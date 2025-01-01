Find the right software and services.
Decision-making software, also known as decision support software, streamlines the process of making effective decisions. These tools aid businesses in reaching informed conclusions and disseminating results to relevant stakeholders. While various software options exist to guide businesses in decision-making, decision-making tools are specialized products offering multiple avenues of assistance throughout the decision-making journey. Key features typically include scenario analysis, cost-benefit analysis, consensus tracking, and tracking of previous decisions. Users can input or import pertinent data for analysis, enhancing the decision-making process. Decision-making software is valuable for teams of any kind, particularly in physical group settings or for remote teams collaborating from different locations. Certain features found in decision-making software overlap with those in meeting management and board management software, notably consensus tracking. However, dedicated decision-making tools offer a broader range of features to support decision-making processes and share outcomes with stakeholders. Furthermore, these tools are not exclusively designed for C-suite executives or board members, unlike board management software.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a no-code work management platform that helps teams analyze user feedback, prioritize tasks, and plan features in a connected workspace.
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard is a product management platform that helps teams prioritize features, gather customer feedback, and align product roadmaps with business goals.
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
The Nasdaq app offers real-time financial data, customizable watchlists, market analysis, and educational resources for informed investing and portfolio management.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
Flowtrail AI simplifies data analysis by allowing users to generate reports and dashboards through conversational queries, without needing SQL skills.
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
Powernoodle is a decision engagement platform that facilitates collaborative decision-making by organizing input from stakeholders and enhancing participation.
Runway Financial
runway.com
Runway Financial is a financial management app that helps users track finances, set budgets, and manage financial operations securely.
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is a product management tool that helps teams manage roadmaps, prioritize features, and collaborate effectively on product development.
Visyond
visyond.com
Visyond enhances Excel by transforming spreadsheets into interactive dashboards for predictive analysis, scenario exploration, and secure collaboration.
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds is an online tool for decision-making and prioritization that uses structured evaluation methods to assess options and stakeholder preferences.
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
The Diligent Administrator app aids governance professionals in managing administrative tasks like agenda creation, policy management, and meeting organization.
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus is a project management tool that helps teams prioritize tasks, manage backlogs, and align strategies through customizable views and integrations.
Loomio
loomio.org
Loomio is a collaborative platform for groups to discuss ideas, vote on proposals, and make collective decisions in a transparent and inclusive manner.
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is a collaborative platform for learning and development, enabling organizations to automate training, improve engagement, and facilitate communication during change initiatives.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
UserVoice is a feedback management platform that helps businesses collect, prioritize, and act on customer suggestions for product improvements.
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
ThoughtExchange is an interactive survey platform that gathers feedback and provides actionable insights through AI analysis, suitable for various organizational contexts.
Cloverpop
cloverpop.com
Cloverpop is an enterprise platform that enhances decision-making processes, improves team collaboration, and tracks decisions for better learning and performance.
