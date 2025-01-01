Find the right software and services.
Deep learning software refers to a category of software tools and frameworks designed to facilitate the creation, training, and deployment of deep learning models. Deep learning is a subset of machine learning that involves training artificial neural networks with many layers (hence the term "deep") to learn representations of data. Deep learning software typically provides functionalities such as: * Neural network architecture design: Tools for designing and customizing the architecture of deep neural networks, including specifying the number of layers, types of layers (e.g., convolutional, recurrent), and connections between layers. * Data preprocessing and augmentation: Utilities for preparing and preprocessing input data for training deep learning models, including tasks such as normalization, data augmentation, and feature extraction. * Model training and optimization: Algorithms and techniques for training deep learning models on large datasets, including optimization algorithms like stochastic gradient descent, and methods for handling overfitting such as regularization and dropout. * Model evaluation and validation: Tools for evaluating the performance of trained models on validation and test datasets, including metrics such as accuracy, precision, recall, and F1-score. * Deployment and inference: Facilities for deploying trained deep learning models into production environments for inference on new data, often through integration with software development frameworks and platforms. Popular deep learning software frameworks include TensorFlow, PyTorch, Keras, and Caffe. These frameworks provide high-level abstractions and APIs that make it easier for developers and researchers to build and experiment with deep learning models without having to implement everything from scratch.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is an AI chatbot that assists with tasks, engages in conversations, and generates text, designed for safety and accuracy in various applications.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
AWS Console
amazon.com
The AWS Console is a management interface for AWS services, allowing users to monitor, control, and optimize their cloud resources effectively.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP) provides cloud computing services including computing, data storage, analytics, and machine learning for application development and management.
OpenAI Platform
openai.com
The OpenAI Platform provides tools for text generation, summarization, and natural language processing using advanced AI models like GPT-3, GPT-4, and DALL-E.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper is an AI-powered content creation tool that generates consistent brand content for blogs, social media, and marketing, maintaining user-defined tones.
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is an AI transcription tool that converts voice conversations into text and offers features like summarization, translation, and integration with video platforms.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an AI-powered app that cancels background noise during calls and meetings, provides real-time transcriptions, and offers customizable audio settings.
DeepAI
deepai.org
DeepAI offers AI tools for image recognition, natural language processing, and video analysis, enabling users to streamline tasks and enhance creativity.
SpeechTexter
speechtexter.com
SpeechTexter is a free app that converts speech to text in real-time, supporting over 70 languages, suitable for note-taking and documentation.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.
Speechnotes
speechnotes.co
Speechnotes is a web-based app that converts speech to text for note-taking and transcription, using Google's speech recognition for accuracy.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator is an AI tool that transforms images into unique visuals using features like text-to-image generation, style application, and psychedelic enhancement.
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
FaceCheck.ID is an AI tool for facial recognition that helps users verify identities using uploaded photos across various online platforms.
PixLab
pixlab.io
PixLab offers APIs for image and video processing, including facial recognition and content moderation, enabling developers to enhance their applications.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
Roboflow is a platform for building, training, and deploying computer vision models, offering tools for image annotation, dataset management, and model integration.
Speech to Note
speechtonote.com
Speech to Note is an AI tool that converts spoken audio into editable text. It offers real-time transcription and organizational features for effective note-taking.
PromptSmart
promptsmart.com
PromptSmart is a teleprompter app that uses voice recognition to automatically adjust scrolling text, helping users deliver speeches and presentations smoothly.
NVIDIA Developer
developer.nvidia.com
The NVIDIA Developer app provides tools and resources for building, testing, and deploying AI applications using NVIDIA technologies.
Resemble.ai
resemble.ai
Resemble.ai creates custom AI-generated voices for diverse applications, offering voice cloning, multilingual support, and audio editing features.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an AI platform for analyzing images, videos, text, and audio, enabling businesses to implement custom AI solutions and insights.
Dictanote
dictanote.co
Dictanote is a notes app that uses speech-to-text technology for voice typing in over 50 languages, improving efficiency in note-taking during conversations or meetings.
Jammable
jammable.com
Jammable is an AI platform for creating music covers and voiceovers using a library of community-uploaded voice models.
npm
npmjs.com
npm is a package manager for JavaScript that helps developers manage libraries and dependencies in Node.js projects.
Lambda
lambdalabs.com
Lambda offers GPU cloud and computing resources tailored for deep learning and research, serving organizations like Intel, Google, and various top universities.
Gladia
gladia.io
Gladia is a speech-to-text app that transcribes audio into written text accurately and efficiently in over 100 languages, supporting real-time processing and speaker identification.
Picture to Text
picturetotext.info
The Picture to Text app converts images to editable text using OCR technology, supporting multiple languages and formats for easy text extraction from various sources.
FaceMRI
facemri.com
FaceMRI is a face recognition software for Mac and PC that categorizes faces by demographics and tracks attendance using images and videos.
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speechlogger is a web-based app for real-time speech recognition, transcription, and translation, featuring auto-punctuation and text editing capabilities.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine for computer vision. It offers tools for data annotation, management, and collaboration across various industries for training AI models.
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a tool that verifies voice authenticity, distinguishing between AI-generated and human voices, to prevent audio manipulation and scams.
Muse.ai
muse.ai
Muse.ai is a video search platform that allows users to quickly locate specific moments in videos and provides video storage and streaming services.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Kili Technology helps enterprises efficiently label data to create high-quality datasets for custom AI models, reducing errors in training data.
Voxpow
voxpow.com
Voxpow converts speech to text for websites, allowing users to navigate and interact using voice commands in over 100 languages.
Landing AI
landing.ai
Landing AI simplifies the creation and deployment of computer vision systems for users without coding experience, focusing on data quality and ease of use.
Dictalogic
dictalogic.com
Dictalogic offers modules for audio, speech, and conversation transcription, allowing real-time and asynchronous text conversion through one dashboard.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Hour One is an AI video creation platform that transforms text into videos with lifelike avatars, enabling easy and quick content production for businesses.
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Deepgram provides an API for developers to access advanced speech AI for transcription, live audio processing, and contextual features in multiple languages.
VXG
videoexpertsgroup.com
VXG provides a cloud-based video surveillance platform that allows customization, integration, and management of connected IP cameras for security solutions.
Jupitrr
jupitrr.com
Jupitrr is an AI tool that converts voice recordings and podcasts into videos, providing stock footage, subtitles, and charts with an easy-to-use interface.
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
AssemblyAI provides advanced speech-to-text and audio intelligence services for transcription, analysis, and insights from voice data.
Kukarella
kukarella.com
Kukarella allows users to create high-quality voiceovers using AI voices, transcribe audio and video, and translate text in multiple languages.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI facilitates GenAI adoption in enterprises through apps like TuneChat for chat, TuneStudio for model tuning, and ChainFury, an open source prompt engine.
SoundHound
soundhound.com
SoundHound is a voice AI platform enabling businesses to create conversational experiences, primarily in automotive and retail sectors.
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is a speech-to-text app for medical professionals, designed for dictation in clinical settings, supporting specialized vocabularies on Windows and Mac.
Voiceitt
voiceitt.com
Voiceitt is an app that helps people with non-standard speech communicate effectively using voice recognition technology, including voice-activated devices.
Hive
thehive.ai
Hive provides cloud-based AI solutions for content understanding, search, and generation, offering pre-trained models for various industries to optimize digital content.
ai|coustics
ai-coustics.com
ai|coustics is an AI tool that enhances speech audio quality by removing background noise and improving clarity for recordings and telecommunications.
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics app transcribes and analyzes human speech into text in real-time, supporting multiple languages, accents, and dialects.
Phonexia
phonexia.com
Phonexia is a voice biometrics software that verifies users' identities through voice patterns, enhancing security and efficiency in authentication processes.
Datch
datch.io
Datch is an AI platform for capturing structured data and insights on asset management to enhance decision-making and optimize resource planning.
NV5 Geospatial Software
nv5geospatialsoftware.com
NV5 Geospatial Software enables professionals to access, analyze, and manage geospatial data and imagery for informed decision-making across various industries.
Face Age
getfaceage.com
Face Age analyzes facial skin features like wrinkles and pores to assess skin condition, integrating easily into e-commerce platforms.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is a platform for annotating and managing datasets for AI, supporting various annotation types with automation and collaboration features.
Altered
altered.ai
Altered is an audio editor that uses Voice AI technologies for creating high-quality voice content, aimed at podcasters, video game studios, and eLearning.
Neuton.AI
neuton.ai
Neuton.AI is a no-code platform for creating compact Tiny ML models for microcontrollers, enabling users to build efficient models without manual tuning.
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Segments.ai is a data labeling platform for multi-sensor data, offering tools for image, video, and point cloud annotation, with support for various cloud services and ML frameworks.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is a platform for managing AI training data, enabling efficient annotation, model testing, and data organization for machine learning applications.
CrystalSound
crystalsound.ai
CrystalSound is a desktop app that uses AI to remove background noise during calls and recordings, ensuring clear communication across various platforms.
