Top DDoS Protection Software - Iceland

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) protection tools are designed to secure network infrastructure, websites, and applications from DDoS attacks. These attacks overwhelm websites with excessive traffic, typically generated by botnets formed from compromised devices infected with malware. DDoS protection solutions work by monitoring web traffic and establishing baselines for normal activity. When traffic spikes unexpectedly, web filters detect these anomalies and reroute the suspicious traffic to a controlled environment, preventing it from disrupting the targeted site or service.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Fastly
fastly.com
Fastly is an American cloud computing services provider. It describes its network as an edge cloud platform, which is designed to help developers extend their core cloud infrastructure to the edge of the network, closer to users. The Fastly edge cloud platform includes their content delivery network (CDN), image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, and load balancing services. Fastly's cloud security services include denial-of-service attack protection, bot mitigation, and a web application firewall. Fastly web application firewall uses the Open Web Application Security Project ModSecurity Core Rule Set alongside its own ruleset. The Fastly platform is built on top of Varnish.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an array of performance monitoring and analytic services to provide insights about your website's security and performance.
Edgio
edg.io
Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties, and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. All services run at the edge of our private, global network with 250 Tbps of bandwidth capacity. We process 5% of all web traffic and are rapidly growing. Edgio is trusted and relied on by TD Ameritrade, Plus500, Solvay Bank, Yahoo, Shoe Carnival, Canadian Hockey League, World Champion Fantasy, Mars Wrigley, Coach, and Kate Spade.
StackPath
stackpath.com
StackPath is an American edge computing platform provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Its founding team was led by Lance Crosby, who also co-founded SoftLayer Technologies, acquired by IBM in 2013.
SiteLock
sitelock.com
SiteLock, the global leader in website security solutions, is the only provider to offer complete, cloud-based website protection. Its 360-degree monitoring detects and fixes threats, prevents future attacks, accelerates website performance, and meets PCI compliance standards for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2008, the company protects over 12 million websites worldwide. For more information, please visit sitelock.com.
Mlytics
mlytics.com
We envision a more reliable, faster, and safer internet world with options and transparency. Mlytics leverages an intelligent Multi CDN solution to help boosting your website performance globally and prevent downtime. We developed a unique experience delivery platform that provides a single view to monitor, compare, access, acquire and manage multiple CDNs with just a few clicks. Users enjoy the best possible digital content experience as our fully automated, intelligent load balancing solution consistently steers traffic to the best-performing CDN.
DataDome
datadome.co
DataDome’s bot & online fraud protection stops attacks with unparalleled accuracy and zero compromise. Our platform, powered by multi-layered machine learning, analyzes 5 trillion signals daily and adapts to and scans every request in real-time. In 2023, DataDome blocked over 316 billion fraud attacks. Leading global enterprises—including Tripadvisor and Foot Locker—trust DataDome to protect their websites, mobile apps, and APIs against account fraud, payment fraud, credential stuffing, DDoS, ad fraud, and more. With record time to value, DataDome offers transparent insights, 24/7 SOC expertise, easy deployment, and 50+ integrations. The solution adds no latency to protected end-points, responding to each request in under 2 milliseconds thanks to 26+ regional PoPs and autoscaling technology. DataDome is frictionless for consumers while providing optimal protection and offers the only secure, user-friendly, and privacy-compliant CAPTCHA and Device Check, the first invisible alternative. DataDome offers additional solutions, specialized to combat account and ad fraud. DataDome Ad Protect detects ad fraud, allowing marketers to optimize their campaigns. DataDome’s Account Protect solution offers comprehensive protection against human-driven and bot-driven account fraud by analyzing user intent.
