Top Decision-Making Software - Brazil
Decision-making software, also known as decision support software, streamlines the process of making effective decisions. These tools aid businesses in reaching informed conclusions and disseminating results to relevant stakeholders. While various software options exist to guide businesses in decision-making, decision-making tools are specialized products offering multiple avenues of assistance throughout the decision-making journey. Key features typically include scenario analysis, cost-benefit analysis, consensus tracking, and tracking of previous decisions. Users can input or import pertinent data for analysis, enhancing the decision-making process. Decision-making software is valuable for teams of any kind, particularly in physical group settings or for remote teams collaborating from different locations. Certain features found in decision-making software overlap with those in meeting management and board management software, notably consensus tracking. However, dedicated decision-making tools offer a broader range of features to support decision-making processes and share outcomes with stakeholders. Furthermore, these tools are not exclusively designed for C-suite executives or board members, unlike board management software.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Productboard
productboard.com
Productboard is a product management platform that helps product teams get the right products to market, faster, by understanding what customers need, prioritizing what to build next, and aligning everyone around the roadmap. Over 6,000 companies, including Microsoft, Zoom, 1-800-Contacts, and UiPat...
Craft.io
craft.io
Craft.io is the product management tool empowering product managers to do their work from feedback capturing, planning, decision making, roadmapping and more in one purpose-built tool that integrates with most commonly used platforms today. Craft.io becomes the product system of record: the authorit...
Diligent Director
diligent.com
Diligent, the leading governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, accelerates success for organizations and leaders.
airfocus
airfocus.com
airfocus offers a modern and modular project management platform. It provides a complete solution for teams to manage and communicate their strategy, prioritize their work, and solve the right problems. Designed with flexibility in mind, airfocus allows you to quickly customize the platform to fit y...
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insig...
Powernoodle
powernoodle.com
Powernoodle helps leaders make better quality decisions by quickly and effectively engaging the collective wisdom of stakeholders. Powernoodle is the most powerful, yet easy to use, Decision Engagement Platform. Cloud technology is fused with 50 years of cognitive, behavioral, and decision science t...
UserVoice
uservoice.com
The ultimate tool for product discovery, UserVoice is platform designed to bridge the gap between product teams and their users. Offering a comprehensive feedback management system, UserVoice enables companies to collect, prioritize, and act upon user suggestions and insights. Through an intuitive i...
Diligent Administrator
diligent.com
Diligent Administrator
Runway Financial
runway.com
The finance platform you don't hate. Runway is the modern and intuitive way to model, plan, and align your business for everyone on your team.
Loomio
loomio.org
Tired of infinite email chains and lengthy meetings that never seem to reach a group decision or result? You need Loomio: a collaboration platform transforming how groups make decisions, discuss ideas and collaborate online. Loomio is a safe place for people to have discussions and make decisions to...
Nasdaq
nasdaq.com
At Nasdaq, our purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, and contribute to a more sustainable world to help our communities, clients, employees, and people of all backgrounds reach their full potential.
1000minds
1000minds.com
1000minds Decision Making is an online suite of tools and processes to help individuals and groups with decision-making, prioritization, value-for-money analysis and understanding stakeholder preferences. Based on the PAPRIKA algorithm, 1000minds is for Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM) and Conj...
Howspace
howspace.com
Howspace is the all-in-one platform for transformation design and implementation. Howspace empowers organizations to bring their people together to learn, collaborate, and arrive at decisions that drive impact. Our platform guides shared journeys, makes sense of large-scale conversations with AI, an...
Visyond
visyond.com
Turn your Excel into an insights machine anybody can drive. Visualize your spreadsheets as predictive dashboards, automate financial statements, and collaborate on what-if and risk analyses while protecting the model, sensitive data, and controlling exactly how much each and every person can interac...
Cloverpop
cloverpop.com
Cloverpop is the go-to enterprise decision intelligence platform to drive better, faster decision-making across your commercial organization. Decision making is your company’s most valuable asset. Our system helps teams make the best decisions by instilling effective decision processes, improving co...
ThoughtExchange
thoughtexchange.com
ThoughtExchange is the AI engagement and experience platform that deepens engagement, enhances data, and provides faster, easier analysis and actions—so you don’t waste a moment. ✔️ Surface better insights through richer, more personalized engagements. Select from multiple methods to unify quantitat...