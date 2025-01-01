App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Dedicated Hosting Providers - Peru
Dedicated hosting, also referred to as a dedicated server, is a form of web hosting where the provider offers one or more servers exclusively dedicated to a single client. Unlike shared hosting or virtual private server (VPS) hosting, dedicated hosting ensures that all resources on the server are solely allocated to the client. This arrangement grants the client complete control over the server, including hardware selection, choice of operating system, database preferences, and more. This type of hosting is particularly suitable for organizations or websites that experience high volumes of traffic. With dedicated resources, latency is minimized, and overall website performance can be significantly enhanced. However, dedicated hosting tends to be more costly compared to shared or VPS hosting services. This higher expense is due to the client bearing the full responsibility for server operation costs, including software updates, hardware maintenance, and other related expenditures.
Submit New App
GoDaddy
godaddy.com
GoDaddy Inc. is an American publicly traded Internet domain registrar and web hosting company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and incorporated in Delaware.As of June 2020, GoDaddy has more than 20 million customers and over 7,000 employees worldwide. The company is known for its advertising on ...
Namecheap
namecheap.com
Namecheap, Inc. is an ICANN-accredited domain name registrar, which provides domain name registration and web hosting, based in Phoenix, Arizona, US. Namecheap is a budget hosting provider with 11 million registered users and 10 million domains.
HostGator
hostgator.com
HostGator is a leading provider of secure and affordable web hosting. Discover why thousands of customers trust us to handle their website hosting needs.
Bluehost
bluehost.com
Bluehost, a Newfold Digital company, is a trusted partner for WordPress users. Founded in 2003, Bluehost enables novices and experts alike to create and maintain a web presence with reliable web hosting, eCommerce tools, marketing applications, automated security, and WordPress tools. Its one-stop d...
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into somethi...
OVHcloud
ovhcloud.com
OVH, legally OVH Groupe SAS, is a French cloud computing company which offers VPS, dedicated servers and other web services. As of 2016 OVH owned the world's largest data center in surface area. As of 2019, it was the largest hosting provider in Europe, and the third largest in the world based on ph...
Krystal
krystal.uk
Krystal is an internet services company started in 2002 specialising in cutting-edge tools and services for businesses around the world. We do things differently, offering premium solutions that are sustainable without sacrificing performance. Today we’re the UK’s largest independent web hosting com...
Domain.com
domain.com
Finding the perfect website domain is as easy as 1-2-3. Buy a domain name, build and host a website, and enjoy our professional online marketing tools.
GreenGeeks
greengeeks.com
Web Hosting that's fast, secure & eco-friendly. The Internet is a huge polluter of the environment. Start hosting your website on the world's leading eco-friendly web hosting provider and make a positive impact on the environment!
Hostwinds
hostwinds.com
Hostwinds provides dependable cloud solutions at a competitive price. Since founded in 2010, our primary compassion has been providing the best customer service and products to worldwide hosting customers. Our professional support remains available to our customers 24/7 and boasts a 99.9999% uptime ...
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains provides domain names, hosting, online marketing and business products to 100,000's of businesses and individuals worldwide.
Zomro
zomro.com
Join Zomro.com! Our company offers a wide range of services: hosting, VPS, Forex VPS, dedicated servers, FTP storage, domain registration, protection from DDOS attacks, VPN services and much more. We have been working since 2014. Our servers are located in the Netherlands, and the team in Ukraine, L...
A2 Hosting
a2hosting.com
A2 Hosting is your high powered Web Hosting provider. Host your site on their fine tuned SwiftServer platform featuring a Turbo Server option for up to 20X faster page loads compared to competing solutions. A2 Hosting has a solution for your needs whether you need Shared Hosting, Reseller Hosting, V...
UltaHost
ultahost.com
UltaHost is a leader in fast Hosting solutions for mission-critical sites & apps. Own your stable VPS or Dedicated hosting to get a smooth operation. UltaHost is a high-performance web hosting platform that assists you in getting fast, stable, and safe websites for any type of digital project, wheth...
AccuWeb Hosting
accuwebhosting.com
Founded in the year 2003, AccuWeb Hosting is a Old Tappan, New Jersey (US) based web hosting company, providing the most Affordable and Reliable web hosting solutions to customers across the world. AccuWeb Hosting is a debt free, privately owned company with 14+ years of experience. As of today, Acc...
Pair Networks
pair.com
Pair is a website hosting company with over 25 years of experience, 99.9% server uptime, and a variety of powerful web hosting plans available, all backed by 24/7, friendly tech support from real employees.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a privately owned and independently funded web hosting provider that started in November 2019 with a team dedicated to providing fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services. HostArmada is more than just a web hosting company. We are a team of passionate individuals committed to pro...
Digital Pacific
digitalpacific.com.au
Digital Pacific Web Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Cloud Services and Domains.
IntecHost
intechost.com
IntecHost.in is a web hosting provider in India that offers affordable and reliable web hosting services with 99.99% uptime and free SSL. They accept payments and provide NVMe SSD disk space. According to user reviews and expert opinions, IntecHost.in provides fast and secure servers with affordable...
MyLightHost
mylighthost.com
Provides unlimited bandwidth with all of the web hosting packages. Your website will never go down due to the bandwidth issue.
HostingRaja
hostingraja.in
Hosting Raja, The Leading Web Hosting Company in India Offers high-speed, responsive, fully-featured domains and hosting at an affordable price. It is one of the top Domain name registration and web hosting company in India.
2GBHosting
2gbhosting.com
2GBHosting Reseller Web Hosting plans allows users to set up his own web hosting company without having to worry about managing their own servers.
HostEurope
hosteurope.de
Behind your web success lies the highest level of performance. We also fulfill your hosting needs – with dedicated experts and leading technologies.
StableHost
stablehost.com
StableHost is a low-cost web hosting, featuring service plans ranging from month-to-month to yearly. Offers enterprise, reseller, and VPS hosting, as well as standard web hosting services.
NexifyHost
nexifyhost.com
NexifyHost is a leading global provider of web hosting and related services. We provide comprehensive tools to hundreds of users throughout the world so anyone, novice or pro, can get on the web and thrive with our web hosting packages.
DataPacket
datapacket.com
DataPacket is a leading global player in the field of dedicated servers, providing state-of-the-art technology for all workloads, an unparalleled network, and an approach centered around their client's needs. DataPacket's stock features over 3000 bare metals with unshared 10–200GE uplinks located in...
TierPoint
tierpoint.com
At TierPoint, we meet our customers where they are on the path to digital and IT transformation by leading with security, being cloud-agnostic, and always solutioning for business outcomes. TierPoint draws on a comprehensive portfolio of services, from public to private to multitenant cloud, from co...
BGOcloud
bgocloud.com
Offers a wide range of hosting solutions, including cPanel Hosting, Professional class KVM VPS, Affordable and reliable OpenVZ VPS, Mikrotik Cloud Based Routers and much more.
Hostitbro
hostitbro.com
Start your online journey with fast and secure web hosting that enables you to take the Internet by storm . At HostItBro, you can choose from various web hosting-related services that include Domain Registration, Shared Hosting with LiteSpeed Servers. Choose HostItBro if you are looking for: ✅ Easy-...
UK2
uk2.net
UK2’s Domain and Hosting Solutions, with 24/7 tech support and 20 years experience. Check the latest offers to get everything you need to get your ideas online.
GetLark
getlark.com
We created GetLark because we all noticed that hosting services can be simpler and user-friendly. We believe that the future of webhosting is simplicity. It is a revolution which DigitalOcean started a few years ago on the field of cloud computing market. Our mission is to provide the best shared ho...
MonoVM
monovm.com
Providing a platform to make ideas and businesses to have an online presence is what Monovm is all about. Making this a reality for over 100 thousand clients within a matter of 9 years, we designed the services to give everyone their visibility online. We are an all in one web hosting service provid...
HostStage
host-stage.net
Our core objective is to drive our customers to be successful online in order to assist them to reach their financial independence. Therefore, we not only focus on our customer satisfaction but we also invite our users to introduce us their projects in order to serve them in the most personalized wa...
Host Poco
hostpoco.com
HostPoco is one of leading hosting provider who is offering Free Hosting and Low Cost Pro Hosting. Our hosting range starts from $0.00 to 2.20 per month. All hosting plans are comes cPanel, free SSL, free migration, unlimited resources and much more. Hostpoco offers 30 days money back guarantee with...
HostMedia
hostmedia.uk
Host Media provides a range of web hosting such as WordPress, Lucee, VPS and Dedicated Servers and domain name services since 2008. Winner of awards dating back to the beginning of the company and rated highly by our customers, Host Media is a trusted and well established hosting company. Host Media...
ARZ Host
arzhost.com
ARZ HOST offers a vast range of IT services for businesses and technophiles in particular. From web hosting to virtual data centers, dedicated servers, and storage solutions, all our services benefit from continuous innovation and are regularly enriched with new features.
VernalWeb
vernalweb.com
VernalWeb is a world-class web hosting company. We are highly dedicated to take the infrastructure of your business to the next level with our hosting & IT specialists. Our highly advanced technology systems and networks make us able to deliver customized solutions and hopefully it has made us speci...
Tsohost
tsohost.com
Tsohost offers Linux, Windows, email and managed web hosting services, as well as domain name registration.
UmbHost
umbhost.net
The happy hosting company Eco-Friendly Hosting & Web Development UmbHost has an infrastructure maintained by Certified Umbraco Masters. Silver Umbraco Partner
Locaweb
locaweb.com.br
Locaweb offers a complete portfolio of Internet services focusing on the success of its customers.
RoseHosting
rosehosting.com
RoseHosting is in business since 2001. Back then, RoseHosting was the first and only company in the world to offer commercial Linux VPS. Now, RoseHosting offers quality, fully managed Linux VPS hosting services with enterprise-grade hardware and ultimate performance.
NR Hosting
nrhosting.com
Cloud Hosting by NR Hosting is based on its custom made cloud technology which cloud hosting platform is lightning fast, scalable and allows you to customize your plan. It comes with 24/7 super friendly support.
Nexcess
nexcess.net
Nexcess helps sites and stores get online faster - and grow. For more than 23 years, we've been serving & supporting small businesses, large enterprises, and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them. Whether we're investing in new features, functions, products, or portfolio acquis...
KemuHost
kemuhost.com
KemuHost was established in 2017. KemuHost is the only one offering all their services on pure SSD NVMe storage. This will certainly boost the performance of your website almost 10 to 100 times. They offer Linux Shared Hosting, Windows Shared Hosting, Linux VPS, Windows VPS, Dedicated Server, and mu...
HostRiver
hostriver.ro
We always focus on our clients because they deserve all the attention we can give. First of all, they are our friends, not only our customers. That's why we offer prompt and professional support, because they are the main priority at HostRiver. We provide latest generation server and technologies, o...
Fozzy
fozzy.com
High-quality and fast shared hosting Fozzy . Reliable VPS and domain name registration. We will be happy to answer your questions 24/7
DareToCloud
daretocloud.com
Dedicated premium Website Maintenance & Hosting Agency for scaling companies in Belgium.
Arsys
arsys.net
Register your domain and purchase your hosting with Arsys. With our servers located in Spain, your Internet presence is guaranteed.
MilesWeb
milesweb.com
Launched in 2012, MilesWeb is among the fast-paced and leading providers of web hosting services from India. At MilesWeb, we aim to fulfill all business needs with perfectly crafted hosting plans and endless customer service day in, and day out! We promise to deliver above and beyond the expectation...
CDmon
cdmon.com
CDmon specializes in hosting, web hosting and domain registration solutions.
HostZop
hostzop.com
Hostzop a complete web solution company in Chennai, India. It provides you the best of customer's satisfaction. Hostzop has been offering reliable hosting services in Chennai, India at the most competitive rates. We emphasize on providing better services and make sure that you are accompanied in eve...
FastComet
fastcomet.com
FastComet achieves excellence in the three most important aspects of providing a high-quality web hosting experience - speed, security and customer service. Service that exceeds your expectations and features you are about to fall in love with!
UKHost4u
ukhost4u.com
UKHost4u started out as a small business providing web hosting services to local clients in the United Kingdom. In the +20 years since they have started, they’ve expanded to provide coverage of the entire UK, as well as expanding their data centres and networking capabilities. As a direct network ca...
Fasthosts
fasthosts.co.uk
From servers and cloud to domains and websites, Fasthosts has you covered. Get fast, reliable and flexible hosting with 24/7 support from real people.