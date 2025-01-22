Top Deep Learning Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Deep learning software refers to a category of software tools and frameworks designed to facilitate the creation, training, and deployment of deep learning models. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that involves training artificial neural networks with many layers (hence the term "deep") to learn representations of data. Deep learning software typically provides functionalities such as: * Neural network architecture design: Tools for designing and customizing the architecture of deep neural networks, including specifying the number of layers, types of layers (e.g., convolutional, recurrent), and connections between layers. * Data preprocessing and augmentation: Utilities for preparing and preprocessing input data for training deep learning models, including tasks such as normalization, data augmentation, and feature extraction. * Model training and optimization: Algorithms and techniques for training deep learning models on large datasets, including optimization algorithms like stochastic gradient descent, and methods for handling overfitting such as regularization and dropout. * Model evaluation and validation: Tools for evaluating the performance of trained models on validation and test datasets, including metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, and F1-score. * Deployment and inference: Facilities for deploying trained deep learning models into production environments for inference on new data, often through integration with software development frameworks and platforms. Popular deep learning software frameworks include TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, and Caffe. These frameworks provide high-level abstractions and APIs that make it easier for developers and researchers to build and experiment with deep learning models without having to implement everything from scratch.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Speech to Text - Voice Typing & Transcription. Take notes with your voice for free, or automatically transcribe audio & video recordings on the spot. Secure, accurate & super fast.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focused, collaborative, and efficient in meetings, interviews, lectures, and wherever important conversations happen.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
OpenAI Platform
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first — ahead of profit. To achieve our mission, we must encompass and value the many different perspectives, voices, and experiences that form the full spectrum of humanity. Our investment in diversity, equity, and inclusion is ongoing, executed through a wide range of initiatives, and championed and supported by leadership. At OpenAI, we believe artificial intelligence has the potential to help people solve immense global challenges, and we want the upside of AI to be widely shared.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
Speech to text converter. Dictate with your voice. Free web app for typing with your voice. Over 70 different languages supported!
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label datasets, apply preprocessing and augmentations, convert annotation file formats, train a computer vision model in one-click, and deploy models via API or to the edge.
Jammable
jammable.com
Create AI covers using AI in seconds with Jammable, with hundreds of community uploaded AI voice models available for creative use now!
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble AI creates custom AI voices using proprietary Deep Learning models that produce high-quality AI-generated audio content using text-to-speech and speech-to-speech synthesis. Resemble Localize, our multilingual localization tool, translates text and can convert your AI voice into up to 100 languages. Resemble Fill is our generative fill (audio inpainting) feature that enables you to modify existing speech with your cloned AI voice. Fill can be used to revise programmatic audio ads, dynamic streaming ad insertion (SAI), voice assistants, and more. We recently won a 2023 Webby Award for 'Best Use of Voice Technology' for our voice AI's contribution to Netflix's Emmy-nominated Andy Warhol Diaries. Along with Netflix, we partner with Byju's, The World Bank Group, Boingo, Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures and more.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build datasets and successful ML pipelines. Partner with SuperAnnotate’s expert and professionally managed annotation workforce that can help you quickly deliver high-quality data for building top-performing models.
DeepAI
deepai.org
Artificially intelligent tools for naturally creative humans
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of speeches, meetings, or events, with additional features such as auto punctuation, speaker identification, and sentiment analysis. * Reviewers appreciate Speechlogger's ability to accurately transcribe speech even in noisy backgrounds, its user-friendly design, and its unique features like auto punctuation, speaker identification, and sentiment analysis, which they find superior to some paid transcription tools. * Users experienced issues such as ads affecting performance in the free version, occasional errors in translation, less accuracy while transcribing less common accents, lack of voice-enabled controls, and misinterpretations in sentiment analysis and topic modeling tools.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improve the quality of data for AI models. With features like auto annotation, DICOM annotation for medical imaging, dataset management, and model management, V7 automates and streamlines various tasks. Its image and video annotation tools are designed to improve the precision of data labelling. Additionally, it enables the building and automation of custom data pipelines and has tools for automating optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) workflows.V7 allows users to outsource annotation tasks. It can be used across various industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, and more. It offers collaboration features for real-time team annotation and provides labeler and model performance analytics.Further, V7 also facilitates annotation and model training workflows to be more efficient through an intuitive user interface. With its enhanced AutoAnnotate feature, it accelerates the speed and accuracy of annotations. The platform integrates with AWS, Databricks, and Voxel51, among others, and supports a range of data types including video, image, and text data.
FaceMRI
facemri.com
FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create attendance charts and analytics. Faces can be extracted via + importing images + importing videos + web search ( FB, LinkedIn, Instagram) + import folders + webcam and IP cameras + IOT and security Cameras. + USB keys and External Devices FaceMRI uses the power of face recognition to unlock analytics from images and videos. Users can download the application to their Mac or PC and import images and videos. It will extract faces and people from videos and images, users can add faces to customers and create custom reports. Additionally, staff members can create demographic charts based on age, gender, and race from videos and see who your customers are. FaceMRI also has person search technology, so users can build up custom reports. Employees can track Zoom call attendance, who was on the company call, and who was missing. Staff members can connect to web cameras, security cameras, and IoT cameras to track who enters your business. FaceMRI creates personal reports from video feeds so users can monitor who enters your business.
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates with leading video conference platforms, including Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, to generate automated meeting notes. It also allows users to review, search through, edit, export, and share the transcripts with team members for seamless collaboration. Notta empowers you to maximize the value of every conversation.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One revolutionizes content creation for businesses by centralizing all workflows in one AI-powered platform. We boast the market's most lifelike avatars, featuring natural movements that vividly animate your business messages. Our templates, customizable to any brand, empower teams to craft personalized content at scale — no design or editing skills needed. Plus, with rapid rendering and top-tier security, Hour One stands out as the premier content operating system designed for enterprise demands. What used to take months, now only takes minutes and produces higher engagement... work smarter, not harder with Hour One and produce personalized business videos that drive impact. * HourOne is a video creation tool that allows users to create marketing videos and presentations with a variety of templates, voices, and characters. * Users like the ease of use, the range of voices and characters to choose from, the quick process and download time, and the support from the customer success team. * Reviewers experienced issues such as a robotic text-to-talk feature, limited avatar options, a learning curve for casual users, limited branding capabilities, slow load time, and a lack of clear instructions for certain features.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
PodcastAI
podcastai.com
PodcastAI is a platform that uses advanced AI tools to streamline podcast production by offering features like quick transcription, speaker identification, meta-data generation, and enabling AI host interactions.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, gender, accent, dialect or location in real-time and on recorded media. Combining these transcripts with the latest AI-driven speech capabilities, businesses build products that utilize summaries, topics, sentiment, chapters, translation and more. Speechmatics processes over 300 years of transcription worldwide every month in 50 languages. Having pioneered machine learning in speech recognition, its neural networks consider acoustics, languages, dialects, multiple speakers, punctuation, capitalization, context and implicit meanings. Speechmatics is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with a New York office too. Speechmatics is a registered trademark.
Altered
altered.ai
Altered is a next-generation audio editor that integrates multiple Voice AI technologies into a user-friendly application for the production of high-quality voice content for various industries, including podcasters, video game studios, and eLearning.
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech To Note is an AI-powered speech recognition tool that converts spoken audio into text instantly. Our tool uses advanced speech-to-text technology to transcribe your words into concise summaries that you can edit or share. Experience the power of our AI-driven tool as it instantly transforms your spoken words into a concise and informative summary.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an intelligent application designed to improve the efficiency and clarity of online meetings and calls. Primarily, it utilizes AI for noise cancellation, effectively eliminating background noises, voices, and echoes during online interactions. This feature ensures clear and high-quality communication in various settings, from individual conversations to team meetings and call centers. Besides noise cancellation, Krisp also offers real-time meeting transcriptions, which improves accessibility and helps in maintaining records. In addition, it possesses the capability to generate concise meeting notes and summaries, effectively serving as an AI meeting assistant. Another notable feature is Krisp's meeting recording functionality, which automatically records virtual meetings across all communication apps. Specifically for call center environments, Krisp provides an AI Accent Localization feature that converts the accents of agents in real-time to match the native accent of customers for clearer communication. It also securely transcribes agent and customer conversations in real-time. The application's services can be integrated into various products using the provided SDK for developers. As a multi-functional AI tool, Krisp caters to a broad range of users including individuals, freelancers, hybrid work teams, sales teams, professional services, and call centers.
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is very easy to use. * Talkatoo is a desktop dictation solution designed for clinical uses, with a focus on converting speech to text, including specialized vocabularies and medical terms. * Reviewers appreciate Talkatoo's ability to accurately convert speech into text, including complex medical terms, and its user-friendly interface that aids in increasing efficiency and productivity in creating medical records. * Reviewers noted that Talkatoo can be slow when processing a large number of instructions, has occasional difficulty in recognizing specific, less common terms, and its customer support response can be delayed.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to distinguish between computer-generated voices and real human voices, specifically for business use cases, ensuring content authenticity and reliable reporting in customer service interactions. * Reviewers appreciate the software's implementation for protection against audio manipulation and voice scams, its ease of use, quick processing, and the ability to seamlessly process a wide range of audio file formats without any issues. * Users mentioned limitations such as the system requiring audio files to be at least 8 seconds long and free of background music, occasional misidentification of real voices as fake and vice versa, and limited software integration capabilities.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open source prompt engine available on GitHub
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
Build Applications With Generative AI. Experience, prototype, and deploy AI with production-ready APIs that run anywhere.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.
Syte
syte.ai
Syte is a product discovery platform specifically engineered for eCommerce applications. It utilises visual AI to enhance various eCommerce activities, including visual search, personalization, and automated product tagging. Syte aims to connect shoppers with products by providing a visual search experience that improves efficiencies, supports sustainability, and eliminates dead-ends. It displays visually similar and complementary product recommendations, aiming to inspire and convert shoppers of different types. It also features an automatic product tagging system that saves time, optimizes merchandising processes, and enhances the accuracy of product data. These solutions can be adapted to different market realities and can be scaled to meet the specific needs of various industry sectors, such as fashion, home decor, and jewelry. It caters to different business sizes, from growing businesses to large enterprises.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. Dataloop's comprehensive solution spans the full AI development lifecycle, offering tools and functionalities that streamline data management, annotation, model selection, and deployment. Dataloop's platform is built with a focus on collaboration, allowing developers, data scientists, and engineers to work together seamlessly, breaking down traditional silos and fostering innovation. Key features include an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for constructing data pipelines, a vast library of pre-built AI elements and models, and robust data curation and annotation capabilities. These features are designed to empower developers to rapidly prototype, iterate, and deploy AI solutions, keeping pace with the fast-evolving demands of the market. Dataloop is committed to advancing AI development by providing a developer-centric platform that addresses the complexities and challenges of AI and data management. Dataloop's vision is to democratize AI development, enabling every organization to harness the power of AI and drive forward their innovative solutions.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. Its platform supports the full AI lifecycle for data exploration, data labeling, model training, evaluation, and inference around images, video, text, and audio data. Headquartered in Washington DC, Clarifai uses machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images, videos, text, and audio automatically. Clarifai enables users to implement AI technology into their products via API, Mobile SDK, and/or on-premise solutions.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more all in one, easy to use platform. * Annotate - Efficiently label any visual modality and manage large-scale annotation teams with customizable workflows and quality control tools. * Active - Test, validate, and evaluate your models and surface, curate, and prioritize the most valuable data for labeling to supercharge model performance. * Apollo - Train, fine-tune, and manage proprietary and foundation models at scale for production AI applications. * Accelerate - On-demand, specialized labeling services to help you scale. Encord is trusted by pioneering AI teams at RapidAI, Tractable, Stanford Medicine, Memorial, King’s College London, the NHS, the UHN, the Royal Navy, Veo, and many more global companies.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-leading AI-assisted labeling technology that generates high-quality labeled data 5x faster than manual labeling. The Hasty platform provides everything needed to go from raw images and videos to production-ready models.
Faceplusplus
faceplusplus.com
Face++ is a platform offering computer vision technologies that enable your applications to read and understand the world better.
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software is a part of NV5. We create software products that help professionals across industries access, analyze, and share all types of data and imagery. Understand the World Around You Today, remotely sensed data is used to make critical decisions, to make discoveries, and to better understand the world around us. Various types of data, from airborne and satellite imagery to non-optical data such as LiDAR and SAR, is growing exponentially in availability and usage. Whether used autonomously or fused together for a more complete picture of a geographic area, remote sensing data is moving professionals across industries and disciplines into a new era of more informed decision making. NV5 Geospatial is a leading provider of software tools designed to help you get the information you need from your remotely sensed data. We deliver the scientifically proven technologies you need to make accurate, informed decisions using remotely sensed imagery and data. Whether you need to determine the extent of damage from a natural disaster or ensure a safe military operation, our products provide you with critical geospatial awareness.
PixLab
pixlab.io
PixLab is the leading independent, software-as-a-service platform for Machine Vision and Media Processing APIs. We help developers implement intelligent apps with our Web & Offline SDKs. Our APIs features set, includes but not limited to, Passports & ID Cards Scanning, Content Moderation, Facial Recognition, Optical Character Recognition, and many other API endpoints.
Picture to Text
picturetotext.info
Their Image-to-text converter makes converting images into editable text simple and efficient. Whether you have scanned documents, handwritten notes, or any other visual content, their tool handles it all with ease. Enjoy high accuracy with reliable text extraction from various image types. Its user-friendly interface ensures everyone can use it without any hassle. Plus, they support multiple languages, so you can handle text in various languages seamlessly. One of the standout features is the ability to submit bulk images, saving you time when processing large amounts of data. They also support multiple image formats, making it versatile for any project. Best of all, their tool is completely free to use. With their Photo to Text converter, you can: * Save time by converting images to text effortlessly * Increase productivity with fast and accurate results * Simplify your workflow with a tool that's easy to use Unlock the potential of your visual content with our highly accurate, multilingual, and versatile Picture-to-text converter.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Deepgram is a foundational AI company on a mission to understand human language. We give any developer access to the most advanced speech AI transcription and understanding with just an API call. Our models deliver the fastest, most accurate transcription alongside contextual features like summarization, sentiment analysis, and topic detection. Beyond that, developers can: * Process live-streaming or pre-recorded audio * Transcribe in dozens of languages * Train custom models for unique use cases * Access deep NLU with a unified API * Build in any programming language with our SDKs * Deploy on-prem or on DG’s managed cloud * Get scalable GPU infra for training and inference Deepgram is a proud NVIDIA partner and Y Combinator company, and we recently completed a $72M Series B to define the future of AI Speech Understanding, making us the most-funded speech AI company at its stage. An NVIDIA partner and Y Combinator company.
ArtPro
artpro.com
ArtPro is an art inventory management software designed to help catalogue, archive, track, share and store artworks online.
Kukarella
kukarella.com
Make voice over with perfect audio clarity, pacing, inflection and pronunciation. On Kukarella you can try the best AI neural voices. All commercial rights are included. Kukarella offers access to over 800 AI voices in 130 languages and accents that are suitable for commercial use on any of our paid plans. In addition to voiceover, you can use Dialogues AI tool to create dialogues, or translate and dub your text into hundreds of languages with Simdubbing tool. And that's not all - you can transcribe all kinds of videos, audios, and YouTube videos, scrape text from webpages, and recognize text on images. Plus, Kukarella partners with some of the biggest names in tech, like Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM, so you know you're getting the best. Lots of creative people from organizations like the Government of Canada, Salesforce, DHL, McDonald's, University of London, and Daimler-Mercedes use Kukarella for voiceovers and transcription, so you'll be in good company.
Dictalogic
dictalogic.com
Dictalogic provides specialized modules—including audio to text, speech to text, conversation to text, and task delegation—all through one dashboard. * Audio-only: Traditional audio dictation, in which the audio is recorded and sent to a transcriber, who can be located anywhere (including working from home). * Audio to text: Digital transformation enables voice-to-text conversion on the fly. In this approach, audio is recorded and sent to be transcribed, and the audio is converted to text before it reaches the transcriber. We provide multiple options on assignment for you to explore. * Speech to text: We also offer the ability for real-time speech to text. The workflow is the same as other dictation, which can be sent to any transcriber. * Conversation to text : Dictalogic Conversation module is a speech-to-text solution that combines speech recognition, speaker identification, and sentence attribution to each speaker (also known as diarisation) to provide real-time and/or asynchronous transcription of any conversation—all encapsulated in a secure portal accessible any time, 24/7.
Voxpow
voxpow.com
Speech to text conversion powered by Machine Learning. Direct in your website and for free. Voxpow supports your global user base, recognizing more than 100 languages and variants.
Jupitrr
jupitrr.com
Jupitrr AI Video Maker is an AI-powered tool that allows creators to transform their voice recordings and podcasts into personalized videos. With this tool, users can easily create stunning video content in just minutes. The AI technology behind Jupitrr AI Video Maker automates the process of generating stock videos for creators' videos, including stock footage, charts, subtitles, and more. The tool boasts a user-friendly interface similar to editing a word document, eliminating the need for complex timelines and making video editing a breeze. It offers the convenience of one-click access to a vast library of stock videos, saving users the hassle of searching for the right footage. Jupitrr AI Video Maker supports multiple languages, including Spanish, Hindi, French, Mandarin, and many more, making it accessible to a wide range of creators around the world. In addition to stock videos, the tool also provides options for adding subtitles and captions in various sizes and styles. It even includes AI-generated captivating charts, designed to simplify the process of incorporating visual data into videos. Jupitrr AI Video Maker aims to empower creators by allowing them to focus on their creative vision instead of spending excessive effort on video editing. With its simplicity and versatility, Jupitrr AI Video Maker is a valuable tool for content creators looking to enhance their video production process.
Voiceitt
vocitec.com
Voiceitt is an award-winning speech recognition startup and social enterprise that has developed a proprietary automatic speech recognition (ASR) technology that translates non-standard speech patterns into clear speech in real time, enabling children and adults with severe speech impairments and disabilities to access mainstream voice activated technologies and devices. An app supporting spoken communication for people with non-standard speech. You can use Voiceitt to communicate by voice with others and with voice activated devices like Alexa!
npm
npmjs.com
npm is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language maintained by npm, Inc. npm is the default package manager for the JavaScript runtime environment Node.js. It consists of a command line client, also called npm, and an online database of public and paid-for private packages, called the npm registry.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI – a no-code Tiny ML platform. Neuton.AI was designed to help users automatically build extremely Tiny ML models of optimal size and accuracy, and embed them into any microcontroller, even with 8-bit precision. Neuton's models are extremely compact. Up to 1,000 times: • smaller • have fewer coefficients • demonstrate faster inference in comparison to TensorFlow and other frameworks. Our team of data scientists has created a unique neural network framework Neuton, which is the “brain” of our platform. The framework is based on the neuron-by-neuron model creation principle which allows users to * automatically create models of optimal size and accuracy * avoid any manual search for neural network parameters * exclude the need for model compression, quantization, and pruning after its creation * build incredibly compact models, ready for embedding into microcontrollers Neuton models maintain all original characteristics, without any reduction of accuracy. Neuton does not reduce the model size after its creation. Use our service absolutely free of charge Build your first extremely tiny ML model with Neuton to make your edge device intelligent.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more than 38,000 papers. The ImageNet dataset, with its crowdsourced labels, has an error rate of 6%. This dataset arguably underpins the most popular image recognition systems developed by Google and Facebook. Systemic error in these datasets has real-world consequences. Models trained on error-containing data are forced to learn those errors, leading to false predictions or a need of retraining on ever-increasing amounts of data to “wash out” the errors. Every industry has begun to understand the transformative potential of AI and invest. But the revolution of ML transformers and relentless focus on ML model optimization is reaching the point of diminishing returns. What else is there?
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over 50 passionate technologists, it empowers Fortune 500 companies as well as start-ups across the globe through its interactive and highly engaging customer experience platform. Founded in 2017, the company has established a strong presence across APAC, US, and Europe, serving customers from a diverse industry including Healthcare, Telecom, BFSI, Education, Retail, and E-commerce. An industry first, EnableX.io is offered both as a cloud and on-premise CPaaS platform. This flexible deployment capability allows us to work with Telco's and service providers looking to launch CPaaS under their brands as a fully white-labeled offering. It also addresses the needs of enterprises looking at the private deployment of CPaaS due to regulatory and data privacy requirements, and the developer community at large. EnableX.io is a full-stack CPaaS service empowering businesses to deploy omnichannel communication (Video, Voice, SMS, and Messaging) across devices and platforms. From one-to-one chats to large-scale broadcasts, we make communications smarter, flexible and more personal, helping enterprises stay ahead in the digital world.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat Generative AI can systematically query using prompt technology video and image data to monitor for specific visuals or actions and send real-time alerts when detected to initiate further action. Chooch is being used across many different applications including detecting retail theft, monitoring workplace safety, detecting weapons, monitoring self-check out, digital asset management, and more.
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor labeling platform for robotics and autonomous driving. Segments.ai is a fast and accurate data labeling platform for multi-sensor data annotation. You can obtain segmentation labels, vector labels, and more via the intuitive labeling interfaces for images, videos, and 3D point clouds (lidar and RGBD). Segments.ai is a self-serve platform with dedicated support from our core team of engineers when you need it. * A Python SDK that finally makes sense * Documentation to make the setup feel like a breeze * Self-serve with support only when you are stuck, so we don't slow you down * Automatically trigger actions using webhooks * Connect your cloud provider (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) * Export to popular ML frameworks (PyTorch, TensorFlow, Hugging Face) Onboard your workforce or use one of our workforce partners. Our management tools make it easy to label and review large datasets together.
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai is a web-based platform that can be used for image labeling and for developing AI-based image recognition applications. It has two major goals: the first is to make the image annotation task as convenient and efficient as possible, even for large projects with many people working on image labeling, and the second is to provide a smooth and user-friendly interface for training and deploying deep neural network models. The ability to perform both of these tasks on the same platform provides the advantage of being able to label images and then train and improve models in an iterative way. SentiSight.ai offers powerful features, such as: * Image labeling. * Smart labeling tool. * Shared labeling projects and time tracking. * Classification model training. * Object detection model training. * Online and offline models (free 30-day trial available). * Pre-trained models. * Image Similarity search.
NoahFace
noahface.com
NoahFace provides highly configurable software solutions that transform iPads and smartphones into the most flexible, scalable, and dependable clocking platform on earth. Fast, reliable, and accurate, NoahFace offers modern features like facial recognition, temperature & alcohol screening, and much more.
Capsolver
capsolver.com
Capsolver‘s automatic captcha solver offers the most affordable and quick captcha-solving solution. You may rapidly combine it with your program using its simple integration option to achieve the best results in a matter of seconds. With a success rate of 99.15%, Capsolver can answer more than 10M captchas every minute. This implies that your automation or scrape will have a 99.99% uptime. You may buy a captcha package if you have a large budget. At the lowest price on the market, you may receive a variety of solutions, including reCAPTCHA V2, reCAPTCHA V3, hCaptcha, hCaptcha Click, reCaptcha click, Funcaptcha Click, FunCaptcha, aws captcha, picture-to-text, and more. With this service, 0.1s is the slowest speed ever measured. CapSolver now provides image recognition services to customers through artificial intelligence and machine learning. The purpose of their work is to use artificial intelligence in more areas, expanding possibilities in technology driven environments.
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai is one of the world’s first general-purpose AI platforms that enables large enterprises around the world to build a wide range of AI-enabled applications across workflows and functions. Vue.ai delivers value unlike any other point solution bringing together image, video, and text data from across the enterprise, decoding them with its AI stack, enabling the intelligence to feed across the enterprise for data-driven decision-making. With a combination of ready-to-use APIs, no-code, and low-code tools, Vue.ai enables marketing, product, business, and technology teams to bring an order of magnitude impact to revenue growth, efficiency, and cost reduction. Vue.ai is currently deployed across several industries, including Retail, Finance, Insurance, Logistics, and Healthcare. Vue.ai is a Mad Street Den brand founded by Ashwini Asokan & Anand Chandrasekaran.
Luxand.cloud
luxand.cloud
Advanced Facial Search and Recognition API. Luxand.Cloud stands at the forefront of facial recognition technology, crafting a future where security seamlessly intertwines with innovation. With precision and sophistication, our cutting-edge solutions redefine the landscape of identity verification. Elevate your digital security with seamless access control, unlocking a personalized and fortified experience. Trust in Luxand.Cloud to lead the way in safeguarding your digital frontier with unparalleled reliability. Join us on the journey to redefine the boundaries of security in the digital age. Luxand.cloud supports: - Face detection - Face recognition - Face verification - Emotion recognition - Facial landmark detection - Liveness detection - Face cropping
