Top DDoS Protection Software

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection tools are designed to secure network infrastructure, websites, and applications from DDoS attacks. These attacks overwhelm websites with excessive traffic, typically generated by botnets formed from compromised devices infected with malware. DDoS protection solutions work by monitoring web traffic and establishing baselines for normal activity. When traffic spikes unexpectedly, web filters detect these anomalies and reroute the suspicious traffic to a controlled environment, preventing it from disrupting the targeted site or service.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an edge computing platform that offers CDN services, security solutions, and infrastructure for enhanced website performance and data processing.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is a cloud platform that enhances content delivery through caching, security services, and edge computing, providing tools for developers to optimize web applications.
Mlytics
mlytics.com
Mlytics is a Multi CDN solution that improves website performance and reduces downtime by monitoring and managing multiple CDNs through an intelligent load balancing system.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Edgio
edg.io
Edgio is a platform that accelerates and secures web applications, integrating CDN and edge computing to optimize content delivery and enhance performance.
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome protects websites and apps from online fraud and bot attacks using machine learning, offering real-time threat detection and continuous traffic analysis.
SiteLock
sitelock.com
SiteLock is a cybersecurity app that monitors and protects websites from malware and threats, ensuring compliance and enhancing performance through various security features.
