App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
DDoS Protection Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top DDoS Protection Software

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection tools are designed to secure network infrastructure, websites, and applications from DDoS attacks. These attacks overwhelm websites with excessive traffic, typically generated by botnets formed from compromised devices infected with malware. DDoS protection solutions work by monitoring web traffic and establishing baselines for normal activity. When traffic spikes unexpectedly, web filters detect these anomalies and reroute the suspicious traffic to a controlled environment, preventing it from disrupting the targeted site or service.

Submit New App


Alibaba Cloud

Alibaba Cloud

alibabacloud.com

Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.

StackPath

StackPath

stackpath.com

StackPath is an edge computing platform that offers CDN services, security solutions, and infrastructure for enhanced website performance and data processing.

Fastly

Fastly

fastly.com

Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.

Mlytics

Mlytics

mlytics.com

Mlytics is a Multi CDN solution that improves website performance and reduces downtime by monitoring and managing multiple CDNs through an intelligent load balancing system.

Imperva

Imperva

imperva.com

Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.

Edgio

Edgio

edg.io

Edgio is a platform that accelerates and secures web applications, integrating CDN and edge computing to optimize content delivery and enhance performance.

DataDome

DataDome

datadome.co

DataDome protects websites and apps from online fraud and bot attacks using machine learning, offering real-time threat detection and continuous traffic analysis.

SiteLock

SiteLock

sitelock.com

SiteLock is a cybersecurity app that monitors and protects websites from malware and threats, ensuring compliance and enhancing performance through various security features.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.

Top DDoS Protection Software - WebCatalog