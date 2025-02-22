Top Decision-Making Software - Thailand

Find the right software and services.
Decision-making software, also known as decision support software, streamlines the process of making effective decisions. These tools aid businesses in reaching informed conclusions and disseminating results to relevant stakeholders. While various software options exist to guide businesses in decision-making, decision-making tools are specialized products offering multiple avenues of assistance throughout the decision-making journey. Key features typically include scenario analysis, cost-benefit analysis, consensus tracking, and tracking of previous decisions. Users can input or import pertinent data for analysis, enhancing the decision-making process. Decision-making software is valuable for teams of any kind, particularly in physical group settings or for remote teams collaborating from different locations. Certain features found in decision-making software overlap with those in meeting management and board management software, notably consensus tracking. However, dedicated decision-making tools offer a broader range of features to support decision-making processes and share outcomes with stakeholders. Furthermore, these tools are not exclusively designed for C-suite executives or board members, unlike board management software.
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard is a product management platform that helps product teams get the right products to market, faster, by understanding what customers need, prioritizing what to build next, and aligning everyone around the roadmap. Over 6,000 companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPath, use Productboard to understand what users need, prioritize what to build next, and rally everyone around their roadmap. With offices in San Francisco, Prague, and Vancouver, Productboard is backed by leading investors like Dragoneer Investment Group, Tiger Global Management, Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Credo Ventures.
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
ThoughtExchange is the AI engagement and experience platform that deepens engagement, enhances data, and provides faster, easier analysis and actions—so you don’t waste a moment. * Surface better insights through richer, more personalized engagements. Select from multiple methods to unify quantitative and qualitative data collection and uncover nuance. * With AI analysis integrated throughout the ThoughtExchange platform, participant insights are turned into actionable, targeted solutions in minutes instead of months. * AI analyzes your engagement data, combines it with contextual information about your organization, and produces personalized action plans for individuals or groups—within seconds. Using its sophisticated analytics and secure OpenAI integration, get broader participation, deeper insights, and actionable ideas in far less time. With ThoughtExchange, you can access thousands of voices in one conversation—and its AI takes care of the data analysis for you, in minutes instead of months. Hear the what, when, how, why (and sometimes where) of your challenge, with just one question.
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insights in a matter of minutes. Why Flowtrail AI: In today's technologically advanced world, there are many analytics platforms available, and many of them can make use of analytics experts. In contrast, Flowtrail AI allows you to ask any question about your data and receive an answer instantly, so you don't have to know SQL queries, database schemas, or analytics to use it. Features: 1. Chat with your data: Flowtrail AI automatically generates reports by speaking to your database. No SQL expertise is required. Our AI-powered system understands your intent and generates the queries necessary to retrieve the information you need. 2. Advanced Dataset Creation: Seamlessly translate plain language descriptions into SQL queries. Our AI engine interprets your instructions, constructs SQL queries, and retrieves the relevant data from connected databases, making data extraction faster and more accessible. Utilize dynamic parameters to create customizable datasets that respond to user inputs 3. Customizable Reports: Tailor your reports to fit your exact needs. Customize data visualization, formatting, and grouping to create insightful and visually appealing reports that convey your data effectively. Integrate dynamic parameters to enable interactive filtering and personalized report views. 4. Customizable Dashboards: Build dynamic dashboards effortlessly with our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Arrange and resize visual elements to craft dashboards that provide a comprehensive overview of your data, enabling quick insights and decision-making. 5. Publish & Embed: Share your reports and dashboards securely with stakeholders using password-protected publishing. This ensures that only authorized individuals can view and interact with your reports. You can also integrate your reports and dashboards into external platforms or websites. Improve accessibility and reach by embedding your visualizations wherever necessary. 6. Connect with Favorite Databases: Effortlessly connect to your preferred databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MSSQL. More options will be available soon. Streamline your workflow by accessing data from your favourite sources directly within Flowtrail AI, eliminating the need for manual data extraction and importing.
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.
Runway Financial
runway.com
Runway is the modern and intuitive way to model, plan, and align your business for everyone on your team. High-growth companies, including Superhuman, AngelList, and 818 Tequila trust Runway to manage their financial operations and drive strategic decision-making with confidence.
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is a collaborative learning & development software for knowledge workers in enterprise companies, learning services, and associations. With Howspace, you can improve the impact of your learning and development initiatives – at scale, without sacrificing engagement. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Its platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, and ensures that everyone has a role in creating impact. Howspace is ideal for: - Remote, hybrid and asynchronous collaboration - Ideation and brainstorming - Strategic planning and consulting - Workshops and events - Training programs - Employee onboarding and development - Organizational transformation and change management - Network- and community-building - And much more!
Visyond
visyond.com
Turn your Excel into an insights machine anybody can drive. Visualize your spreadsheets as predictive dashboards, automate financial statements, and collaborate on what-if and risk analyses while protecting the model, sensitive data, and controlling exactly how much each and every person can interact with it. Keep the flexibility of a spreadsheet - use the familiar syntax of Excel — including dynamic arrays and XLOOKUPs — and quickly analyze the model, its scenarios, and create interactive visualizations for your team. Be in control - boost your team’s capabilities to get insights from and contribute information to the central spreadsheet in a secure and organized way that you control. Get answers in minutes - establish a visualization layer for your team to ask the central model ‘what-if’ questions, analyze scenarios and risks, and share interactive insights in minutes. Fewer errors, better security - improve data accuracy, reduce the risk of errors, protect sensitive information, and make better decisions, faster.
Cloverpop
cloverpop.com
Cloverpop is the go-to enterprise decision intelligence platform to drive better, faster decision-making across your commercial organization. Decision making is your company’s most valuable asset. Our system helps teams make the best decisions by instilling effective decision processes, improving collaboration, and recording decisions to learn from results and drive superior performance.
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making is an online suite of tools and processes to help individuals and groups with decision-making, prioritization, value-for-money analysis and understanding stakeholder preferences. Based on the PAPRIKA algorithm, 1000minds is for Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) and Conjoint Analysis (or Choice Modeling). Our Conjoint Surveys enable you to run Conjoint Analysis (Choice Modelling or Discrete Choice Experiments) with as many participants as you like - potentially 1000s! Discover what matters to people when making choices involving trade-offs. * Which criteria do stakeholders e.g. citizens consider when making decisions? * Which attributes of a new product design are most important to consumers? * What are their weights (part-worth utilities), representing their relative importance? Internationally recognized for its scientific validity and user-friendliness, 1000minds has won awards for innovation.
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive interface, users can submit their thoughts, vote on existing ideas, and track the progress of suggestions, fostering transparency and trust between a brand and its clientele. Sophisticated analytics tools provide product teams with clear insights into what their customers truly desire, allowing them to make informed decisions and build products that resonate with their user base. UserVoice is not just about feedback; it's about building a better, more customer-centric product with the power of collective intelligence.
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus offers a modern and modular project management platform. It provides a complete solution for teams to manage and communicate their strategy, prioritize their work, and solve the right problems. Designed with flexibility in mind, airfocus allows you to quickly customize the platform to fit your needs without disrupting the way your team works.
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
Powernoodle helps leaders make better quality decisions by quickly and effectively engaging the collective wisdom of stakeholders. Powernoodle is the most powerful, yet easy to use, Decision Engagement Platform. Cloud technology is fused with 50 years of cognitive, behavioral, and decision science to focus stakeholders, and minimize the biases, barriers and dysfunctions typical to most organizations that get in the way of making quality decisions. With Powernoodle, leaders can quickly and easily create structured decision activities that optimize stakeholder engagement and create the alignment needed to execute with confidence and outperform. Powernoodle, powered by science and fueled by people: Efficient Parallel Workflows result in greater efficiency and agility. Less time is spent in meetings with valued time returned to stakeholders for other activities. Shorter cycle times to collect insights, debate and decide means faster time to execution and value. Barrier Busting Intelligence to circumvent and minimize the physical barriers, cognitive biases and dysfunctional behaviors that impede decision quality. Powernoodle engages more of the right people in the right activities to contribute their knowledge and perspectives. Powerful Conversation Engine sparks the contribution of diverse insights, and its powerful data analytics increase engagement. The transparent & inclusive Powernoodle experience builds trust and buy-in to decision activities. Built in Decision Record acts as a single source of truth to document the decision process which increases transparency, confidence and trust. Robust and growing Library of 60+ Decision Model Templates covering the most common subject matter areas allows leaders to quickly and easily create an effective decision engagement process best suited to their specific circumstances. Powernoodle is a unique fusion of cloud technology and cognitive, behavioral and decision science into a powerful, yet easy to use, Decision Engagement Platform. Leaders quickly and effectively engage the collective wisdom of stakeholders to make better quality decisions. Powernoodle is, quite simply, the better way to decide. https://bit.ly/Powernoodle-In-Action https://vimeo.com/408587881
Loomio
loomio.org
Tired of infinite email chains and lengthy meetings that never seem to reach a group decision or result? You need Loomio: a collaboration platform transforming how groups make decisions, discuss ideas and collaborate online. Loomio is a safe place for people to have discussions and make decisions together, it combines a discussion forum with decision-support and facilitation tools to help your team achieve clear outcomes.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is the product management tool empowering product managers to do their work from feedback capturing, planning, decision making, roadmapping and more in one purpose-built tool that integrates with most commonly used platforms today. Craft.io becomes the product system of record: the authoritative data source backing up those important product decisions allowing product managers to be more confident, influence stakeholders, and lead with authority.
