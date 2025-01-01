App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Deep Learning Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Deep Learning Software

Deep learning software refers to a category of software tools and frameworks designed to facilitate the creation, training, and deployment of deep learning models. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that involves training artificial neural networks with many layers (hence the term "deep") to learn representations of data. Deep learning software typically provides functionalities such as: * Neural network architecture design: Tools for designing and customizing the architecture of deep neural networks, including specifying the number of layers, types of layers (e.g., convolutional, recurrent), and connections between layers. * Data preprocessing and augmentation: Utilities for preparing and preprocessing input data for training deep learning models, including tasks such as normalization, data augmentation, and feature extraction. * Model training and optimization: Algorithms and techniques for training deep learning models on large datasets, including optimization algorithms like stochastic gradient descent, and methods for handling overfitting such as regularization and dropout. * Model evaluation and validation: Tools for evaluating the performance of trained models on validation and test datasets, including metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, and F1-score. * Deployment and inference: Facilities for deploying trained deep learning models into production environments for inference on new data, often through integration with software development frameworks and platforms. Popular deep learning software frameworks include TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, and Caffe. These frameworks provide high-level abstractions and APIs that make it easier for developers and researchers to build and experiment with deep learning models without having to implement everything from scratch.

Submit New App


Claude

Claude

claude.ai

Claude is an AI chatbot that assists with tasks, engages in conversations, and generates text, designed for safety and accuracy in various applications.

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

The AWS Console is a management interface for AWS services, allowing users to monitor, control, and optimize their cloud resources effectively.

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.

FaceCheck.ID

FaceCheck.ID

facecheck.id

FaceCheck.ID is an AI tool for facial recognition that helps users verify identities using uploaded photos across various online platforms.

Jasper

Jasper

jasper.ai

Jasper is an AI-powered content creation tool that generates consistent brand content for blogs, social media, and marketing, maintaining user-defined tones.

OpenAI Platform

OpenAI Platform

openai.com

The OpenAI Platform provides tools for text generation, summarization, and natural language processing using advanced AI models like GPT-3, GPT-4, and DALL-E.

SpeechTexter

SpeechTexter

speechtexter.com

SpeechTexter is a free app that converts speech to text in real-time, supporting over 70 languages, suitable for note-taking and documentation.

Speechnotes

Speechnotes

speechnotes.co

Speechnotes is a web-based app that converts speech to text for note-taking and transcription, using Google's speech recognition for accuracy.

FaceMRI

FaceMRI

facemri.com

FaceMRI is a face recognition software for Mac and PC that categorizes faces by demographics and tracks attendance using images and videos.

Notta

Notta

notta.ai

Notta is an AI transcription tool that converts voice conversations into text and offers features like summarization, translation, and integration with video platforms.

DeepAI

DeepAI

deepai.org

DeepAI offers AI tools for image recognition, natural language processing, and video analysis, enabling users to streamline tasks and enhance creativity.

Deep Dream Generator

Deep Dream Generator

deepdreamgenerator.com

Deep Dream Generator is an AI tool that transforms images into unique visuals using features like text-to-image generation, style application, and psychedelic enhancement.

Krisp

Krisp

krisp.ai

Krisp is an AI-powered app that cancels background noise during calls and meetings, provides real-time transcriptions, and offers customizable audio settings.

Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.

Jammable

Jammable

jammable.com

Jammable is an AI platform for creating music covers and voiceovers using a library of community-uploaded voice models.

Resemble.ai

Resemble.ai

resemble.ai

Resemble.ai creates custom AI-generated voices for diverse applications, offering voice cloning, multilingual support, and audio editing features.

Roboflow

Roboflow

roboflow.com

Roboflow is a platform for building, training, and deploying computer vision models, offering tools for image annotation, dataset management, and model integration.

PixLab

PixLab

pixlab.io

PixLab offers APIs for image and video processing, including facial recognition and content moderation, enabling developers to enhance their applications.

Speech to Note

Speech to Note

speechtonote.com

Speech to Note is an AI tool that converts spoken audio into editable text. It offers real-time transcription and organizational features for effective note-taking.

PromptSmart

PromptSmart

promptsmart.com

PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that uses voice recognition to automatically adjust scrolling text, helping users deliver speeches and presentations smoothly.

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai is an AI platform for analyzing images, videos, text, and audio, enabling businesses to implement custom AI solutions and insights.

Gladia

Gladia

gladia.io

Gladia is a speech-to-text app that transcribes audio into written text accurately and efficiently in over 100 languages, supporting real-time processing and speaker identification.

AI Voice Detector

AI Voice Detector

aivoicedetector.com

AI Voice Detector is a tool that verifies voice authenticity, distinguishing between AI-generated and human voices, to prevent audio manipulation and scams.

npm

npm

npmjs.com

npm is a package manager for JavaScript that helps developers manage libraries and dependencies in Node.js projects.

Dictanote

Dictanote

dictanote.co

Dictanote is a notes app that uses speech-to-text technology for voice typing in over 50 languages, improving efficiency in note-taking during conversations or meetings.

V7

V7

v7labs.com

V7 is an AI data engine for computer vision. It offers tools for data annotation, management, and collaboration across various industries for training AI models.

Speechlogger

Speechlogger

speechlogger.com

Speechlogger is a web-based app for real-time speech recognition, transcription, and translation, featuring auto-punctuation and text editing capabilities.

SoundHound

SoundHound

soundhound.com

SoundHound is a voice AI platform enabling businesses to create conversational experiences, primarily in automotive and retail sectors.

Hour One

Hour One

hourone.ai

Hour One is an AI video creation platform that transforms text into videos with lifelike avatars, enabling easy and quick content production for businesses.

Landing AI

Landing AI

landing.ai

Landing AI simplifies the creation and deployment of computer vision systems for users without coding experience, focusing on data quality and ease of use.

Picture to Text

Picture to Text

picturetotext.info

The Picture to Text app converts images to editable text using OCR technology, supporting multiple languages and formats for easy text extraction from various sources.

ai|coustics

ai|coustics

ai-coustics.com

ai|coustics is an AI tool that enhances speech audio quality by removing background noise and improving clarity for recordings and telecommunications.

NVIDIA Developer

NVIDIA Developer

developer.nvidia.com

The NVIDIA Developer app provides tools and resources for building, testing, and deploying AI applications using NVIDIA technologies.

Face Age

Face Age

getfaceage.com

Face Age analyzes facial skin features like wrinkles and pores to assess skin condition, integrating easily into e-commerce platforms.

Muse.ai

Muse.ai

muse.ai

Muse.ai is a video search platform that allows users to quickly locate specific moments in videos and provides video storage and streaming services.

SpeechAce

SpeechAce

speechace.com

SpeechAce is an app that helps language learners improve speaking skills using speech recognition technology for assessment and feedback.

AssemblyAI

AssemblyAI

assemblyai.com

AssemblyAI provides advanced speech-to-text and audio intelligence services for transcription, analysis, and insights from voice data.

Deepgram

Deepgram

deepgram.com

Deepgram provides an API for developers to access advanced speech AI for transcription, live audio processing, and contextual features in multiple languages.

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Kili Technology helps enterprises efficiently label data to create high-quality datasets for custom AI models, reducing errors in training data.

Jupitrr

Jupitrr

jupitrr.com

Jupitrr is an AI tool that converts voice recordings and podcasts into videos, providing stock footage, subtitles, and charts with an easy-to-use interface.

Tune AI

Tune AI

tunehq.ai

Tune AI facilitates GenAI adoption in enterprises through apps like TuneChat for chat, TuneStudio for model tuning, and ChainFury, an open source prompt engine.

Lambda

Lambda

lambdalabs.com

Lambda offers GPU cloud and computing resources tailored for deep learning and research, serving organizations like Intel, Google, and various top universities.

Dictalogic

Dictalogic

dictalogic.com

Dictalogic offers modules for audio, speech, and conversation transcription, allowing real-time and asynchronous text conversion through one dashboard.

MobileEngine

MobileEngine

services.tineye.com

TinEye is an image search app that allows users to find and recognize images using advanced technology in computer vision and machine learning.

PodcastAI

PodcastAI

podcastai.com

PodcastAI is a platform that uses AI to assist with podcast production, offering features like transcription, audio enhancement, and content management.

Faceplusplus

Faceplusplus

faceplusplus.com

Face++ is a facial recognition platform that provides tools for developers to integrate accurate facial analysis features into applications.

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

SuperAnnotate is a platform for annotating and managing datasets for AI, supporting various annotation types with automation and collaboration features.

VXG

VXG

videoexpertsgroup.com

VXG provides a cloud-based video surveillance platform that allows customization, integration, and management of connected IP cameras for security solutions.

Voxpow

Voxpow

voxpow.com

Voxpow converts speech to text for websites, allowing users to navigate and interact using voice commands in over 100 languages.

Speechmatics

Speechmatics

speechmatics.com

Speechmatics app transcribes and analyzes human speech into text in real-time, supporting multiple languages, accents, and dialects.

Altered

Altered

altered.ai

Altered is an audio editor that uses Voice AI technologies for creating high-quality voice content, aimed at podcasters, video game studios, and eLearning.

ArtPro

ArtPro

artpro.com

ArtPro is software for managing art inventories, allowing users to catalogue, archive, track, share, and store artworks online.

Capsolver

Capsolver

capsolver.com

Capsolver is an automatic captcha solver that helps users bypass CAPTCHAs for web scraping and automation, ensuring efficient data collection.

Talkatoo

Talkatoo

talkatoo.com

Talkatoo is a speech-to-text app for medical professionals, designed for dictation in clinical settings, supporting specialized vocabularies on Windows and Mac.

SpeechFlow

SpeechFlow

speechflow.io

SpeechFlow is a speech-to-text tool that provides accurate multilingual transcriptions for audio and video, with fast processing and tailored industry models.

Kukarella

Kukarella

kukarella.com

Kukarella allows users to create high-quality voiceovers using AI voices, transcribe audio and video, and translate text in multiple languages.

Voiceitt

Voiceitt

voiceitt.com

Voiceitt is an app that helps people with non-standard speech communicate effectively using voice recognition technology, including voice-activated devices.

Phonexia

Phonexia

phonexia.com

Phonexia is a voice biometrics software that verifies users' identities through voice patterns, enhancing security and efficiency in authentication processes.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.