Top Dedicated Hosting Providers - Réunion
Dedicated hosting, also referred to as a dedicated server, is a form of web hosting where the provider offers one or more servers exclusively dedicated to a single client. Unlike shared hosting or virtual private server (VPS) hosting, dedicated hosting ensures that all resources on the server are solely allocated to the client. This arrangement grants the client complete control over the server, including hardware selection, choice of operating system, database preferences, and more. This type of hosting is particularly suitable for organizations or websites that experience high volumes of traffic. With dedicated resources, latency is minimized, and overall website performance can be significantly enhanced. However, dedicated hosting tends to be more costly compared to shared or VPS hosting services. This higher expense is due to the client bearing the full responsibility for server operation costs, including software updates, hardware maintenance, and other related expenditures.
NexifyHost
nexifyhost.com
NexifyHost is a leading global provider of web hosting and related services. We provide comprehensive tools to hundreds of users throughout the world so anyone, novice or pro, can get on the web and thrive with our web hosting packages.
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds provides dependable cloud solutions at a competitive price. Since founded in 2010, our primary compassion has been providing the best customer service and products to worldwide hosting customers. Our professional support remains available to our customers 24/7 and boasts a 99.9999% uptime guarantee. Hostwinds customers can rest assured knowing their hosting remains in dependable hands.
UK2
uk2.net
UK2’s Domain and Hosting Solutions, with 24/7 tech support and 20 years experience. Check the latest offers to get everything you need to get your ideas online.
CDmon
cdmon.com
CDmon specializes in hosting, web hosting and domain registration solutions.
MilesWeb
milesweb.com
Launched in 2012, MilesWeb is among the fast-paced and leading providers of web hosting services from India. At MilesWeb, we aim to fulfill all business needs with perfectly crafted hosting plans and endless customer service day in, and day out! We promise to deliver above and beyond the expectations of our clients! In our journey, we are accompanied by a talented workforce that helps us stay ahead of the competition. Get started with a trusted and reliable hosting partner for your business!
Hostitbro
hostitbro.com
Start your online journey with fast and secure web hosting that enables you to take the Internet by storm . At HostItBro, you can choose from various web hosting-related services that include Domain Registration, Shared Hosting with LiteSpeed Servers. Choose HostItBro if you are looking for: ✅ Easy-to-use cPanel ✅ 24/7 professional Live Chat support ✅ 8x Faster WordPress hosting ✅ 99.9% Uptime guarantee ✅ Affordable prices
Arsys
arsys.net
Register your domain and purchase your hosting with Arsys. With our servers located in Spain, your Internet presence is guaranteed.
ARZ Host
arzhost.com
ARZ HOST offers a vast range of IT services for businesses and technophiles in particular. From web hosting to virtual data centers, dedicated servers, and storage solutions, all our services benefit from continuous innovation and are regularly enriched with new features.
DareToCloud
daretocloud.com
Dedicated premium Website Maintenance & Hosting Agency for scaling companies in Belgium.
Fozzy
fozzy.com
High-quality and fast shared hosting Fozzy . Reliable VPS and domain name registration. We will be happy to answer your questions 24/7
HostMedia
hostmedia.uk
Host Media provides a range of web hosting such as WordPress, Lucee, VPS and Dedicated Servers and domain name services since 2008. Winner of awards dating back to the beginning of the company and rated highly by our customers, Host Media is a trusted and well established hosting company. Host Media are proud supporters of amazing individuals such as being sponsor to F1 Academy driver Abbi Pulling and providing charities across the United Kingdom with free domain and hosting.
HostRiver
hostriver.ro
We always focus on our clients because they deserve all the attention we can give. First of all, they are our friends, not only our customers. That's why we offer prompt and professional support, because they are the main priority at HostRiver. We provide latest generation server and technologies, offering the best web hosting services. If we want to grow our business, before that we need to satisfy any client, and that is our goal.
KemuHost
kemuhost.com
KemuHost was established in 2017. KemuHost is the only one offering all their services on pure SSD NVMe storage. This will certainly boost the performance of your website almost 10 to 100 times. They offer Linux Shared Hosting, Windows Shared Hosting, Linux VPS, Windows VPS, Dedicated Server, and much more at very affordable rates. KemuHost is one of the fastest growing web hosting solutions providers. KemuHost has continually revolutionized new methods to provide brisk, impregnable and reliable web hosting solutions to empower people to fully harness the potential of their digital presence. Based in India, KemuHost provides comprehensive tools to users, globally so anyone, novice or a professional, can get on the web and thrive their digital presence with our web hosting solutions. They have servers available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Singapore, and UK. They provide blazing fast web hosting solutions which are perfect for your needs, whether you have just started your site, a new blog, or a popular business site, KemuHost has got you covered for all of your hosting needs. Their 24/7/365 support experts are always there to help you out whether you have never run a website or even if you are a professional developer.
Nexcess
nexcess.net
Nexcess helps sites and stores get online faster - and grow. For more than 23 years, we've been serving & supporting small businesses, large enterprises, and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Whether we're investing in new features, functions, products, or portfolio acquisitions, we're always innovating to meet the needs of the communities we serve. Users trust Nexcess because we run hundreds of thousands of sites and stores around the world. Our customers count on us to deliver faster speeds, stronger security, inherent scalability, and above and beyond support, every day. - 23 Years of Hosting Experience - 500,000 Websites Under Management - 10 Global Data Centers - Admired Partner & Affiliate Program - Inc. 5000 11 Time Honoree - Magento Association Platinum Partner - 24/7/365 Support With Fully Managed Hosting from Nexcess, better is built in. We're Ready to Help.
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost is a leader in fast Hosting solutions for mission-critical sites & apps. Own your stable VPS or Dedicated hosting to get a smooth operation. UltaHost is a high-performance web hosting platform that assists you in getting fast, stable, and safe websites for any type of digital project, whether eCommerce shop, blog, company portfolio, agency marketing, media, and content publishing, social networking, or small or mid-sized business. It provides shared, cheap VPS (virtual private server), VDS (virtual dedicated server), and cheap dedicated hosting solutions for companies, businesses, and individuals to make their projects successful.
StableHost
stablehost.com
StableHost is a low-cost web hosting, featuring service plans ranging from month-to-month to yearly. Offers enterprise, reseller, and VPS hosting, as well as standard web hosting services.
Zomro
zomro.com
Join Zomro.com! Our company offers a wide range of services: hosting, VPS, Forex VPS, dedicated servers, FTP storage, domain registration, protection from DDOS attacks, VPN services and much more. We have been working since 2014. Our servers are located in the Netherlands, and the team in Ukraine, Latvia and Holland. Technical support is ready to help at any time of the day. The location of servers in the Netherlands gives high availability and performance of sites. We also offer an affiliate program that allows you to earn effortlessly. Join and get rewards for each referred customer. Whether you are a webmaster, entrepreneur or website owner, Zomro.com offers a full range of services to ensure an online presence.
BGOcloud
bgocloud.com
Offers a wide range of hosting solutions, including cPanel Hosting, Professional class KVM VPS, Affordable and reliable OpenVZ VPS, Mikrotik Cloud Based Routers and much more.
Digital Pacific
digitalpacific.com.au
Digital Pacific Web Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Cloud Services and Domains.
HostEurope
hosteurope.de
Behind your web success lies the highest level of performance. We also fulfill your hosting needs – with dedicated experts and leading technologies.
Host Poco
hostpoco.com
HostPoco is one of leading hosting provider who is offering Free Hosting and Low Cost Pro Hosting. Our hosting range starts from $0.00 to 2.20 per month. All hosting plans are comes cPanel, free SSL, free migration, unlimited resources and much more. Hostpoco offers 30 days money back guarantee with shared and reseller hosting. We are offering managed hosting and committed to help with every single issue of client.
HostStage
host-stage.net
Our core objective is to drive our customers to be successful online in order to assist them to reach their financial independence. Therefore, we not only focus on our customer satisfaction but we also invite our users to introduce us their projects in order to serve them in the most personalized way ever seen before.
MonoVM
monovm.com
Providing a platform to make ideas and businesses to have an online presence is what Monovm is all about. Making this a reality for over 100 thousand clients within a matter of 9 years, we designed the services to give everyone their visibility online. We are an all in one web hosting service provider with all hosting related services provided under one roof. We provide High-end Dedicated Servers, Windows VPS, Linux VPS, RDP, SSD VPS, Domain Registration, WordPress Web Hosting, Linux Web hosting and SSL Certificates. Our clients being our number one priority makes our services to be in a class all by itself with quality assurance being the backbone of all our services. We’re here to pave the way for people to start, grow and make an image online and off!
MyLightHost
mylighthost.com
Provides unlimited bandwidth with all of the web hosting packages. Your website will never go down due to the bandwidth issue.
2GBHosting
2gbhosting.com
2GBHosting Reseller Web Hosting plans allows users to set up his own web hosting company without having to worry about managing their own servers.
NR Hosting
nrhosting.com
Cloud Hosting by NR Hosting is based on its custom made cloud technology which cloud hosting platform is lightning fast, scalable and allows you to customize your plan. It comes with 24/7 super friendly support.
HostingRaja
hostingraja.in
Hosting Raja, The Leading Web Hosting Company in India Offers high-speed, responsive, fully-featured domains and hosting at an affordable price. It is one of the top Domain name registration and web hosting company in India.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a privately owned and independently funded web hosting provider that started in November 2019 with a team dedicated to providing fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services. HostArmada is more than just a web hosting company. We are a team of passionate individuals committed to providing exceptional hosting services to our customers. Our focus is on delivering fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services that meet the unique needs of businesses and individuals worldwide. At HostArmada, we understand that every business is different, and that's why we offer a wide range of hosting solutions to cater to the needs of companies of all sizes, from small startups to large enterprises. Our hosting services include shared hosting, reseller hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated CPU VPS, all backed by robust cloud infrastructure that ensures high performance and uptime for your website. With HostArmada, you can choose the hosting plan that best suits your needs and scale it up or down as your business grows. Our control panel makes it easy for you to manage your hosting account and website, even if you don't have technical expertise. You can easily manage your website files, databases, domains, and email accounts with just a few clicks. At HostArmada, we believe that customer support is just as important as the quality of our hosting services. That's why we have a dedicated customer support team that is available 24/7 to assist you with any hosting-related questions or issues you may encounter. Our team is highly trained and knowledgeable, and we pride ourselves on delivering fast and reliable assistance through various channels such as live chat, email, and phone. We understand that pricing is a crucial factor when it comes to choosing a web hosting provider. That's why we offer affordable pricing and transparent billing. You can rest assured that there are no hidden fees or surprises when it comes to your hosting bill. Additionally, we offer a hassle-free 45-day money-back guarantee demonstrating our commitment to customer satisfaction. HostArmada is a reliable and customer-oriented web hosting company that offers top-notch web hosting services to businesses and individuals worldwide. With our wide range of hosting solutions, user-friendly control panel, and exceptional customer support, you can be sure that your website is in good hands. We invite you to join our community of satisfied customers and experience the difference for yourself.
Bluehost
bluehost.com
Bluehost, a Newfold Digital company, is a trusted partner for WordPress users. Founded in 2003, Bluehost enables novices and experts alike to create and maintain a web presence with reliable web hosting, eCommerce tools, marketing applications, automated security, and WordPress tools. Its one-stop dashboard makes it easy for users to manage most aspects of their website from metrics to site security. Built on open source technology, Bluehost continues to support and participate in countless open source projects to help push the internet to its full potential.
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into something real, without all the extra work. DreamHost WP Website Builder features include - - Quick-Start Wizard - 200+ Starter Sites to Choose From - Drag-and-Drop Website Builder - Real-Time SEO Recommendations
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a leading provider of secure and affordable web hosting. Discover why thousands of customers trust us to handle their website hosting needs.
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting company, and the world’s only B Corp web host & public cloud provider. Whether it’s our award-winning web hosting, bespoke cloud services, VoIP solutions, or outstanding UK customer support, we never compromise on our products, service or planet-first approach. We are powered by 100% renewable electricity, and after reinvesting profits into improving our service, we direct any surplus cash towards environmental initiatives. We offset the carbon emissions of our entire workforce and plant millions of carbon-capturing, habitat-restoring trees. Whatever the size of your business or its ambitions, Krystal has a sustainable solution to futureproof your business and power your growth.
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap, Inc. is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar, which provides domain name registration and web hosting, based in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Namecheap is a budget hosting provider with 11 million registered users and 10 million domains.
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVH, legally OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on physical servers.
Domain.com
domain.com
Finding the perfect website domain is as easy as 1-2-3. Buy a domain name, build and host a website, and enjoy our professional online marketing tools.
Fasthosts
fasthosts.co.uk
From servers and cloud to domains and websites, Fasthosts has you covered. Get fast, reliable and flexible hosting with 24/7 support from real people.
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
Web Hosting that's fast, secure & eco-friendly. The Internet is a huge polluter of the environment. Start hosting your website on the world's leading eco-friendly web hosting provider and make a positive impact on the environment!
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting is your high powered Web Hosting provider. Host your site on their fine tuned SwiftServer platform featuring a Turbo Server option for up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing solutions. A2 Hosting has a solution for your needs whether you need Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, VPS Hosting or Dedicated Hosting. Enjoy ultra-reliable service backed by their 99.9% Uptime Guarantee and expert support from their 24/7/365 Guru Crew Support team.
Pair Networks
pair.com
Pair is a website hosting company with over 25 years of experience, 99.9% server uptime, and a variety of powerful web hosting plans available, all backed by 24/7, friendly tech support from real employees.
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from colocation to disaster recovery, security, and more.
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains provides domain names, hosting, online marketing and business products to 100,000's of businesses and individuals worldwide.
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware.As of June 2020, GoDaddy has more than 20 million customers and over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company is known for its advertising on TV and in the newspapers. It has been involved in several controversies related to censorship.
RoseHosting
rosehosting.com
RoseHosting is in business since 2001. Back then, RoseHosting was the first and only company in the world to offer commercial Linux VPS. Now, RoseHosting offers quality, fully managed Linux VPS hosting services with enterprise-grade hardware and ultimate performance.
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
Founded in the year 2003, AccuWeb Hosting is a Old Tappan, New Jersey (US) based web hosting company, providing the most Affordable and Reliable web hosting solutions to customers across the world. AccuWeb Hosting is a debt free, privately owned company with 14+ years of experience. As of today, AccuWeb Hosting has been serving more than 101,025 satisfied customers and counting. AccuWeb Hosting's online support staff is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. For your convenience, you may either raise a support ticket or engage in a live online chat. All tickets and chat requests are satisfactorily answered by highly skilled Level-3 hosting technicians. Most support tickets are addressed in less than 30 minutes. AccuWebHosting's servers are housed in the state-of-the-art data center located in US, Australia, Canada, France, Singapore, and India. These ultra-modern data center is equipped with 24 x 7 onsite staff, multiple internet connectivity, 24 x 7 facility monitoring, fire- suppression system, backup power generator, continuous video- surveillance and passcard protected entrances. Most of the servers are powered by Dual Xeon E5 series processors with 64 to 512 GB of RAM, high-speed enterprise grade drives with RAID10 setup. Additionally, all web hosting packages come with Money Back Guarantee, exceptional 99.99% uptime standard and 24 x 7 based support.
UKHost4u
ukhost4u.com
UKHost4u started out as a small business providing web hosting services to local clients in the United Kingdom. In the +20 years since they have started, they’ve expanded to provide coverage of the entire UK, as well as expanding their data centres and networking capabilities. As a direct network carrier, UKHost4u offers low cost, high-reliability web hosting plans with solutions to suit anyone from a small startup all the way to large enterprise clients. Some of the services UKHost4u offer include dedicated servers, cloud solutions, VOIP packages, domain names, SSL certificates and much more. Recently launched, UKhost4u Cloud Solutions offers high scalability and configure freely your own cloud environment, set your own limits so you web applications and sites stay available in case of load spikes during peak hours or other consumption changes. Get started with our FREE 14 Day Trial and see for yourself...
FastComet
fastcomet.com
FastComet achieves excellence in the three most important aspects of providing a high-quality web hosting experience - speed, security and customer service. Service that exceeds your expectations and features you are about to fall in love with!
Locaweb
locaweb.com.br
Locaweb offers a complete portfolio of Internet services focusing on the success of its customers.
UmbHost
umbhost.net
The happy hosting company Eco-Friendly Hosting & Web Development UmbHost has an infrastructure maintained by Certified Umbraco Masters. Silver Umbraco Partner
GetLark
getlark.com
We created GetLark because we all noticed that hosting services can be simpler and user-friendly. We believe that the future of webhosting is simplicity. It is a revolution which DigitalOcean started a few years ago on the field of cloud computing market. Our mission is to provide the best shared hosting for web developers. Staying focused on improvements of our current products we are aiming to be the best shared hosting solution in the world. As a group of experienced product experts and technical enthusiasts we want (and we can) to change the status quo of the market landscape. Hopefully you can help us with this!
HostZop
hostzop.com
Hostzop a complete web solution company in Chennai, India. It provides you the best of customer's satisfaction. Hostzop has been offering reliable hosting services in Chennai, India at the most competitive rates. We emphasize on providing better services and make sure that you are accompanied in every step of the process; from suggesting proper domain names to hosting your site online. Grow your online business with affordable web hosting plans via Hostzop. It can be pretty hard to find the best hosting provider when the market is flooded with web design agencies. We are a leading hosting company in Chennai, India. You can build your business with our reseller hosting package. Our dedicated servers are perfect for hosting multiple websites on one server.
IntecHost
intechost.com
IntecHost.in is a web hosting provider in India that offers affordable and reliable web hosting services with 99.99% uptime and free SSL. They accept payments and provide NVMe SSD disk space. According to user reviews and expert opinions, IntecHost.in provides fast and secure servers with affordable pricing plans
Tsohost
tsohost.com
Tsohost offers Linux, Windows, email and managed web hosting services, as well as domain name registration.
VernalWeb
vernalweb.com
VernalWeb is a world-class web hosting company. We are highly dedicated to take the infrastructure of your business to the next level with our hosting & IT specialists. Our highly advanced technology systems and networks make us able to deliver customized solutions and hopefully it has made us special as well as different from the others. We are committed to satisfy you with a service tailored to your needs and reliability. We ensure your reliability with smart technologies and we believe in quality.
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in 51 data centers across six continents. To ensure low-latency & reliable data delivery, they operate a strong network with direct access to 16 TOP transit providers and over 300 private peering partners. Uniquely, DataPacket's skilled L2-L3 in-house support engineers, available in real-time 24/7 via phone, email, online chat, or Slack, are ready to help you solve any issue directly. No chatbots, no tickets bouncing around for days.