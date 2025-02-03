Top Deep Learning Software - Singapore

LumenVox

LumenVox is a leading provider of carrier-grade speech technology for organizations around the world. As part of Capacity, LumenVox transforms customer experiences with AI-driven speech recognition and voice authentication technology. LumenVox’s DNA is grounded in 20 years of voice technology and delivers the most comprehensive, cost-effective, and flexible speech offering. The company’s deep history in speech and voice technology enables companies to build voice experiences that not only understand what is being said, but also identify who is saying it. LumenVox is the only provider to give companies the flexibility and control they require to easily integrate applications in any environment – on-premise, multi-cloud or a hybrid model. In comparison to other speech providers, LumenVox can typically decrease the total cost of ownership (TCO) by as much as 35 percent. In addition, LumenVox can deploy new language models in an average of 60 days or less, where most providers require six months or more. ASR with Transcription is the cornerstone of the LumenVox software portfolio. LumenVox’s speech and voice software stack operates on a foundation of artificial intelligence and deep machine learning to deliver high performing future-proof speech technology. Powered by end-to-end deep neural networks, LumenVox’s ASR engine accelerates the ability to add new languages and dialects to serve a more diverse base of users. In conjunction with ASR, LumenVox offers Text-to-Speech (TTS) software to verbalize written text. This allows companies to turn chatbots into voicebots. Through LumenVox’s state-of-the-art toolset, companies can perform tuning and transcription–including parameter, grammar and version-upgrade testing–for any speech recognition application. The toolset helps customers avoid expensive, time-consuming professional services every time they need to augment their speech-enabled application. Customers who are on legacy ASRs can benefit from the toolset by having the ability to easily migrate their grammars and confidence values over to the LumenVox ASR.