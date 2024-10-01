App store for web apps
Top Demand Generation Software - Germany
Demand Generation Software is a powerful toolset designed to generate interest and awareness in a company's products or services among potential customers. It operates by identifying, engaging, and nurturing leads throughout the buyer's journey, ultimately driving them towards making a purchase decision. Here's a comprehensive description of Demand Generation Software: Demand Generation Software automates and streamlines the process of attracting and converting leads by employing various inbound and outbound marketing techniques. It leverages data analytics, marketing automation, and multi-channel communication strategies to create targeted campaigns that resonate with the needs and preferences of prospective customers. Overall, Demand Generation Software empowers businesses to attract, engage, and convert leads effectively, driving revenue growth and long-term customer relationships. It serves as a vital component of modern marketing strategies, helping organizations stay competitive in today's digital landscape.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use,...
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along wit...
Zoho SalesIQ
zoho.com
Zoho SalesIQ is a customer engagement platform with live chat, website visitor tracking, and analytics capabilities that helps you know your visitors, engage them, and support your customers in real time. Loaded with all the features a customer expects and a lot more, including live visitor tracking...
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and ap...
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring...
Salesrobot
salesrobot.co
Automate cold outreach campaigns on email and social Try our proven Sales automation software and boost your cold outreach efforts every day like our 2000+ users do
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is the leading employee communications platform that helps connect your employees to purpose through communication and communities. Formerly COYO (Germany), Smarp (Finland) and Jubiwee (France)
RocketReach
rocketreach.co
More than 18 million businesses around the world trust RocketReach, including Apple, Disney, Google, Amazon, Facebook, and 95% of the S&P 500. With RocketReach, you can build out contact and company lists with the world's largest and most accurate database of emails and direct dials. Solve a wide ra...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Freshsales
freshworks.com
Accelerate your revenue with context-driven sales Personalize engagement, shorten your sales cycle, and grow your business with Freshsales Feature packed product suite for businesses of all sizes. Refreshing cloud software your teams will love. Support | Sales | ITSM | Cloud PBX
Closely
closelyhq.com
Closely is a cloud-based sales engagement platform for any business size - from solopreneurs to brands with dedicated sales teams. Launch automated outreach campaigns, grow and manage your Linkedin network , export B2B email contacts and hit your sales goals faster than ever.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. is an American financial services, merchant services aggregator, and mobile payment company based in San Francisco, California. The company markets software and hardware payments products and has expanded into small business services. The company was founded in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and ...
Tapfiliate
tapfiliate.com
Tapfiliate takes care of all your affiliate and referral marketing needs. Sync Tapfiliate with Shopify, WooCommerce, and 30+ other integrations.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, fo...
Typeform
typeform.com
Typeform is the gold standard of no-code, thoughtfully designed, people-friendly forms, quizzes, surveys, and asynchronous video solutions. Create personal experiences for your customers, build brand identity and loyalty, and accelerate your growth. With over 120 existing integrations, Typeform ensu...
ZoomInfo
zoominfo.com
ZoomInfo SalesOS is the modern go-to-market platform for B2B companies. We have the biggest, most accurate, and most frequently refreshed database of insights, intelligence, and purchasing intent data about companies and contacts. We layer additional tools on top of that intelligence—such as convers...
Hublead
hublead.io
Add decision makers, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to HubSpot with our LinkedIn Google Chrome Extension.
Hunter.io
hunter.io
Hunter is a cloud-based solution that helps businesses find and verify professional email addresses from domains, companies or a specific professional on the web, and much more. A free cold email platform is also included to send email campaigns directly from Hunter. Hunter makes it incredibly easy ...
Factors.AI
factors.ai
Factors.AI helps B2B SaaS marketers amplify marketing ROI, save time and effort on routine analysis, and give critical insights into marketing activities impacting pipeline/revenue. Firstly, Factors brings together all data silos- website visitor data, CRM, Ads platform, Clearbit, and Search Console...
GoSquared
gosquared.com
The world's first sustainable email marketing platform. Switch from MailChimp to send better email camaigns, grow your audience, and restore the planet.
We-Connect
we-connect.io
At We-Connect, we're bringing you the safest and most advanced outreach tool on the market. We provide an all-in-one dashboard where you can easily manage your prospects, run smart sequences, and analyze individual prospecting campaigns. To protect your business and customers, we use cloud-based sof...
LoyaltyZen
loyaltyzen.com
LoyaltyZen's partner program is for marketing agencies and software companies. If your company wants to implement exceptional loyalty programs, then we can be a perfect match! Contact us to become a partner.
useArtemis
useartemis.co
Find leads, enrich with emails and start multichannel campaigns. Supercharge your outreach efforts, extract and enrich leads then start multichannel campaigns through Linkedin and Emails.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
CoPilot AI
copilotai.com
Revolutionize your sales strategy with AI-powered sales enablement software. CoPilot AI is a cutting-edge platform that transforms the way you and your team prospect, engage and convert customers. CoPilot AI supports marketing and sales teams by: • Identifying and prioritizing high-intent prospects ...
BirdEye
birdeye.com
Birdeye is the top-rated reputation management and digital customer experience platform for local brands and multi-location businesses. Over 100,000 businesses leverage Birdeye’s AI-powered platform to engage seamlessly with customers, drive loyalty, and excel in their local markets.
Signals
getsignals.ai
Signals is a lead generation and AI Platform that helps you know who is on your website, and leverage their behaviors, to engage with visitors who are ready to buy. We have already helped companies find thousands of qualified new contacts without visitors needing to fill out a form.
Manycontacts
manycontacts.com
CRM for WhatsApp Whatsapp tool for sales and support Connect your WhatsApp Business (or API) to ManyContacts to shared your Inbox with your team, respond and organize all your chats in the same interface.
Sprinklr
sprinklr.com
Sprinklr Service is a cloud-native unified customer service platform powered by AI that enables seamless customer & agent experience across 30+ digital, social and voice channels, and delivers real-time actionable & scalable insights – eliminating the need for any other point solution. * Enables c...
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiative...
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Free IP Geolocation API and Accurate IP Lookup Database Free IP API provides country, city, state, province, local currency, latitude and longitude, company detail, ISP lookup, language, zip code, country calling code, user-agent information, IP-Security information, time zone, current time, sunset ...
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Our AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, we help you close that pi...
Success.ai
success.ai
Success.ai is an all-in-one cold email platform designed to help businesses achieve hypergrowth. With a focus on unlocking unlimited leads, emails, warm-up, and advanced AI writing capabilities, this tool aims to supercharge outreach efforts. The platform provides access to a vast database of over 7...
NetHunt
nethunt.com
NetHunt is a sales automation tool that literally lives inside your Gmail and other Google Workspace apps. It helps sales teams manage leads, nurture customer relations, monitor sales progress, and close more deals. Businesses grow x5 with NetHunt CRM, check customer stories - https://nethunt.com/ca...
Seamless.AI
seamless.ai
Seamless.AI is the first and only real-time search engine for B2B sales leads. Over 350,000 users and tens of thousands of President's Club Award Winners use Seamless.AI to find verified cell phones, emails, and direct dials for anyone they need to sell to. JUST ANNOUNCED: Buyer Intent and Job Chang...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam is a growth marketing platform that helps businesses focus on actions. An action can be whatever you want, an email subscriber, a Facebook like, a Twitter follower or someone mentioning your company via a #hashtag.
Kaspr
kaspr.io
Kaspr automatically retrieves contact details on LinkedIn. Simply sign up for free and start using our Chrome Extension to get instant access to the contact details of prospects. Manage your prospects in the dashboard by enriching the data, creating LinkedIn outreach campaigns, and integrating with ...
Dripify
dripify.io
Supercharge Lead Generation on LinkedIn with Dripify. The multifunctional LinkedIn automation tool designed to help your sales team improve LinkedIn prospecting and close more deals — all on complete autopilot
Skrapp.io
skrapp.io
Skrapp.io is an email lookup and business data enrichment tool for B2B sales outreach and email marketing. We are collecting and crafting public data to provide an advanced prospecting email research platform that helps professionals launch performant email marketing & outreach campaigns and gain va...
Quill Forms
quillforms.com
Quill Forms is a powerful online form builder that allows businesses and organizations to create custom forms and surveys with ease. With a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface and a wide range of c... Show More stomizable templates and themes, Quill Forms makes it easy to design and publish profes...
Opensend
opensend.com
Get the email of your anonymous visitors. Fast-growing online businesses use Opensend to grow their email contacts, automate email retargeting, and improve email conversion.
BuiltWith
builtwith.com
BuiltWith is a website profiler, lead generation, competitive analysis and business intelligence tool providing technology adoption, ecommerce data and usage analytics for the internet.
Smile.io
smile.io
Smile.io is the world’s largest loyalty platform, providing easy-to-use reward programs that help scaling ecommerce brands transform one-time sales into repeat, loyal customers. Over 100,000 brands use Smile points, referral, and VIP programs to maximize their acquisition efforts and turn transactio...
Surfe
surfe.com
Add contacts, find qualified emails & synchronize LinkedIn & Sales Navigator conversations to the CRM through Surfe’s simple Chrome extension. Surfe is the #1 solution for integrating your ... Show More RM with LinkedIn to • eliminate the need for manual data entry • enhance data quality through enr...
FirstPromoter
firstpromoter.com
Affiliate and referral tracking for SaaS. Launch your own affiliate and referral program in minutes. Quick integration with Stripe, Paddle, Recurly, Braintree, Chargebee or with our API.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost r...
Captain Data
captaindata.co
Captain Data is a no-code data extraction and automation platform. With Captain Data you can extract web data, enrich it with multiple sources or data providers and integrate it inside the tools you use like spreadsheets or CRMs. Use cases include finding leads and companies, enriching leads, automa...
HeyReach
heyreach.io
LinkedIn automation software that helps agencies and teams scale their LinkedIn outreach! Safely send unlimited connection requests & messages from multiple synchronized accounts, with the only agency-first LinkedIn automation tool on the market. What is included: - Unified Dashboard for all LinkedI...
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do...
Wiza
wiza.co
Finding accurate B2B contact information is painful. 40% of salespeople say prospecting is the hardest part of their job. LinkedIn offers an up-to-date pool of leads, but no simple way to reach out ... Show More o those prospects outside of LinkedIn. Database solutions offer contact information, but...
Clickback
clickback.com
Clickback is a B2B email lead generation software for accelerated growth. Our powerful solution lets marketers email their list of purchased or cold B2B contacts, turning them into warm, opted-in leads. Existing marketing automation and email-sending services won’t allow you to do this.
SigParser
sigparser.com
Turn Your Emails Into Contacts. Automatically find every contact detail from your emails, email signatures, and calendars. Easily sync with CRM and marketing apps so your contacts are up to date.
Cognism
cognism.com
Cognism is a leader in international sales intelligence, setting a new standard for data quality and compliance, trusted by 1000+ revenue teams worldwide. Cognism helps businesses connect with their dream prospects by providing premium contact, company and event information, including firmographics,...
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room helps you build better products, deepen relationships, and grow faster.
riyo.ai
riyo.ai
riyo.ai is a website intelligence and solutions tool for all website owners. Traek provides advanced chatting assistance, forms for contacting, accurate insights, analytics, website traffic monitoring, user alert, visitor company details, technology of website and much more.
snapADDY
snapaddy.com
snapADDY DataQuality is the data quality booster for your CRM: The smart solution helps you create and update leads, contacts, and accounts directly in the Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, and SAP Sales Cloud interfaces. When entering contact data, you will automatically get suggestions for informati...