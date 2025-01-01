Top Database Security Software

Find the right software and services.
Database security tools are essential for businesses to safeguard the data stored in their databases and ensure its proper use. Many of these tools also offer database activity monitoring, which tracks actions within the database to ensure that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information. Common features include database assessment and security testing, which help maintain security standards and simulate potential threats. Encryption is another key feature, ensuring that data remains inaccessible in the event of a leak or hack. These tools can secure databases whether they are on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments, though specific features may vary depending on the solution. Companies implement these tools to add an extra layer of protection to their data.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity is a data protection platform that secures sensitive information through encryption and access control, ensuring data privacy and compliance across various environments.
JackDB
jackdb.com
JackDB is a web-based database client for querying and managing data in various databases like PostgreSQL and MySQL, offering secure access and user-friendly features.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a data security platform that helps manage data access, compliance, and security while enabling effective data discovery and utilization across organizations.
