Export leads directly to your CRM system - Sync team members from active directory (HR) platforms - Automate data entry to eliminate errors and save time - Create marketing automations to drive conversions and revenue At Popl, we are committed to providing unparalleled customer service and support. To see the power of our platform in action, click the button above to schedule a free demo with us today.
HiHello
hihello.com
HiHello is the premier solution for digital business cards for enterprise companies. With HiHello, companies can replace paper business cards with professional digital business cards that will make an impression on customers, partners, and prospects. HiHello's digital business cards can include a name, title, company, company logo, picture or even a video, and pronouns. Cards also include information such as phone numbers, addresses, websites, social media profiles, YouTube videos, notes, and more. HiHello's business offerings allow businesses to customize cards to match their corporate brand and have full administrative control over their employees' digital business cards. Cards can be edited or modified at any time by the company’s administrator. Our streamlined onboarding process makes it easy for companies of all sizes to roll out a digital business card solution to the whole team.
SalesIntel
salesintel.io
SalesIntel is a go-to-market intelligence platform that helps marketing, sales, and revenue operations teams deliver up to a 5x improvement in pipeline efficiency by: - Identifying your ideal customers (ICP) from among 22 million accounts profiled by 300 million unique technology install data points. - Surfacing accounts that are actively in-market for your product or service by using best-in-breed intent, company news, and web-visitor data. - Providing verified contact information for decision makers from our database of 100M+ contacts with emails and mobile phone numbers - Acting as an extension of your team to fill any contact or account data gaps by leveraging our 2,000+ person research team - All while providing unlimited credit pricing supported by world-class customer service Our customers are savvy revenue teams from industry-leading companies – like ServiceTitan, ProGlove, Openprise and Veranex – who understand that improving pipeline efficiency in today’s challenging economy is key to revenue growth. We’ve provided quality data to the industry for over 15 years and only recently made it available directly to our 800+ customers.
bant.io
bant.io
All-in-one lead generation & sales acceleration platform that helps automate your customer acquisition with data-driven experiments, making failure impossible.
Lusha
lusha.com
Lusha is a go-to-market intelligence platform, designed for sales, marketing and recruitment teams. Lusha’s fresh, dynamic, and high quality data and insights help cut through the noise and reach the right people at the right time. Lusha offers an easy set up without the hassle of lengthy onboarding processes. With our simple Salesforce and API integrations, Lusha users can maintain a fresh database and ensure ongoing, automated enrichment of their CRM. Lusha stays on top of evolving privacy and security regulations and is fully compliant with GDPR and CCPA, and is the only sales intelligence solution to be accredited under ISO 27701, the highest international privacy standard in the world.
Purple
purple.com
Purple improves the way visitors connect with complex spaces. Serving the retail, healthcare, hospitality, attractions, airports, and stadium verticals, Purple's solutions are utilized in 120 countries, serving over 1 million end-users per day across more than 70,000 venues. Through Purple's indoor location services, businesses have been able to enhance visitor experiences by understanding who their visitors are and how they behave when they’re onsite. Through this insight, businesses have made insight-driven decisions to optimize operations and boost revenue streams.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with all your favorite sales applications. Over 40,000 users across various industries have adopted the Kaspr Google Chrome extension to get qualified, accurate and GDPR & CCPA aligned B2B data. Take the time out of prospecting, focus on selling instead. Now with access to unlimited B2B emails for free. Sign up with no credit card required.
GetProspect
getprospect.com
LinkedIn Email Finder The Fastest Way to Prospect. Leads finder tool for multi-task B2B sales, recruiting and marketing managers.
Interact
tryinteract.com
Interact AI is an automated quiz creation tool that simplifies the process of generating engaging quizzes. It offers a user-friendly solution for businesses looking to create quizzes without the need for extensive AI knowledge or writing prompts. The Interact platform provides a comprehensive suite of features to build customized quizzes for various business promotions. By simply entering their website URL, users can utilize the quiz generator, which analyzes the site to generate a relevant quiz. The generated quiz can then be further customized using the easy-to-use builder before launching.In addition to quiz creation, Interact offers analytics and software integrations to help businesses collect leads and gain insights into their customers. Leveraging the provided quiz analytics, businesses can obtain valuable information about their audience. Interact AI was developed by a team initially focused on lead generation quizzes, with years of expertise in creating high-engagement, high-converting quizzes. Through extensive testing with beta customers, they fine-tuned the ChatGPT prompts, effectively transforming customer feedback into a questionnaire that mediates between users and the AI-powered quiz maker. With Interact AI, businesses can quickly build unique and high-quality quizzes, promoting their products or services while generating qualified leads. Its intuitive interface and powerful capabilities make it a valuable tool for businesses seeking to engage their customers through quizzes.
Landingi
landingi.com
The platform offers multiple solutions to support marketers at every step of marketing campaign creation using landing pages: from design, through the campaign's launch, integration, optimization, to conversion. Landingi platform has an incredibly intuitive, pixel-perfect drag & drop editor where you can design beautiful landing pages, mobile pages, and sales funnels effortlessly. With 400+ ready-to-use templates tailored to suit various industries and serve marketing campaign goals, the creation process of a high-converting landing page becomes time-saving and smooth. Landingi offers 150+integrations to automate customer's workflow, boost marketing effectiveness, and, ultimately, reach goals faster.
Texau
texau.com
TexAu is a growth automation toolbox that will allow you to generate new leads, contact them quickly and effortlessly, and improve your knowledge of your users.
Surfe
surfe.com
Add contacts, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to the CRM through Surfe’s simple Chrome extension. Surfe is the #1 solution for integrating your ... Show More RM with LinkedIn to • eliminate the need for manual data entry • enhance data quality through enrichment • gain visibility into contact, lead, and deal statuses • boost sales productivity Compatible with HubSpot, Salesforce, Pipedrive, Copper and Salesloft. Loved by Google, Uber, AWS, Bolt.. Over 80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn, but it’s not optimized for sales. Manually inputting data from LinkedIn to the CRM takes hours and can lead to data inconsistencies that negatively impact sales performance. Additionally, accessing the right data at the right time can be challenging, and hinder revenue generation. For sales and revenue teams who want to save time on administrative tasks and achieve optimal accuracy in their CRM data. As a GDPR-compliant and ISO27001-certified tool, Surfe helps your team operate from a gold standard of data, making sure everything is structured, categorized, updated, and protected.
Expandi
expandi.io
Expandi is a LinkedIn automation tool that enables you to outreach leads most safely using an omnichannel approach. With Expandi, you don’t have to be a LinkedIn expert to get results and supercharge your LinkedIn outreach game. Contact your prospects on LinkedIn or by Email via smart, automated sequences. Launch your first campaign in 15 minutes and see results in 24 hours. Our mission is to become the safest, smartest way to do omnichannel outreach for your business. With market-leading features such as: • Smart campaign builder: with actions like endorsing the leads and following their company page. • LinkedIn event capabilities include inviting your network to join your event or messaging anyone who has attended the event you are hosting. • Integration with Hyperise: the ability to send personalized images and gifs to stand out on LinkedIn. • ... and so much more Are you interested in finding out more? Visit our website, or contact [email protected] to start your free trial.
Anyleads
anyleads.com
Anyleads™, The leading platform for lead generation. Sales automation software n°1 on the market.Register and join the platform
NetLine
netline.com
Successful B2B Marketers Start Here. NetLine empowers B2B marketers to scale revenue via an all-in-one buyer engagement platform that delivers unparalleled buyer-level intent data and lead generation capabilities.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep is a software tool that helps brands to build, run, and manage digital marketing promotions like sweepstakes, giveaways, contests, instant wins, referral campaigns, and more. The software suite offers features such as A/B testing to optimize promotions, powerful integrations to plug into your current marketing stack, entrant fraud/spam prevention, user management for multi-brand handling, additional promotional entries via social actions, and detailed analytics of entrant information.
ContactOut
contactout.com
Are you tired of overpaying for accurate B2B contact data and wish there was a more cost-effective solution? Introducing ContactOut – the world’s most accurate contact database. Find emails and phone numbers for 300M professionals, including B2B data for 30M companies. Our platform is trusted by 1.4M sales, marketing, and recruitment professionals in over 76% of Fortune 500 companies like Google, Microsoft, and Netflix. Our key features are designed with users in mind, so you can easily: 1) Find quality prospects fast all in one place with our Search Portal 2) Supercharge your LinkedIn prospecting with our Chrome Extension 3) Personalize and automate their outbound messaging with our Email Campaign Our platform is the perfect way to take your business to the next level. With our powerful tools and accurate data, you'll be able to reach more prospects than ever before and see real results. Pay only for what you need with ContactOut’s flexible consumption-based model, and save big on your B2B sales or recruitment efforts – without sacrificing quality or accuracy. Our data complies with GDPR and USA privacy laws. Prospect faster with confidence. Empower your sales, marketing, and recruiting teams with up-to-date and verified contact data. Try for free today at www.contactout.com
La Growth Machine
lagrowthmachine.com
Introducing La Growth Machine, the first multi-channel prospecting platform that allows you to engage in conversations with potential customers on LinkedIn, Email, and Twitter. With La Growth Machine, you can: - Import leads from LinkedIn or a CSV file to easily manage your prospecting efforts. - Enrich your contact's profile with their details, including professional and personal email addresses, phone numbers, LinkedIn and Twitter profiles, to gain valuable insights about your prospects. - Build a multi-channel prospecting sequence to effectively engage with your leads across multiple touchpoints. - Automatically synchronize interactions in your CRM (including native integrations with HubSpot and Pipedrive or with Zapier) to keep your sales and marketing efforts organized and streamlined. Using La Growth Machine can save your sales, marketing and recruitment teams time and increase productivity by simplifying your lead generation and management efforts. Don't believe us? Sign up for a free trial of LaGrowthMachine today and see the benefits for yourself!
LeadLoft
leadloft.com
LeadLoft outfits your team with everything you need. Whether it's CEOs, directors, or investors, LeadLoft will uncover contact info and put you in touch so you can close the deal. Need someone's contact info? We got you. Need to engage them? No problem. Need to track & convert them? Done & done.
Skylead
skylead.io
Use multichannel outreach, if/else actions and connect unlimited email accounts to maximize touchpoints with your leads. Skylead is your smart LinkedIn automation tool and cold email software.
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Marquiz.io
marquiz.io
Marquiz is an online platform designed to help businesses of all sizes create engaging marketing quizzes and surveys, collect feedback and drive sales. Marquiz provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop quiz builder, a wide range of unique quiz templates, and free statistics for each quiz. These features make it easy to create, edit, and analyze your customized quizzes. Marquiz bases its pricing plans on the number of monthly leads generated, meaning that they’re tailored to meet your unique business needs, whether you run a small team or a large organization.
Upflowy
upflowy.com
Upflowy is a drag and drop no code tool to build and optimize web experiences. Easily A/B test signup flows, sales lead funnels, customer on-boarding and more. Upflowy gives you everything you need to build a story worth engaging with in only a few clicks.
CallPage
callpage.io
CallPage is a widget on your website which helps your website visitor connect with you via free call within 28 seconds. The CallPage widget lets you call your website visitors and helps you gain an additional 30-125% more leads. With CallPage you can easily: - Increase in the number of quality leads - Lower cost of customer acquisition - Improve conversion rate - Improve customer experience
Joonbot
joonbot.com
Joonbot is a no-code and easy-to-use chatbot builder to boost your conversions. With Joonbot, you can guide, collect and push information to your audience in no time. Some use cases: Get more qualified leads Increase sales Automate customer resolutions
CUFinder
companyurlfinder.com
CUFinder is an innovative B2B lead generation and data enrichment platform that revolutionizes sales and marketing. Powered by advanced algorithms and AI, it enables businesses to discover high-quality leads, enrich customer data, and streamline processes. With seamless integration into existing systems, CUFinder empowers companies to personalize communication, save time, and gain a competitive edge in today's dynamic business landscape. Experience the transformative power of CUFinder and unlock new possibilities for your sales and marketing success.
Sailes
sailes.com
Sailebots automate all prospecting Realize Saleshuman Potential made Possible with the only AI that automates everything: from research and discovery to engagement, interaction, and opportunity – hands-free.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiatives. Our all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with top e-commerce solutions, social media platforms, and marketplaces.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
HelloLeads
helloleads.io
HelloLeads Mobile CRM enables small businesses to keep track of leads and customers in one place. You can distribute leads among your sales agents, schedule follow-up, receive timely reminders, and closely track sales conversions with this simple mobile CRM app.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
ShortStack is the most customizable all-in-one contesting software with all the tools you need for online marketing success. Use ShortStack to create landing page contests; sweepstakes and quizzes; run hashtag and comment to enter social media contests; and send emails. ShortStack's powerful styling and customization features allow you to use your own branding. You control where to publish your landing pages. Embed them on your website or use your own custom domains. No coding skills are required, which means no need to get IT involved.
123FormBuilder
123formbuilder.com
123FormBuilder is an online form builder software that helps businesses and individuals worldwide collect data and automate workflows through online forms, surveys, questionnaires, quizzes, and polls. Our form builder provides numerous features for building forms and surveys without needing coding skills. Data security is paramount to us, and we believe in a paperless future where businesses can handle critical business operations through intelligent online forms. We're building a data collection platform with the highest security standards, both GDPR and HIPAA compliant
Albacross
albacross.com
Revenue teams worldwide are using Albacross's Intent Data to generate more opportunities and increase revenue faster. From early-stage awareness to late-stage decision, you have all the insights you need to reveal your potential buyers, engage them with what they want, and get notified when they are ready to buy. Here's how: - Increase sales productivity: Identify the buying intent of companies visiting your website and notify your sales team when they are ready to buy. - Remove the guesswork from marketing: Understand which accounts are engaging with your content and what interests them most. - All the data points you need: we track 3 billion events monthly worldwide and refresh the data points on a weekly basis. - Seamlessly integrate to the tech tools you are already using – it's not another tool to learn.
Mimiran
mimiran.com
Mimiran is the CRM for people who love serving clients, but hate "selling". It's a different take on CRM that's designed to work for you, getting you more leads from your website, getting more conversations with those leads, and turning those conversations into (e)signed clients with compelling, mobile-friendly proposals. Plus, stay in touch with the people who matter with intuitive Call Mode. Build your practice with an intuitive dashboard to stay on top of the sales funnel. And measure the effectiveness of Google AdWords and Facebook campaigns, all the way to revenue.
Refrens
refrens.com
Refrens ABC is the simplest way to capture, manage, track, and convert leads in one place. 1. Capture leads automatically with lead capture & website contact forms 2. Manage leads across multiples sales pipelines 3. Assign right leads to right sales executives & track their activity 4. Communicate with leads over email & WhatsApp 5. Get sales person-wise detailed reporting & future revenue potential 6. Send Quotations, Invoices, Sales Orders in a few clicks 7. And more things to simplify your sales workflow...
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
Immagnify
immagnify.com
Immagnify is a sales intelligence tool that allows you to create lists of potential customers based on advanced search capabilities like technologies used and common practices on top of many other filters like location, company size, industry, etc. Once you create your lists you can access the contact information (work email and mobile phone) of key decision-makers in these companies, all in scale and seamlessly.
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium’s proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry’s richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers.
CANDDi
canddi.com
98% of the prospects who visit your website will never get in touch. What if you could identify these people, reach out, and close the deal? CANDDi is a website visitor tracking tool that helps reveal which COMPANIES and INDIVIDUALS are browsing your website. We go beyond just the ‘company-level tracking’ offered by other tools on the market, meaning you get maximum visibility over your sales and marketing funnels. But don’t take our word for it; we offer a 30-day free trial so that you can really test CANDDi and see if it’s the right tool for your business! Once you’ve added our tracking code to your website, you’ll work with our amazing customer success team. They will guide you through CANDDi and help you select the features that are going to shorten your sales cycle, gain a deeper understanding of your digital marketing efforts, and prioritize your time more effectively. CANDDi doesn’t just tell you which companies have visited your website... CANDDi fits into your processes so that you can act on that information and close that deal.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Draup
draup.com
Draup is an AI-powered platform designed for both HR and sales leaders. It offers deep insights and data to support workforce planning, talent recruitment, and skill development for HR leaders. With real-time talent data, HR leaders can understand industry trends, develop talent pipelines, and create reskilling strategies. Draup also provides insights on emerging roles, talent hotspots, and in-demand skills to help plan future workforce needs.For sales leaders, Draup offers sales intelligence tools that go beyond basic buyer information. It enables micro-targeting of prospects based on interest, technology needs, and outsourcing relationships. Draup provides detailed account reports, stakeholder mapping, and helps identify the right decision-makers for targeted sales strategies. It also helps sales teams explore new service provider opportunities across various industries.Draup is built by experts in AI, machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP), combining AI-driven analysis with human curation. The platform offers hyper-targeted insights based on millions of data points, providing actionable strategies backed by up-to-date and validated data. Draup's data is vetted by expert researchers and analysts to ensure unbiased information.The platform features rapid onboarding, ongoing support, and agile deployment to cater to changing needs. It offers near real-time data refresh, flexible delivery models, and predictable fees. Draup provides multi-channel access to its platform, custom reports, and data export/REST APIs for seamless integration into enterprise solutions.Overall, Draup aims to support talent and sales teams in making data-driven decisions and accelerating revenue growth in enterprises worldwide.