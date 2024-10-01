App store for web apps
Top Database Security Software - Egypt
Database security tools are essential for businesses to safeguard the data stored in their databases and ensure its proper use. Many of these tools also offer database activity monitoring, which tracks actions within the database to ensure that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information. Common features include database assessment and security testing, which help maintain security standards and simulate potential threats. Encryption is another key feature, ensuring that data remains inaccessible in the event of a leak or hack. These tools can secure databases whether they are on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments, though specific features may vary depending on the solution. Companies implement these tools to add an extra layer of protection to their data.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an arr...
JackDB
jackdb.com
JackDB is a secure, collaborative environment for your queries and data-driven insights.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range...
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform (DSP) that enables self-service data and analytics. Unlike the traditional manual data access process, with Satori, users have a personal data portal where they can see all available datasets and gain immediate access to them. Satori’s DSP dynamically applies the a...