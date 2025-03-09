Find the right software and services.
Dedicated hosting, also referred to as a dedicated server, is a form of web hosting where the provider offers one or more servers exclusively dedicated to a single client. Unlike shared hosting or virtual private server (VPS) hosting, dedicated hosting ensures that all resources on the server are solely allocated to the client. This arrangement grants the client complete control over the server, including hardware selection, choice of operating system, database preferences, and more. This type of hosting is particularly suitable for organizations or websites that experience high volumes of traffic. With dedicated resources, latency is minimized, and overall website performance can be significantly enhanced. However, dedicated hosting tends to be more costly compared to shared or VPS hosting services. This higher expense is due to the client bearing the full responsibility for server operation costs, including software updates, hardware maintenance, and other related expenditures.
NexifyHost
nexifyhost.com
NexifyHost is an app that provides web hosting management tools with a focus on user-friendly interfaces, performance, and security for diverse hosting needs.
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds is a web hosting platform offering various solutions, including shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting, with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.
UK2
uk2.net
UK2 is a web hosting app offering shared, cloud, and VPS hosting with 24/7 tech support, unlimited resources, and easy setup for various websites.
CDmon
cdmon.com
CDmon specializes in hosting, web hosting and domain registration solutions.
MilesWeb
milesweb.com
Launched in 2012, MilesWeb is among the fast-paced and leading providers of web hosting services from India. At MilesWeb, we aim to fulfill all business needs with perfectly crafted hosting plans and endless customer service day in, and day out! We promise to deliver above and beyond the expectations of our clients! In our journey, we are accompanied by a talented workforce that helps us stay ahead of the competition. Get started with a trusted and reliable hosting partner for your business!
Hostitbro
hostitbro.com
Hostitbro is an app for managing web hosting services, offering tools for domain registration, server configuration, and performance monitoring in a user-friendly interface.
Arsys
arsys.net
Register your domain and purchase your hosting with Arsys. With our servers located in Spain, your Internet presence is guaranteed.
ARZ Host
arzhost.com
ARZ HOST offers a vast range of IT services for businesses and technophiles in particular. From web hosting to virtual data centers, dedicated servers, and storage solutions, all our services benefit from continuous innovation and are regularly enriched with new features.
DareToCloud
daretocloud.com
Dedicated premium Website Maintenance & Hosting Agency for scaling companies in Belgium.
Fozzy
fozzy.com
High-quality and fast shared hosting Fozzy . Reliable VPS and domain name registration. We will be happy to answer your questions 24/7
HostMedia
hostmedia.uk
Host Media provides a range of web hosting such as WordPress, Lucee, VPS and Dedicated Servers and domain name services since 2008. Winner of awards dating back to the beginning of the company and rated highly by our customers, Host Media is a trusted and well established hosting company. Host Media are proud supporters of amazing individuals such as being sponsor to F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling and providing charities across the United Kingdom with free domain and hosting.
HostRiver
hostriver.ro
We always focus on our clients because they deserve all the attention we can give. First of all, they are our friends, not only our customers. That's why we offer prompt and professional support, because they are the main priority at HostRiver. We provide latest generation server and technologies, offering the best web hosting services. If we want to grow our business, before that we need to satisfy any client, and that is our goal.
KemuHost
kemuhost.com
KemuHost was established in 2017. KemuHost is the only one offering all their services on pure SSD NVMe storage. This will certainly boost the performance of your website almost 10 to 100 times. They offer Linux Shared Hosting, Windows Shared Hosting, Linux VPS, Windows VPS, Dedicated Server, and much more at very affordable rates. KemuHost is one of the fastest growing web hosting solutions providers. KemuHost has continually revolutionized new methods to provide brisk, impregnable and reliable web hosting solutions to empower people to fully harness the potential of their digital presence. Based in India, KemuHost provides comprehensive tools to users, globally so anyone, novice or a professional, can get on the web and thrive their digital presence with our web hosting solutions. They have servers available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Singapore, and UK. They provide blazing fast web hosting solutions which are perfect for your needs, whether you have just started your site, a new blog, or a popular business site, KemuHost has got you covered for all of your hosting needs. Their 24/7/365 support experts are always there to help you out whether you have never run a website or even if you are a professional developer.
Nexcess
nexcess.net
Nexcess helps sites and stores get online faster - and grow. For more than 23 years, we've been serving & supporting small businesses, large enterprises, and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Whether we're investing in new features, functions, products, or portfolio acquisitions, we're always innovating to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Users trust Nexcess because we run hundreds of thousands of sites and stores around the world. Our customers count on us to deliver faster speeds, stronger security, inherent scalability, and above and beyond support, every day. - 23 Years of Hosting Experience - 500,000 Websites Under Management - 10 Global Data Centers - Admired Partner & Affiliate Program - Inc. 5000 11 Time Honoree - Magento Association Platinum Partner - 24/7/365 Support With Fully Managed Hosting from Nexcess, better is built in. We're Ready to Help.
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost offers fast and stable web hosting solutions, including VPS and dedicated servers, suitable for various digital projects with robust security and support.
StableHost
stablehost.com
StableHost is a web hosting platform offering shared, VPS, and reseller hosting with features like unlimited bandwidth, a SiteBuilder tool, and 99.9% uptime.
Zomro
zomro.com
Zomro offers a variety of hosting services, including shared and VPS hosting, domain registration, and DDoS protection, with customer support available 24/7.
BGOcloud
bgocloud.com
BGOcloud offers a range of cloud hosting solutions and management tools, enabling users to optimize performance, security, and scalability of their cloud infrastructure.
Digital Pacific
digitalpacific.com.au
Digital Pacific is a web hosting app offering shared hosting, VPS, dedicated servers, and domain registration with 24/7 support and transparent pricing.
HostEurope
hosteurope.de
HostEurope is a web hosting platform offering shared hosting, VPS, application deployment, and 24/7 support for various online needs.
Host Poco
hostpoco.com
Host Poco is a web hosting platform offering free and low-cost hosting plans with features like cPanel, free SSL, and customer support for managing online presences.
HostStage
host-stage.net
Our core objective is to drive our customers to be successful online in order to assist them to reach their financial independence. Therefore, we not only focus on our customer satisfaction but we also invite our users to introduce us their projects in order to serve them in the most personalized way ever seen before.
MonoVM
monovm.com
MonoVM provides cloud-based VPS solutions, offering scalable virtual servers, domain registration, and web hosting services with 24/7 support and flexible payment options.
MyLightHost
mylighthost.com
MyLightHost is a user-friendly web hosting solution offering unlimited bandwidth, easy management tools, and one-click installations for various applications.
2GBHosting
2gbhosting.com
2GBHosting is a web hosting app that allows users to set up and manage websites easily with various hosting options and features for reliable online presence.
NR Hosting
nrhosting.com
Cloud Hosting by NR Hosting is based on its custom made cloud technology which cloud hosting platform is lightning fast, scalable and allows you to customize your plan. It comes with 24/7 super friendly support.
HostingRaja
hostingraja.in
HostingRaja provides web hosting services in India, offering options like shared, VPS, and cloud hosting, along with domain registration and support for platforms like WordPress.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a web hosting service offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting solutions with 24/7 support, security features, and user-friendly management tools.
Bluehost
bluehost.com
The Bluehost app allows users to manage their web hosting accounts, domains, and websites efficiently, with tools for security, performance monitoring, and customer support.
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into something real, without all the extra work. DreamHost WP Website Builder features include - - Quick-Start Wizard - 200+ Starter Sites to Choose From - Drag-and-Drop Website Builder - Real-Time SEO Recommendations
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a web hosting platform offering various hosting solutions, with features like user-friendly tools, security, and support for website and application development.
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting company, and the world’s only B Corp web host & public cloud provider. Whether it’s our award-winning web hosting, bespoke cloud services, VoIP solutions, or outstanding UK customer support, we never compromise on our products, service or planet-first approach. We are powered by 100% renewable electricity, and after reinvesting profits into improving our service, we direct any surplus cash towards environmental initiatives. We offset the carbon emissions of our entire workforce and plant millions of carbon-capturing, habitat-restoring trees. Whatever the size of your business or its ambitions, Krystal has a sustainable solution to futureproof your business and power your growth.
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap is an app for managing domain registrations, web hosting, and online security services, including VPN and SSL certificates.
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVHcloud is a cloud computing platform offering IaaS, PaaS solutions, and infrastructure management for users with diverse computing needs.
Domain.com
domain.com
Domain.com helps users register and manage domain names, build websites, and utilize online marketing tools for a strong online presence.
Fasthosts
fasthosts.co.uk
From servers and cloud to domains and websites, Fasthosts has you covered. Get fast, reliable and flexible hosting with 24/7 support from real people.
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
GreenGeeks offers eco-friendly web hosting services with reliable performance, security features, and scalable plans for different users.
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting provides fast and reliable web hosting services, including shared, VPS, and dedicated options, with 24/7 support and enhanced security features.
Pair Networks
pair.com
Pair Networks offers web hosting and network solutions with 99.9% uptime, 24/7 tech support, and features for secure and scalable network management.
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
TierPoint is an app for managing data center operations, offering cloud services and cybersecurity solutions to optimize IT infrastructure and enhance operational efficiency.
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains offers domain registration, website hosting, and online marketing services for individuals and businesses, with user-friendly options and 24/7 support.
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
The GoDaddy app helps users create and manage websites, provides e-commerce tools, SEO features, and supports social media and email marketing for online presence.
RoseHosting
rosehosting.com
RoseHosting is in business since 2001. Back then, RoseHosting was the first and only company in the world to offer commercial Linux VPS. Now, RoseHosting offers quality, fully managed Linux VPS hosting services with enterprise-grade hardware and ultimate performance.
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
AccuWeb Hosting provides affordable and reliable web hosting solutions, offering shared, VPS, and dedicated hosting with 24/7 support and high uptime guarantees.
UKHost4u
ukhost4u.com
UKHost4u started out as a small business providing web hosting services to local clients in the United Kingdom. In the +20 years since they have started, they’ve expanded to provide coverage of the entire UK, as well as expanding their data centres and networking capabilities. As a direct network carrier, UKHost4u offers low cost, high-reliability web hosting plans with solutions to suit anyone from a small startup all the way to large enterprise clients. Some of the services UKHost4u offer include dedicated servers, cloud solutions, VOIP packages, domain names, SSL certificates and much more. Recently launched, UKhost4u Cloud Solutions offers high scalability and configure freely your own cloud environment, set your own limits so you web applications and sites stay available in case of load spikes during peak hours or other consumption changes. Get started with our FREE 14 Day Trial and see for yourself...
FastComet
fastcomet.com
FastComet achieves excellence in the three most important aspects of providing a high-quality web hosting experience - speed, security and customer service. Service that exceeds your expectations and features you are about to fall in love with!
Locaweb
locaweb.com.br
Locaweb offers a complete portfolio of Internet services focusing on the success of its customers.
UmbHost
umbhost.net
The happy hosting company Eco-Friendly Hosting & Web Development UmbHost has an infrastructure maintained by Certified Umbraco Masters. Silver Umbraco Partner
GetLark
getlark.com
We created GetLark because we all noticed that hosting services can be simpler and user-friendly. We believe that the future of webhosting is simplicity. It is a revolution which DigitalOcean started a few years ago on the field of cloud computing market. Our mission is to provide the best shared hosting for web developers. Staying focused on improvements of our current products we are aiming to be the best shared hosting solution in the world. As a group of experienced product experts and technical enthusiasts we want (and we can) to change the status quo of the market landscape. Hopefully you can help us with this!
HostZop
hostzop.com
Hostzop a complete web solution company in Chennai, India. It provides you the best of customer's satisfaction. Hostzop has been offering reliable hosting services in Chennai, India at the most competitive rates. We emphasize on providing better services and make sure that you are accompanied in every step of the process; from suggesting proper domain names to hosting your site online. Grow your online business with affordable web hosting plans via Hostzop. It can be pretty hard to find the best hosting provider when the market is flooded with web design agencies. We are a leading hosting company in Chennai, India. You can build your business with our reseller hosting package. Our dedicated servers are perfect for hosting multiple websites on one server.
IntecHost
intechost.com
IntecHost.in is a web hosting provider in India offering web hosting, cloud services, and domain management with 99.99% uptime and enhanced security.
Tsohost
tsohost.com
Tsohost offers Linux, Windows, email and managed web hosting services, as well as domain name registration.
VernalWeb
vernalweb.com
VernalWeb is a world-class web hosting company. We are highly dedicated to take the infrastructure of your business to the next level with our hosting & IT specialists. Our highly advanced technology systems and networks make us able to deliver customized solutions and hopefully it has made us special as well as different from the others. We are committed to satisfy you with a service tailored to your needs and reliability. We ensure your reliability with smart technologies and we believe in quality.
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in 51 data centers across six continents. To ensure low-latency & reliable data delivery, they operate a strong network with direct access to 16 TOP transit providers and over 300 private peering partners. Uniquely, DataPacket's skilled L2-L3 in-house support engineers, available in real-time 24/7 via phone, email, online chat, or Slack, are ready to help you solve any issue directly. No chatbots, no tickets bouncing around for days.
