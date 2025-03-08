Find the right software and services.
Dating apps are digital platforms that facilitate the connection and interaction between individuals seeking romantic or social relationships. Users create profiles with personal information and preferences, and the app uses algorithms to match them with potential partners based on compatibility criteria such as interests, location, and preferences. These apps often include features like messaging, swiping, and profile browsing, providing a convenient and accessible way for people to explore and initiate relationships in the digital age.
Pure
pure.app
Pure is a dating app for casual connections, emphasizing privacy and spontaneity with ephemeral content and anonymous video chats.
Tinder
tinder.com
Tinder is a dating app that allows users to swipe on profiles based on photos and bios, enabling them to match and chat once both express interest.
AdultFriendFinder
adultfriendfinder.com
AdultFriendFinder is a social network for adults seeking casual connections, featuring profiles, chat rooms, and explicit content.
Grindr
grindr.com
Grindr is a location-based dating app for gay, bi, trans, and queer individuals, allowing users to connect and chat with others nearby.
Dateforce
dateforce.app
Salesforce, but for dating. The world's first Dating Relationship Management software
Flirt
flirt.com
Flirt is a dating app that connects singles nearby for meaningful relationships or casual interactions, featuring profile creation, messaging, and location-based match suggestions.
Stir
stir.com
Stir is the dating app for single parents. It’s the smart choice for single parents who are ready to date but want to avoid the pressures of other dating apps.
Bumpy
bumpy.app
Date internationally to meet singles around the world. Foreign dating site. Try for free #1 international dating app on App Store & Google Play to make new friends worldwide.
Pairlife
pairife.jp
"PairLife", a "serious" matching service used by men and women who are engaged in marriage and love activities Appeared as a long-awaited matching app! Even if you participate in matchmaking, street parties, and joint parties, finding a partner does not go well. In my 30s and 40s, the hurdles have risen and I can't make friends or lovers.
WayToHey
waytohey.com
Choose the best free dating site to meet your perfect match or find single men and women who are seeking a long-term relationship.
Squirt.org
squirt.org
Squirt.org is a hookup and cruising app for gay and bisexual men to connect for casual encounters, featuring search options, messaging, and community engagement.
Zoosk
zoosk.com
Zoosk is an online dating app that matches singles globally using behavioral technology, allowing users to browse profiles and engage in messaging and video dates.
Parship
parship.com
Online Dating & Serious Matchmaking • Are you looking for a long-term relationship? Find someone who really is right for you | Parship.co.uk
Lovestruck
lovestruck.com
Lovestruck offers premium dating services for singles seeking committed relationships.
Jdate
jdate.com
Jdate is the premier Jewish dating site for Jewish singles looking to make a great connection with other Jewish singles. Ready to make yours?
Gleeden
gleeden.com
GLEEDEN – the #1 dating site for discreet encounters! With a high-quality community of over 10 million members worldwide, Gleeden is the first extramarital dating site made by women to meet women’s needs.
AnastasiaDate
anastasiadate.com
AnastasiaDate is an international online dating website that primarily connects men from North America with women from Eastern Europe.
Gaydar
gaydar.net
Gaydar is a dating app for gay and bisexual men to connect for friendships, dating, and relationships, offering profile matching and messaging features.
DateMySchool
datemyschool.com
DateMySchool is an online dating platform targeted toward university students and alumni. It requires a university email address, and claims that it permits only verified students and alumni to join. It allows users to filter by schools, departments, individuals and other groups from accessing their profiles - subject to the same security policy based on university email addresses.
Cupid.com
cupid.com
Try out the best online dating site and discover why Cupid.com is a hit with singles. Find all the personals you need and get meeting hot dates today.
Christian Connection
christianconnection.com
Christian Connection is an online dating service aimed at single Christians in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, United States, Canada, Singapore and Hong Kong. Christian Connection is owned and operated by Widernet Communications Ltd based in London, UK.
BeautifulPeople
beautifulpeople.com
BeautifulPeople.com is the leading online dating site for beautiful men and women. Meet, date, chat, and create relationships with attractive men and women. Join now and find your perfect match today!
PinkCupid
pinkcupid.com
PinkCupid is passionate about connecting lesbian women from all over the world in an inclusive and welcoming community of lesbian, LGBTQ and bisexual people.
Perfectmatch.com
perfectmatch.com
Perfectmatch.com is an online dating and relationship service based in Seattle, Washington. The company offers what it calls the "Duet Total Compatibility System (Duet)". Perfectmatch.com is co-developed by Dr. Pepper Schwartz. Duet is modeled after the Myers-Briggs test. It selects and matches most compatible singles close to you.
Tastebuds
tastebuds.fm
Tastebuds is a dating and social networking website and iOS app that matches people based on their tastes in music.
MillionaireMatch
millionairematch.com
MillionaireMatch is a dating app for wealthy individuals seeking serious relationships, offering personalized matches and communication tools.
lovegenius
lovegenius.io
LoveGenius is an AI-driven tool designed to help optimize users' online dating profiles and increase their chances of success on dating platforms such as Tinder, Bumble, and others. The AI assists in the creation of attractive and captivating dating bios based on cutting-edge research, aiming to optimize profiles for increased appeal. It presents a tailored approach that targets suitable matches by showcasing users' personalities and what they are seeking in their matches. The tool also enhances user attractiveness and improves the overall quality of matches. Additionally, LoveGenius aids in generating personalized opening lines and replies, intending to transition engaging online conversations into real-life dates. Moreover, its applicability extends over a wide range of dating applications. LoveGenius also offers a guide to users, helping them write compelling bios, select impactful photos, and avoid common pitfalls.
eDate
edate.com
Start playing Spin To Win Online Dating! This is a virtual slots meets online dating game, where you get 10 FREE spins a day to see local singles that you can match with! Win instant wins like free chat messaging, profile boosts, extra spins & more! Create an account in minutes and start spinning today. A matchmaking dating service for the true chance taker!
AsianDating
asiandating.com
AsianDating connects users interested in meeting Asian singles for friendship or romance, offering messaging, live chats, and video communication features.
Dating.com
dating.com
Dating.com connects singles worldwide for chatting, fun, and romance, offering features like user verification and a robust messaging system for safe interactions.
LesbieMates
lesbiemates.com
Come to LesbieMates.com if you are seeking women to chat with right now. This lesbian dating site provides access to gay and bi singles from your local area.
PinaLove
pinalove.com
PinaLove is a Filipina Dating Site with over a million members. Find friends or love in the Philippines with genuine Filipina girls. 😘
Positive Singles
positivesingles.com
The Best & Largest STD Dating Site & App for People with Herpes (HSV-1, HSV-2), HPV, HIV/AIDS & Hepatitis. Join for FREE and meet singles with STDs
BiCupid
bicupid.com
The world's best and largest bisexual dating site for bisexual singles and friends. Bisexual women, bisexual men and bisexual couples, bi-curious, bisexual personals, bisexual mmf, bisexual singles, bisexual couple, bisexual match maker, bisexual chat, alternative, encounter.
ColombianCupid
colombiancupid.com
ColombianCupid: The favorite Colombian dating app for over 2,000,000 singles worldwide. It is one of the most trusted and loved Latin American dating apps, connecting Colombian women and men worldwide. Whether you're looking for a great date, more friends, or that perfect partner, ColombianCupid is your starting point. With this Colombian dating app, you can create a new account and begin writing your love story in a matter of minutes. ColombianCupid is perfect for men and women who are: * wanting to date Colombian singles. * interested in Latin dating. * hoping to meet people who share a love of Colombia, its people, and Latin American culture.
FilipinoCupid
filipinocupid.com
Are you looking for Filipino singles? Maybe you're interested in Filipino dating? Or perhaps you're hoping to meet singles in the Philippines or Manila? Welcome to FilipinoCupid, where singles from all over the world can meet and start Filipino dating online. FilipinoCupid is the dating app of choice for millions of single women and men worldwide. Over 5.5 million members have joined the site searching for love and connection. FilipinoCupid is the app for you if you: * want to date Filipino singles; * are interested in Asian dating; or * want to meet travelers worldwide who share a common love for the Philippines, Filipino culture, and everything that Southeast Asia offers!
ThaiCupid
thaicupid.com
ThaiCupid is a dating site for singles in Thailand - Pattaya, Bangkok, Phuket, Chang Mai & more - and ex-pats living abroad. You can chat Thai singles from all over the world using the ThaiCupid app on your phone! ThaiCupid is passionate about connecting Thai women and men, from all over the world because everyone deserves to chat and meet easily in their search for love.
happn
happn.app
happn is a dating app that connects users with people they've crossed paths with, using location data to match potential dates based on proximity.
OurTime
ourtime.com
OurTime is an online dating app for singles aged 50 and above, facilitating connections through customizable profiles and messaging.
Adam4Adam
adam4adam.com
Adam4Adam is a dating app for gay men to connect, chat, and arrange meetings, focusing on casual and meaningful relationships within the LGBTQ+ community.
2RedBeans
2redbeans.com
2RedBeans is the most active Chinese dating site in the US and canada. It is the power engine behind SINA dating, and the dedicated dating site for 2012 "If You Are the One" TV show in the US.
Badoo
badoo.com
Badoo is a social networking app that helps users meet new people and form connections through profile browsing and mutual interests.
Bumble
bumble.com
Bumble is a dating app where women initiate conversations. It also facilitates friend-making and professional networking, offering a safe and user-friendly platform.
CatholicMatch
catholicmatch.com
CatholicMatch is the largest and most trusted Catholic dating site in the world.
EME Hive
emehive.co
Asian dating for Asian & Asian American singles in North America and more. We have successfully connected many Asian singles in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, and beyond. Free to browse, so why hesitate?
Inner Circle
theinnercircle.co
Feeling hot hot hot? Let's get you a date. We dare to date better Welcome to the app that dares to make dating great again. We bring a curated circle of seriously cool singles together to meet, chat and meet in real life. On one condition, we’re all here to date better. Everyone dares to put a little more effort into their profile, their pictures and their conversation. That way, we create an Inner Circle of suitable singles you really want to date and hang out with in real life. Ready to date better?
Mamba
mamba.ru
Mamba is a network of social discovery/social dating sites that includes approximately 25,000 independent sites and dating sections on large portals and publishing sites.
Match
match.com
Match is a dating app that helps users find meaningful relationships through detailed profiles, advanced search, and personalized compatibility features.
ROMEO
romeo.com
The ROMEO app is a platform for gay dating, enabling users to meet, chat, and build connections with others in the community.
Plenty of Fish
pof.com
Plenty of Fish is a dating app that connects singles through profiles, chats, and features like icebreakers and livestreaming to encourage engaging conversations.
SilverSingles
silversingles.com
SilverSingles is a dating app for individuals aged 50 and older, helping them connect for friendships or relationships through a secure and compatibility-focused platform.
MPWH
mpwh.com
The No.1 & Original Herpes Dating Site & App for Positive Singles living with Herpes! Free to Join & Meet People with Genital Herpes & Oral Herpes (HSV-1, HSV-2) Now - MPWH.com
Filteroff
getfilteroff.com
Filteroff is a free video speed dating app. Join a virtual speed dating event or join our free matchmaking service!
Seeking
seeking.com
Seeking.com is the largest dating website for successful and attractive people. Join 46+ million Seeking members and elevate your dating experience! Originally at SeekingArrangement.com
The Zero Date
thezerodate.com
Date Night is half an hour of 5 minute video dates every Monday night at 7 pm. You tell us what you’re looking for, and we’ll pair you up with up to 6 different people. It’s a pressure-free way to get the most out of your dating life.
Muslima
muslima.com
Find your Muslim Life Partner on our Muslim dating app. Trusted by over 7.5 Million Muslim and Arab singles worldwide in their search for marriage and matrimonials. Single and Muslim? Join 7.5 Million Muslim women and men on Muslima searching for lasting love and marriage. Muslima offers a simple way to connect with Arab and Muslim singles worldwide, find common interests and message potential partners. It's an app designed to make love possible, no matter where you are. Our Muslim dating app is perfect for Arab and Muslim women and men who are serious about dating to marry.
DateMyAge
datemyage.com
Mature Singles Young at Heart. Join our community of mature singles and find a warm and meaningful connection!
eHarmony
eharmony.com
eHarmony is a dating app that helps users find long-term relationships through a compatibility quiz and detailed profiles.
Ferzu
ferzu.com
Social network and dating for furries, anthros and furry fandom
