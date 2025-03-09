Find the right software and services.
Decision-making software, also known as decision support software, streamlines the process of making effective decisions. These tools aid businesses in reaching informed conclusions and disseminating results to relevant stakeholders. While various software options exist to guide businesses in decision-making, decision-making tools are specialized products offering multiple avenues of assistance throughout the decision-making journey. Key features typically include scenario analysis, cost-benefit analysis, consensus tracking, and tracking of previous decisions. Users can input or import pertinent data for analysis, enhancing the decision-making process. Decision-making software is valuable for teams of any kind, particularly in physical group settings or for remote teams collaborating from different locations. Certain features found in decision-making software overlap with those in meeting management and board management software, notably consensus tracking. However, dedicated decision-making tools offer a broader range of features to support decision-making processes and share outcomes with stakeholders. Furthermore, these tools are not exclusively designed for C-suite executives or board members, unlike board management software.
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
ThoughtExchange is the AI engagement and experience platform that deepens engagement, enhances data, and provides faster, easier analysis and actions—so you don’t waste a moment. * Surface better insights through richer, more personalized engagements. Select from multiple methods to unify quantitative and qualitative data collection and uncover nuance. * With AI analysis integrated throughout the ThoughtExchange platform, participant insights are turned into actionable, targeted solutions in minutes instead of months. * AI analyzes your engagement data, combines it with contextual information about your organization, and produces personalized action plans for individuals or groups—within seconds. Using its sophisticated analytics and secure OpenAI integration, get broader participation, deeper insights, and actionable ideas in far less time. With ThoughtExchange, you can access thousands of voices in one conversation—and its AI takes care of the data analysis for you, in minutes instead of months. Hear the what, when, how, why (and sometimes where) of your challenge, with just one question.
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
Flowtrail AI simplifies data analysis by allowing users to generate reports and dashboards through conversational queries, without needing SQL skills.
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
The Nasdaq app offers real-time financial data, customizable watchlists, market analysis, and educational resources for informed investing and portfolio management.
Runway Financial
runway.com
Runway Financial is a financial management app that helps users track finances, set budgets, and manage financial operations securely.
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is a collaborative learning & development software for knowledge workers in enterprise companies, learning services, and associations. With Howspace, you can improve the impact of your learning and development initiatives – at scale, without sacrificing engagement. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Its platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, and ensures that everyone has a role in creating impact. Howspace is ideal for: - Remote, hybrid and asynchronous collaboration - Ideation and brainstorming - Strategic planning and consulting - Workshops and events - Training programs - Employee onboarding and development - Organizational transformation and change management - Network- and community-building - And much more!
Visyond
visyond.com
Visyond enhances Excel by transforming spreadsheets into interactive dashboards for predictive analysis, scenario exploration, and secure collaboration.
Cloverpop
cloverpop.com
Cloverpop is the go-to enterprise decision intelligence platform to drive better, faster decision-making across your commercial organization. Decision making is your company’s most valuable asset. Our system helps teams make the best decisions by instilling effective decision processes, improving collaboration, and recording decisions to learn from results and drive superior performance.
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds is an online tool for decision-making and prioritization that uses structured evaluation methods to assess options and stakeholder preferences.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
UserVoice is a feedback management platform that helps businesses collect, prioritize, and act on customer suggestions for product improvements.
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus is a project management tool that helps teams prioritize tasks, manage backlogs, and align strategies through customizable views and integrations.
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard is a product management platform that helps teams prioritize features, gather customer feedback, and align product roadmaps with business goals.
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
Powernoodle is a decision engagement platform that facilitates collaborative decision-making by organizing input from stakeholders and enhancing participation.
Loomio
loomio.org
Loomio is a collaborative platform for groups to discuss ideas, vote on proposals, and make collective decisions in a transparent and inclusive manner.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a no-code work management platform that helps teams analyze user feedback, prioritize tasks, and plan features in a connected workspace.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent Director is a governance platform that helps boards manage operations, offering tools for agendas, approvals, compliance, and document management.
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
The Diligent Administrator app aids governance professionals in managing administrative tasks like agenda creation, policy management, and meeting organization.
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is a product management tool that helps teams manage roadmaps, prioritize features, and collaborate effectively on product development.
