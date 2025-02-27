Top Data Visualization Tools - Tunisia

Find the right software and services.
Data visualization tools and software are essential for transforming data and metrics into visual representations like charts and graphs. These aids enable companies to monitor business metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) in real time, facilitating a deeper understanding of performance and objectives. These visualizations can take the form of charts, graphs, reports, and dashboards, making data comprehension more accessible. Dashboards, in particular, offer various visualization options such as scorecards and user-friendly displays of company data, allowing users to track trends and KPIs effectively. Many data visualization software packages feature intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces and other user-friendly functionalities, empowering non-technical users to create dashboards effortlessly. However, some software also offers advanced capabilities, including dashboard creation through coding. These tools can ingest data from diverse sources like file uploads, databases, and business applications, although integrating certain applications or databases may necessitate IT assistance or coding expertise.
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platform is free to use and offers paid subscriptions like Canva Pro and Canva for Enterprise for additional functionality. Users can also pay for physical products to be printed and shipped.As of 2019, Canva raised at a $3.2 billion valuation and had over 20 million users across 190 countries.In June 2020, Canva raised $60 million at a valuation of $6 billion. This almost doubled its last valuation in 2019.
Kittl
kittl.com
Kittl AI is a design tool that uses deep learning models that understand the user's text, converting them into visually appealing images or clipart in a matter of seconds. The tool is perfect for design creation, whether for eye-catching merch designs or social media posts. Users can easily learn new design techniques regardless of skill level using Kittl AI's text-to-image and text-to-clipart features, which generate stunning images, illustrations or photos based on text descriptions in just a few clicks. The generated content is saved and can be accessed from the Uploads section. Kittl AI removes the background of cliparts with a single click, and the tool offers image and clipart style presets to help users find their desired styles. AI-generated images on Kittl AI are made using deep learning models, allowing users to create faster and save money and resources. Users can use AI-generated content for commercial projects, provided they follow Kittl's terms of use and licensing. The tool offers a dedicated help center, and users can contact Kittl support for assistance with their designs.
Trevor.io
trevor.io
Enable your whole team to build reports, perform look ups, and get ad hoc answers from your data using a simple, intuitive query builder (or SQL). Easily create beautiful visualisations, dashboards and reports from your data: - export into your favourite formats - send alerts via email, Zapier or to Slack - share internally with your team - share with your customers via embedded dashboards Trevor uses a secure, read-only transaction, takes only 20 minutes to set up & is dbt compatible.
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, formerly Google Data Studio, is an online tool for converting data into customizable informative reports and dashboards introduced by Google on March 15, 2016 as part of the enterprise Google Analytics 360 suite. Unlock the power of your data with interactive dashboards and beautiful reports that inspire smarter business decisions.
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research discovery tool, that combines interactive citation maps, modern search tools, and targeted updates to help researchers and R&D teams make sense of the vast scientific corpus. It can visualize your research topic with everything from academic papers, patents, pre-prints, and e-prints.
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integrations - Metric & dashboard templates - AI Insight generation - Google Sheets chart builder - Dashboard links & embedding - Daily e-mail scorecards - Team KPI collaboration
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing security and get your whole team involved with data. Datadeck puts everyone in sync with beautiful dashboards, making your company happier and more productive. Using Datadeck allows teams to collaborate on data analysis, create professional reports, and ultimately save time by having all your data sources in one place. Centralize your data to create powerful reports, dashboards, and keep track of your important metrics. Security: All your data and files are secure with Datadeck. You can select who can access what, give different access permissions to your team, and much more. You can go down all the way to select which IPs can access your dashboard. Collaboration: Allow anyone in your company to get close to data and allow them to use this data to benefit the company. Get your team working together and avoid sending files and more files through email or instant message. Easy to Use: Datadeck doesn’t require any previous data analysis knowledge or any experience with business intelligence platforms. No manual required, you can start using within minutes and learn other tricks as you use the platform. Simply drag and drop field to get beautiful visual representations of your data. Fast Setup: Add data sources with ease and start working with them in less than a minute. Professional Reporting: Datadeck’s dashboards double as professional reports to whatever time frame you might need to act upon - hourly, daily, weekly, monthly - you build it and share it with anyone you would like to give access. Time-Saving: Centralize your data into one place and spend less time logging in and out of apps, switching between apps, and sending files to your colleagues and clients. Have more time with what matters with a well designed and ergonomic tool as Datadeck.
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Analytics+ is designed to help customers migrate their legacy dashboards from Tableau, Spotfire, Qlik, Cognos, SAP Lumira, or their static PowerPoint dashboards from Think-cell or Mekko Graphics and consolidate them within Microsoft Power BI.
Slemma
slemma.com
Slemma is a simple, yet powerful, reporting tool designed for businesses. Slemma enables users to view, analyze and share all of their data – from data warehouses, data storage providers and cloud service solutions – in one place.
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anything! It’s a drag-and-drop solution, no development skills required. With Easyflow you can connect apps, analyse data, and create automations and memorable KPI dashboard that work exactly how you want.
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, major platform connectors, and a best-in-class visualization library. Our service, the only thing we get paid for, is setting it up for our partners. Our mission: soft costs and subscriptions shouldn't prevent leaders from making good business decisions.
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboards. 4. Enhanced quality control. With Displayr, you have a singular platform for analysis, visualization, reporting, and dashboarding. Whether it's MaxDiff, Conjoint, Market Segmentation, Customer Feedback, Brand Research, or advanced features like auto-updating, interactive dashboards, and cutting-edge machine learning and text coding, Displayr has it all.
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Rollstack
rollstack.com
Rollstack automatically creates and updates slide decks and documents using Business Intelligence (BI) tools, CRMs, and data warehouses. No engineering or manual work needed.
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for unlimited recipients without additional cost. Reports can be delivered by email, stored in folders, published on the Web, Qalyptus Cloud is a 100% cloud product for Qlik Sense SaaS. Qalyptus Server is a 100% On-premise product for Qlik Sense Client-Managed.
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their people, projects, strategies, processes, applications, infrastructure, and capabilities. With Ardoq, fresh data creates a dynamic overview that provides insights for better decisions. Through the aid of dashboards, interactive visualizations, and diagrams, users can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology and people, and less time documenting. Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com.
Highcharts
highcharts.com
Highcharts is a multi-platform charting library that makes it easy for developers to add interactive charts to web and mobile projects of any size. Over 80% of the 100 largest companies in the world use Highcharts, and over 50,000+ companies across industries such as application development, publishing, data science, and finance. Highcharts has been in active development since 2009 and remains a developer favorite due to its robust feature set, ease of use, thorough documentation, accessibility compliance, and vibrant community.
Vareto
vareto.com
Vareto is the modern, intuitive FP&A platform for strategic finance and business teams to plan, forecast, and report in one source of truth. Vareto is built for mid-market, high-growth, and enterprise teams and is designed to be flexible, customizable, and scalable as business needs evolve. ✅ Get time to value in weeks. Vareto offers in-house, dedicated Customer Growth Managers (with FP&A experience) to ensure your implementation and onboarding success. ✅ Make planning painless. Transform your planning process with an intuitive tool that makes building models easy and intuitive. No more stale, disconnected spreadsheets with inaccurate data. Keep your plans up-to-date and track progress towards goals with the latest data pulled in directly from your ERP, CRM, HRIS, and other business systems. ✅ Collaborate easily with business partners directly in Vareto. Gather input on plans from stakeholders with comments and @mentions, and annotate charts, graphs, and reports to provide context. ✅ Free up time for high-value work. Automate all of your executive and departmental reporting, from monthly budgets vs. actual variance analysis to real-time performance monitoring. Vareto automatically pulls in the latest data to keep reports updated. ✅ Build trust and alignment. Give your business partners self-serve access to reports, with the ability to instantly click into transaction-level detail. Use granular access permissions to control who sees what. ✅ Create and customize reports the way you want. Easily build any report you want in Vareto without SQL or code. It takes minutes to configure and update custom metrics and visualizations on your own, without the need for an outside consultant.
Pigment
pigment.com
What is Pigment? Pigment is a business planning platform. By bringing together people, data and processes into an intuitive, adaptable, integrated platform, teams can quickly build trusted strategic and operational business plans to drive growth, react to change and future-proof their business. Industry-leading companies like Klarna, Figma, Airtable, PVH and Webhelp trust Pigment every day, allowing them to make confident and accurate decisions.
Brightmetrics
brightmetrics.com
Brightmetrics enables your team to gain critical insights from your most common and valuable customer communication tools — your business phone system and contact center application. Brightmetrics pulls and organizes your telephone and other multi-channel engagement data, from your Mitel MiVoice Connect, Mitel MiVoice Business, Mitel MiContact Center, RingCentral, or Genesys Cloud system, into any configuration that you need. Our analytics and real time dashboards empower your team to drill down from summary reports or visualizations, showing high-level trends, into discrete calls or interactions so you can understand context, and draw out better-informed conclusions to help you make intelligent business decisions. The Brightmetrics Difference Time to Value A free trial setup takes minutes, not days, with no enablement fees. Ease of Use See your data today with our easy-to-use templates or quickly customize your own. Democratize Insights and Access We offer unlimited Brightmetrics users - no Genesys Cloud licensing necessary. Unique Features Leverage adherence data reporting and seamless drill-through of data. Start Getting Valuable Insights Today Brightmetrics is not like any other customer engagement analytics and dashboard tool you’ve ever used and we can prove it. Click to request a demo today!
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mixed methods data with intuitive research tools and best-in-class technology: • Get access to native Mac and Win apps, plus our Web version • All features and tools included in one complete software package • Save time and find insights automatically, powered by AI • Experience seamless project exchange between versions • Take advantage of real-time collaboration for teams • Share multi-user licenses with as many people as you want • Benefit from our free live support and expert training Learn more here: www.atlasti.com
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand their data model, write version controlled SQL, collaborate with live presence, visualize data in charts and dashboards, schedule reports, share results, and organize foundational queries for search and discovery. Even if your team is already leveraging a large BI tool, like Tableau or Looker, or a hodge podge of SQL editors, PopSQL enables seamless collaboration between your SQL power users, junior analysts, and even your less technical stakeholders who are hungry for data insights. * Cross-platform compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux * Works with Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery, Clickhouse, Databricks, Athena, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, Presto, Cassandra, and more
Discern
discern.io
B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is business intelligence made easy. Our out-of-the-box configuration enables clients to get up and running with hundreds of metrics and their full
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, not months. And take their product users from data to decisions, rapidly fast.
Explo
explo.co
Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashboards and building their own self serve data reports.
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minutes. We are helping companies to be on top of their business performance followed by effective, timely and fruitful business decisions only. With our service you can: - Create your own KPIs or choose industry best practices KPI templates from our store - Use calculated and rolling KPIs - Select roles and privileges (4 levels of hierarchy) - Manage your KPI reports and analytics - Visualize and share your performance though the dashboards
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insights in a matter of minutes. Why Flowtrail AI: In today's technologically advanced world, there are many analytics platforms available, and many of them can make use of analytics experts. In contrast, Flowtrail AI allows you to ask any question about your data and receive an answer instantly, so you don't have to know SQL queries, database schemas, or analytics to use it. Features: 1. Chat with your data: Flowtrail AI automatically generates reports by speaking to your database. No SQL expertise is required. Our AI-powered system understands your intent and generates the queries necessary to retrieve the information you need. 2. Advanced Dataset Creation: Seamlessly translate plain language descriptions into SQL queries. Our AI engine interprets your instructions, constructs SQL queries, and retrieves the relevant data from connected databases, making data extraction faster and more accessible. Utilize dynamic parameters to create customizable datasets that respond to user inputs 3. Customizable Reports: Tailor your reports to fit your exact needs. Customize data visualization, formatting, and grouping to create insightful and visually appealing reports that convey your data effectively. Integrate dynamic parameters to enable interactive filtering and personalized report views. 4. Customizable Dashboards: Build dynamic dashboards effortlessly with our intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Arrange and resize visual elements to craft dashboards that provide a comprehensive overview of your data, enabling quick insights and decision-making. 5. Publish & Embed: Share your reports and dashboards securely with stakeholders using password-protected publishing. This ensures that only authorized individuals can view and interact with your reports. You can also integrate your reports and dashboards into external platforms or websites. Improve accessibility and reach by embedding your visualizations wherever necessary. 6. Connect with Favorite Databases: Effortlessly connect to your preferred databases, such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MSSQL. More options will be available soon. Streamline your workflow by accessing data from your favourite sources directly within Flowtrail AI, eliminating the need for manual data extraction and importing.
Spontivly
spontivly.com
Spontivly is a data analytics tool that integrates with a company's suite of tools to allow for greater insights and efficiencies. Our goal is to make data easily accessible by empowering teams with simple data dashboards.
ScaleXP
scalexp.com
ScaleXP is a data analytics platform combining both financial and marketing systems to help ambitious companies maximise the power of their data and grow faster. We provides B2B companies with a single source of truth by combing data across the leading systems (accounting, sales, marketing), making it easier to grow with confidence. Enabling collaboration across teams through shared dashboards. With automated B2B KPIs and metrics based on your business type (SaaS, startup etc.) to calculate MRR, ARR, LTC, CAC, Cohort Analysis and many more! The platform is designed for growing companies, particularly those with investors. ScaleXP enables users to fundraise with confidence, with our real-time data and founders view dashboard to keep your fingers on the pulse of the business performance.
Reportabl Business
reportabl.io
Reportabl is a Cloud based data platform and reporting solution for Small to Medium sized organisation. We specialise in data and reporting for Health, Accounting and Sports Organisations.
Flex.bi
flex.bi
flex.bi is a business intelligence and reporting system, it's a flexible and easy way to analyze and visualize your company's progress. A business intelligence tool that helps to gather all your company data in one place, save time on manual data management, make decisions faster, and motivate your team to reach targets in a more effective way. Best For: Small & medium businesses in any field who have data in different places (ERP systems, Excel or other files) & need a tool to unify all data in one place, visualize it & prepare for analysis. flex.bi Pricing Overview: flex.bi pricing starts at 35 EUR/ month. flex.bi offers a free trial. See additional pricing details below https://flex.bi/pricing/
Yaware
yaware.com
Yaware.Mobile helps people to be more productive by measuring and analysing calls, apps and location of employee’s phones.
Viur
viurdata.com
Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in programming languages, to connect to the data sources and create insights.
Ottava
ottava.io
Ottava stands at the forefront of data management software, seamlessly harmonizing Excel-based workflows with sophisticated data analysis capabilities. Tailored for non-technical users, Ottava simplifies data input, chart creation, and analysis, ensuring a user-friendly experience. Unlike traditional tools requiring careful data preparation before conducting detailed analyses, Ottava empowers users to input, explore, and extract insights directly from pivoted or aggregated data. This unique capability expedites the analytical process and conserves valuable time, allowing users to unveil concealed information within their data and make informed decisions.
Lumalytics
lumalytics.com
Lumalytics is a SAAS tool that create dashboards with charts, data tables and filters that display real-time data from various data sources.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Grunt Pro is a PowerPoint add-in designed for everyone working with reports or business presentations in PowerPoint. Grunt can help you to improve on four important areas when using PowerPoint: → Work more efficiently → Enhance the quality of your slides → Enhance your workflow and reduce stress → Create impact with your presentations Create automated presentations and generate reports with a click: → Easy data visualization → Automatic alignment, sizing, and formatting → Dynamic templates that adjust to your needs → Strong Excel connection with PowerPoint It is developed for Consultants, Financial Analysts, Financial controllers, Project Managers, CFOs, Business Development Managers, Sales Managers, Investment Banking Analysts, Business Analysts, Investment Managers, Managing Directors, and anyone working with business presentations and PowerPoint.
Octoboard Marketing Agency
octoboard.com
Marketing Agencies save time and win clients by building automated reports and white label client portals. Octoboard send out reports to clients and hosts client portals with data from over 50 marketing platforms - SEO, PPC, Social Media, Email Marketing, Web analytics and much more. * Fully White Labeled - create own branded reports * Hosted client portals - drive more traffic to your website * 50+ Integrations with all you favourite marketing platforms * 100+ pre-built templates for client portal dashboards and reports * Unlimited reports, dashboards, users from just 5 USD per client White Label Client portals hosted on agency websites drive client traffic and update customers of the agency progress. Unlimited users, unlimited reports, over 50 integrations with Social Media, SEO, PPC, Web Analytics, Keywords analysis from Octoboard - One client reporting platform for Marketing Agencies and busy marketeers.
IntelliBoard
intelliboard.net
IntelliBoard is an EdTech company providing K12, HigherEd, Corporate and Government institutions with ability to view learning data coming from different sources with point and click ease. IntelliBoard brings data from Learning Management Systems, Student Information Systems, Collaboration Tools, Assessment Tools, HR and Talent Management Systems. IntelliBoard allows to enter and analyze critical engagement data of each institution using online learning and provides access to student data points and platform to organize communication for everyone involved in student success.
EazyBI Cloud
eazybi.com
eazyBI provides easy-to-use drag-and-drop creation of reports, charts and dashboards. Analyze imported data measures by any dimension, identify trends and top/bottom performers, start from summary overview and drill into details.
Talligence
talligence.in
Talligence is a business intelligence reporting tool for Tally users. Talligence is a powerful & unique AI and ML powered BI solution that converts and visualize your Tally data into meaningful business insights. It is very simple to use and easy to implement.
Selfr
selfr.ai
Selfr is a plug-and-play AI-powered platform that helps data analysts and business people build automated pipelines that turn data from multiple sources into live BI dashboards. It eliminates the need to hire expensive data engineers to build and maintain a data stack, and automates a lot of tedious manual tasks.
DataReportive
datareportive.com
DataReportive is a reporting tool for your SQL databases. Create and email customizable data reports to your team directly from your databases.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajectory with our 3-Way Forecasting feature. By connecting your P&L, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement, you can create a comprehensive view of your financials with automated cash flow forecasting. Financial managers, accountants, and advisors estimate that 48% of their time is spent preparing financial reports and dashboards. Reports and dashboards dynamically update as data flows through each month. Visualize data in just a few clicks.
Datawiz BI
datawiz.io
Datawiz BI is an advanced solution for quickly finding data-driven insights and tracking business, store, and product issues. It is a set of ready-made AI-powered reports that were specifically developed in collaboration with retailers to meet their unique needs.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect to spreadsheets in cloud drives, or connect databases from other sources such as Airtable or Notion. With GRID, you can stop bouncing between tools and do all your analysis, visualization, and data sharing from within a single product. GRID combines the power of spreadsheets, presentation software, and text editors on one beautiful surface. We’re building a tool that makes data work easier and more accessible for everyone. GRID suggests relevant chart types as you work, and can even help you figure out the right formulas to use with our fully integrated, GPT-3 powered formula copilot. GRID is the future of numbers. Sign up & start GRID for free at www.grid.is.
Markaaz
markaaz.com
Onboarding and monitoring your small business customers has never been simpler. With our easy-to-use APIs, DIY no-code offerings, and custom combination services featuring small business engagement options, we quickly and easily help you deliver real-time customer verification for onboarding and efficient business monitoring of more small businesses at a very competitive price point. Powered by the Markaaz Directory, our proprietary business information database of over 300 million global business records, 98% of which are small businesses, our always available data combines firmographic, business health, and reputation data for a truly holistic view of each company you want to verify, monitor, or onboard, 24/7/365. Join us at www.markaaz.com/enterprise/
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a professional-looking dashboard in front of others in a matter of minutes. No coding or training required. Build dashboards directly in your browser with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface, and bring important numbers, metrics and KPIs out of lifeless reports and spreadsheets. Geckoboard makes your key data more engaging for everyone, with visualizations that anyone can understand at a glance, and that update automatically to always stay up-to-date. Highlight noteworthy changes in certain metrics using status indicators, which draw attention to numbers that are performing above or below expectations, and visually show goals you're working towards, in a click. However your team is working, Geckoboard makes sharing your dashboards simple. Copy and paste a link to a live dashboard that can be viewed in any web browser, or invite your teammates to log in, view and even create their own dashboards. For regular updates, you can schedule screenshots of a dashboard to be sent via email, or posted to a Slack channel at regular intervals. For maximum visibility, Geckoboard has ‘Send to TV’, allowing you to pair your account with a browser on a large screen or TV, and pick which dashboards you’d like displayed on there. It can even loop through several dashboard on one screen. We’ve got easy-to-follow instructions for how to achieve this in an afternoon using affordable off the shelf hardware. Finally, you can keep track of key numbers on-the-go, by logging in to your account on a mobile devices’ browser, where you can access your dashboards, perfectly formatted for smaller screens. Build your first dashboards free for 14 days - no payment details needed.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and development curriculum, which in turn assist in keeping your organization aware of important decisions and processes. Venngage’s product assists in transforming data insights to create engaging and powerful visual content/research documents to establish thought leadership in b2b space. Venngage also provides useful external communications templates to help share your company’s story with prospective clients and buyers. If you have a complicated solution that you’re offering, and need an easier way to communicate your business’s value proposition, Venngage’s infographic templates will ensure they understand your offerings. Venngage is a great place to create and organize important visual assets for your organization, such as reports, organizational structure and information, onboarding guides and materials, research documents and white papers and more. You can differentiate yourself from other companies by using data-driven storytelling to inspire your organization and clients to understand highly technical information in a visual format. Join over 500 teams and organizations using Venngage every day to streamline their communications and engage their teams and audiences. Transform your brand’s messaging and content from highly technical and confusing jargon, into visually engaging and compelling informational graphics. Keep your distributed teams connected and aligned with better corporate communications. See why businesses like Wal-Mart, AstraZeneca, Facebook, GoodLife, consider Venngage a crucial tool in keeping their organizations productive, aligned and engaged.
Reportz
reportz.io
Reportz is a dashboard-based, white-label live reporting tool for digital marketing companies, agencies, and freelancers that can help automate client reporting processes. Set the right KPIs and let Reportz do all the routine work for you. Onboard your clients and provide them with the most transparent client reporting they've ever seen. Unlimited integrations. Unlimited users. Free email & account white-label. Unlimited KPIs inside the dashboards.
Prodoscore
prodoscore.com
Prodoscore is a non-invasive and employee-centric data visualization and Employee Productivity Monitoring solution that creates visibility into daily digital engagement. By surfacing actionable insights, rooted in data & digestible in seconds, Prodoscore keeps leaders better informed & better prepared, while enabling flexibility for employees and accountability for employers. Actionable insights help drive organization and individual success. Using Machine Learning, AI, & Natural Language Processing, we measure thousands of daily activity points across your core business applications, like your CRM, office suite, and phone system, to provide productivity intelligence. Our proprietary scoring system produces key indicators, digestible in seconds, so leaders can make well-informed decisions, rooted in data. Our complex machine learning algorithms output a single score, making it easy for you to digest opportunities quickly. Long gone are the days of sifting through multiple reports and having difficult conversations to identify problem areas. Implementation takes less than 15 minutes and has no impact on the end user. There are many reasons to measure employee productivity – but very few tools exist that actually work, and are easy to implement and use.
Preset
preset.io
Quickly build and share beautiful, customized, and dynamic dashboards that showcase your data with just a few clicks. Easily explore with our no-code viz builder or run deeper analysis using our state-of-the-art SQL editor. Leverage the investments you have made in your data infrastructure with a lightweight and powerful visualization layer on top. Superset is agnostic to your underlying data architecture and doesn't require an additional ingestion layer. Apache Superset is a powerful open source data visualization tool built out of Airbnb. Founded by the original creator of Superset, Preset delivers a complete, easy to consume, enterprise ready platform for Superset.
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Unlock Insights with Qualitative Data Analysis Software Discover more from your qualitative and mixed methods data with NVivo 14, the leading qualitative data analysis solution. With NVivo 14, you can ask complex questions of your data to identify themes and draw conclusions, employ advanced data management and visualization tools to uncover richer insights, and produce clearly articulated, defensible findings backed by rigorous evidence – all on one collaborative platform. Buy now or request a free trial of NVivo 14 to dive deeper into your research today.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
MSIGHTS has been supporting marketing teams for 17+ years in helping to make their data great for reporting and analysis. Our Platform, a 2019 MarTech Breakthrough Awards winner for "Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Introducing JetAdmin: Your No-Code Powerhouse for Building Internal Tools and Customer Portals! Unlock the future of software development with JetAdmin, your ultimate no-code builder for crafting internal tools and captivating customer portals. Say goodbye to the complexities of traditional coding and embrace a faster, more efficient way to create robust, customized solutions that empower your business. Why JetAdmin? No-Code Simplicity: With JetAdmin, you don't need to be a coding wizard to create powerful applications. Our intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components make building internal tools and customer portals a breeze. Universal Access: Seamlessly develop web-based solutions that can be accessed from anywhere, anytime. Whether it's streamlining internal processes or enhancing customer interactions, JetAdmin delivers unmatched accessibility. Tailored to Perfection: JetAdmin empowers you to craft solutions that precisely fit your unique needs. Customize everything, from data fields to user interfaces, without breaking a sweat. Data-Driven Insights: Leverage our robust data management tools to gather, analyze, and visualize information with ease. Make informed decisions and optimize your operations like never before. Security First: We prioritize the safety of your data and applications. JetAdmin boasts top-notch security features to protect your internal tools and customer portals against threats, ensuring peace of mind. Scalability at its Core: JetAdmin grows with you. Start small and scale as your business expands, all without compromising performance or stability. Seamless Integrations: Easily integrate JetAdmin with your existing systems and third-party apps, maximizing efficiency and connectivity across your entire ecosystem. Unleash Your Creativity: With JetAdmin, the possibilities are endless. Design stunning interfaces, automate tasks, and deliver exceptional user experiences with ease. No Limits, Just Possibilities: Whether you're an experienced developer or a complete novice, JetAdmin empowers you to turn your ideas into reality without limits. Experience the revolution in software development. Join the ranks of businesses worldwide who are leveraging JetAdmin to create innovative internal tools and customer portals that set new standards for productivity and user satisfaction. JetAdmin: Where no-code meets limitless potential. Get started today and redefine what's possible in your digital journey!
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is an easy to use infographic and chart maker. Create and share beautiful infographics, online reports, and interactive maps. Make your own here.
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist combines the best of spreadsheets, databases and app builders. Using a familiar spreadsheet interface, organize your information as a relational database and build drag-and-drop dashboards in minutes. Make the most of your data by ensuring it is well-structured and stored in one place. No duplication, no spreadsheet-wrangling, no merging documents. Collaborate in real time, protecting your data with custom access rules that control permissions down to the cell. Let everyone work from the same data without compromising privacy or stability. Sign up for a free team account or host Grist yourself – either way, your data is always yours.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a team of designers and programmers to make an impact with striking, visual communication in a flash. Use interactive and animated effects to easily distribute information in layers that viewers can explore and discover. Leave outdated content creation software behind, and stun and engage your audience with Genially. The Wow Effect is just a few clicks away. Choose from over 1100 templates, or start from scratch. Join a community of millions of users worldwide that includes businesspeople, teachers, marketers, designers and companies like Hulu, Danone, Michelin and Heineken. The future of communication awaits you.
