Top Data Visualization Tools - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Data visualization tools and software are essential for transforming data and metrics into visual representations like charts and graphs. These aids enable companies to monitor business metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) in real time, facilitating a deeper understanding of performance and objectives. These visualizations can take the form of charts, graphs, reports, and dashboards, making data comprehension more accessible. Dashboards, in particular, offer various visualization options such as scorecards and user-friendly displays of company data, allowing users to track trends and KPIs effectively. Many data visualization software packages feature intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces and other user-friendly functionalities, empowering non-technical users to create dashboards effortlessly. However, some software also offers advanced capabilities, including dashboard creation through coding. These tools can ingest data from diverse sources like file uploads, databases, and business applications, although integrating certain applications or databases may necessitate IT assistance or coding expertise.
Submit New App
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get time to value in weeks. Vareto offers in-house, dedicated Customer Growth Managers (with FP&A experience) to ensure your implementation and onboarding success. ✅ Make planning painless. Transform your planning process with an intuitive tool that makes building models easy and intuitive. No more stale, disconnected spreadsheets with inaccurate data. Keep your plans up-to-date and track progress towards goals with the latest data pulled in directly from your ERP, CRM, HRIS, and other business systems. ✅ Collaborate easily with business partners directly in Vareto. Gather input on plans from stakeholders with comments and @mentions, and annotate charts, graphs, and reports to provide context. ✅ Free up time for high-value work. Automate all of your executive and departmental reporting, from monthly budgets vs. actual variance analysis to real-time performance monitoring. Vareto automatically pulls in the latest data to keep reports updated. ✅ Build trust and alignment. Give your business partners self-serve access to reports, with the ability to instantly click into transaction-level detail. Use granular access permissions to control who sees what. ✅ Create and customize reports the way you want. Easily build any report you want in Vareto without SQL or code. It takes minutes to configure and update custom metrics and visualizations on your own, without the need for an outside consultant.
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform for creating dashboards from various data sources, enabling centralized analysis and collaboration among teams.
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver is an analytics app that enhances data visualization in Microsoft Power BI with user-friendly tools for creating dashboards and migrating reports from other BI platforms.
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
Easyflow helps automate workflows by connecting apps and visualizing data through a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface, requiring no coding skills.
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, major platform connectors, and a best-in-class visualization library. Our service, the only thing we get paid for, is setting it up for our partners. Our mission: soft costs and subscriptions shouldn't prevent leaders from making good business decisions.
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an analysis and reporting software designed for market researchers to import, analyze, and visualize data, creating reports and dashboards efficiently.
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
ChartBlocks is an online tool for creating and sharing customizable charts and graphs from various data sources without coding.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for unlimited recipients without additional cost. Reports can be delivered by email, stored in folders, published on the Web, Qalyptus Cloud is a 100% cloud product for Qlik Sense SaaS. Qalyptus Server is a 100% On-premise product for Qlik Sense Client-Managed.
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform for integrating, consolidating, and visualizing data from multiple sources to assist in team collaboration and decision-making.
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publishing, data science, and finance. Highcharts has been in active development since 2009 and remains a developer favorite due to its robust feature set, ease of use, thorough documentation, accessibility compliance, and vibrant community.
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Ardoq is an enterprise architecture tool that helps organizations manage processes and technology, providing insights for decision-making and change management.
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, Figma, Airtable, PVH and Webhelp trust Pigment every day, allowing them to make confident and accurate decisions.
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Connect, Mitel MiVoice Business, Mitel MiContact Center, RingCentral, or Genesys Cloud system, into any configuration that you need. Our analytics and real time dashboards empower your team to drill down from summary reports or visualizations, showing high-level trends, into discrete calls or interactions so you can understand context, and draw out better-informed conclusions to help you make intelligent business decisions. The Brightmetrics Difference Time to Value A free trial setup takes minutes, not days, with no enablement fees. Ease of Use See your data today with our easy-to-use templates or quickly customize your own. Democratize Insights and Access We offer unlimited Brightmetrics users - no Genesys Cloud licensing necessary. Unique Features Leverage adherence data reporting and seamless drill-through of data. Start Getting Valuable Insights Today Brightmetrics is not like any other customer engagement analytics and dashboard tool you’ve ever used and we can prove it. Click to request a demo today!
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
ATLAS.ti is qualitative data analysis software that organizes, codes, and interprets unstructured data across various formats and platforms.
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is a collaborative SQL editor that streamlines database management, enabling users to write queries, visualize data, and share insights efficiently.
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is business intelligence made easy. Our out-of-the-box configuration enables clients to get up and running with hundreds of metrics and their full
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, not months. And take their product users from data to decisions, rapidly fast.
datapine
datapine.com
Datapine is a business intelligence software for integrating, analyzing, and visualizing data from multiple sources with an easy-to-use interface.
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashboards and building their own self serve data reports.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysis in a way that ties back to organizational objectives. It shortens each user’s journey from simple to sophisticated analytics, allowing them to harness data to explore the unknown, identify new relationships, get a deeper understanding of outcomes and challenge the status quo. Visualize, analyze and share actionable insights about your data with anyone in your organization with IBM Cognos Analytics.
Octoboard for Business
octoboard.com
Marketing Agencies save time and win clients by building automated reports and white label client portals. Octoboard send out reports to clients and hosts client portals with data from over 50 marketing platforms - SEO, PPC, Social Media, Email Marketing, Web analytics and much more. * Fully White Labeled - create own branded reports * Hosted client portals - drive more traffic to your website * 50+ Integrations with all you favourite marketing platforms * 100+ pre-built templates for client portal dashboards and reports * Unlimited reports, dashboards, users from just 5 USD per client White Label Client portals hosted on agency websites drive client traffic and update customers of the agency progress. Unlimited users, unlimited reports, over 50 integrations with Social Media, SEO, PPC, Web Analytics, Keywords analysis from Octoboard - One client reporting platform for Marketing Agencies and busy marketeers.
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minutes. We are helping companies to be on top of their business performance followed by effective, timely and fruitful business decisions only. With our service you can: - Create your own KPIs or choose industry best practices KPI templates from our store - Use calculated and rolling KPIs - Select roles and privileges (4 levels of hierarchy) - Manage your KPI reports and analytics - Visualize and share your performance though the dashboards
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
Flowtrail AI simplifies data analysis by allowing users to generate reports and dashboards through conversational queries, without needing SQL skills.
Spontivly
spontivly.com
Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.
ScaleXP
scalexp.com
ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making it easier to grow with confidence. Enabling collaboration across teams through shared dashboards. With automated B2B KPIs and metrics based on your business type (SaaS, startup etc.) to calculate MRR, ARR, LTC, CAC, Cohort Analysis and many more! The platform is designed for growing companies, particularly those with investors. ScaleXP enables users to fundraise with confidence, with our real-time data and founders view dashboard to keep your fingers on the pulse of the business performance.
Reportabl Business
reportabl.io
Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.
Flex.bi
flex.bi
flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your team to reach targets in a more effective way. Best For: Small & medium businesses in any field who have data in different places (ERP systems, Excel or other files) & need a tool to unify all data in one place, visualize it & prepare for analysis. flex.bi Pricing Overview: flex.bi pricing starts at 35 EUR/ month. flex.bi offers a free trial. See additional pricing details below https://flex.bi/pricing/
Yaware
yaware.com
Yaware.Mobile helps people to be more productive by measuring and analysing calls, apps and location of employee’s phones.
Viur
viurdata.com
Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in programming languages, to connect to the data sources and create insights.
Ottava
ottava.io
Ottava stands at the forefront of data management software, seamlessly harmonizing Excel-based workflows with sophisticated data analysis capabilities. Tailored for non-technical users, Ottava simplifies data input, chart creation, and analysis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. Unlike traditional tools requiring careful data preparation before conducting detailed analyses, Ottava empowers users to input, explore, and extract insights directly from pivoted or aggregated data. This unique capability expedites the analytical process and conserves valuable time, allowing users to unveil concealed information within their data and make informed decisions.
Lumalytics
lumalytics.com
Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Grunt Pro is a PowerPoint add-in designed for everyone working with reports or business presentations in PowerPoint. Grunt can help you to improve on four important areas when using PowerPoint: → Work more efficiently → Enhance the quality of your slides → Enhance your workflow and reduce stress → Create impact with your presentations Create automated presentations and generate reports with a click: → Easy data visualization → Automatic alignment, sizing, and formatting → Dynamic templates that adjust to your needs → Strong Excel connection with PowerPoint It is developed for Consultants, Financial Analysts, Financial controllers, Project Managers, CFOs, Business Development Managers, Sales Managers, Investment Banking Analysts, Business Analysts, Investment Managers, Managing Directors, and anyone working with business presentations and PowerPoint.
Octoboard Marketing Agency
octoboard.com
Octoboard helps marketing agencies create automated reports and client portals with data from over 50 platforms, simplifying client communication and performance tracking.
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, Assessment Tools, HR and Talent Management Systems. IntelliBoard allows to enter and analyze critical engagement data of each institution using online learning and provides access to student data points and platform to organize communication for everyone involved in student success.
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious manual tasks.
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Reach Reporting automates financial and non-financial data reporting, forecasting, and budgeting with customizable dashboards and visualization tools.
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect to spreadsheets in cloud drives, or connect databases from other sources such as Airtable or Notion. With GRID, you can stop bouncing between tools and do all your analysis, visualization, and data sharing from within a single product. GRID combines the power of spreadsheets, presentation software, and text editors on one beautiful surface. We’re building a tool that makes data work easier and more accessible for everyone. GRID suggests relevant chart types as you work, and can even help you figure out the right formulas to use with our fully integrated, GPT-3 powered formula copilot. GRID is the future of numbers. Sign up & start GRID for free at www.grid.is.
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and efficient business monitoring of more small businesses at a very competitive price point. Powered by the Markaaz Directory, our proprietary business information database of over 300 million global business records, 98% of which are small businesses, our always available data combines firmographic, business health, and reputation data for a truly holistic view of each company you want to verify, monitor, or onboard, 24/7/365. Join us at www.markaaz.com/enterprise/
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is an online tool for creating interactive visual content like presentations, infographics, and quizzes, enabling users to enhance engagement easily.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that helps users create infographics, reports, and visual content using customizable templates, enabling effective communication of complex information.
Reportz
reportz.io
Reportz is a live reporting tool that automates client reporting for digital marketing, allowing users to customize and analyze data from multiple sources.
Prodoscore
prodoscore.com
Prodoscore is a non-invasive and employee-centric data visualization and Employee Productivity Monitoring solution that creates visibility into daily digital engagement. By surfacing actionable insights, rooted in data & digestible in seconds, Prodoscore keeps leaders better informed & better prepared, while enabling flexibility for employees and accountability for employers. Actionable insights help drive organization and individual success. Using Machine Learning, AI, & Natural Language Processing, we measure thousands of daily activity points across your core business applications, like your CRM, office suite, and phone system, to provide productivity intelligence. Our proprietary scoring system produces key indicators, digestible in seconds, so leaders can make well-informed decisions, rooted in data. Our complex machine learning algorithms output a single score, making it easy for you to digest opportunities quickly. Long gone are the days of sifting through multiple reports and having difficult conversations to identify problem areas. Implementation takes less than 15 minutes and has no impact on the end user. There are many reasons to measure employee productivity – but very few tools exist that actually work, and are easy to implement and use.
Preset
preset.io
Quickly build and share beautiful, customized, and dynamic dashboards that showcase your data with just a few clicks. Easily explore with our no-code viz builder or run deeper analysis using our state-of-the-art SQL editor. Leverage the investments you have made in your data infrastructure with a lightweight and powerful visualization layer on top. Superset is agnostic to your underlying data architecture and doesn't require an additional ingestion layer. Apache Superset is a powerful open source data visualization tool built out of Airbnb. Founded by the original creator of Superset, Preset delivers a complete, easy to consume, enterprise ready platform for Superset.
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
NVivo 14 is qualitative data analysis software that helps researchers organize, analyze, and visualize unstructured data from various sources.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
MSIGHTS has been supporting marketing teams for 17+ years in helping to make their data great for reporting and analysis. Our Platform, a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards winner for "Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research tool that visualizes citation networks and connects academic studies, helping researchers discover trends and stay updated on new papers.
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Jet Admin is a no-code platform for creating custom internal tools and customer portals, allowing users to manage data, automate tasks, and integrate with existing systems.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is a user-friendly tool for creating infographics, charts, and interactive maps, enabling easy data visualization and collaboration.
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist is a data management app that combines spreadsheets and databases, allowing users to create dashboards and utilize Python formulas for analysis and visualization.
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio is a data visualization tool for creating customizable reports and dashboards from various data sources, allowing for interactive and dynamic insights.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is a design platform that enables users to create presentations, documents, reports, infographics, and forms, focusing on visual content and collaboration.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a tool for creating and sharing customizable, real-time dashboards that visualize business data from various sources, helping teams track KPIs effectively.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.