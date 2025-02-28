Flowtrail AI

flowtrail.ai

The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insights in a matter of minutes. Why Flowtrail AI: In today's technologically advanced world, there are many analytics platforms available, and many of them can make use of analytics experts. In contrast, Flowtrail AI allows you to ask any question about your data and receive an answer instantly, so you don't have to know SQL queries, database schemas, or analytics to use it. Features: 1. Chat with your data: Flowtrail AI automatically generates reports by speaking to your database. No SQL expertise is required. Our AI-powered system understands your intent and generates the queries necessary to retrieve the information you need. 2. Advanced Dataset Creation: Seamlessly translate plain language descriptions into SQL queries. Our AI engine interprets your instructions, constructs SQL queries, and retrieves the relevant data from connected databases, making data extraction faster and more accessible. Utilize dynamic parameters to create customizable datasets that respond to user inputs 3. Customizable Reports: Tailor your reports to fit your exact needs. Customize data visualization, formatting, and grouping to create insightful and visually appealing reports that convey your data effectively. Integrate dynamic parameters to enable interactive filtering and personalized report views. 4. Customizable Dashboards: Build dynamic dashboards effortlessly with our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Arrange and resize visual elements to craft dashboards that provide a comprehensive overview of your data, enabling quick insights and decision-making. 5. Publish & Embed: Share your reports and dashboards securely with stakeholders using password-protected publishing. This ensures that only authorized individuals can view and interact with your reports. You can also integrate your reports and dashboards into external platforms or websites. Improve accessibility and reach by embedding your visualizations wherever necessary. 6. Connect with Favorite Databases: Effortlessly connect to your preferred databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MSSQL. More options will be available soon. Streamline your workflow by accessing data from your favourite sources directly within Flowtrail AI, eliminating the need for manual data extraction and importing.