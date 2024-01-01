App store for web apps
Top Data Visualization Tools - Côte d’Ivoire
Data visualization tools and software are essential for transforming data and metrics into visual representations like charts and graphs. These aids enable companies to monitor business metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) in real time, facilitating a deeper understanding of performance and objectives. These visualizations can take the form of charts, graphs, reports, and dashboards, making data comprehension more accessible. Dashboards, in particular, offer various visualization options such as scorecards and user-friendly displays of company data, allowing users to track trends and KPIs effectively. Many data visualization software packages feature intuitive drag-and-drop interfaces and other user-friendly functionalities, empowering non-technical users to create dashboards effortlessly. However, some software also offers advanced capabilities, including dashboard creation through coding. These tools can ingest data from diverse sources like file uploads, databases, and business applications, although integrating certain applications or databases may necessitate IT assistance or coding expertise.
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platfor...
Kittl
kittl.com
Kittl AI is a design tool that uses deep learning models that understand the user's text, converting them into visually appealing images or clipart in a matter of seconds. The tool is perfect for design creation, whether for eye-catching merch designs or social media posts. Users can easily learn n...
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, formerly Google Data Studio, is an online tool for converting data into customizable informative reports and dashboards introduced by Google on March 15, 2016 as part of the enterprise Google Analytics 360 suite. Unlock the power of your data with interactive dashboards and beautiful...
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a...
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research discovery tool, that combines interactive citation maps, modern search tools, and targeted updates to help researchers and R&D teams make sense of the vast scientific corpus. It can visualize your research topic with everything from academic papers, patents, pre-prints, and e-p...
Flourish
flourish.studio
Beautiful, easy data visualization and storytelling
Grow
grow.com
Grow is a no-code full-stack business intelligence (BI) platform that empowers everyone in your organization to make data-driven decisions. By combining ETL, data warehousing and visualization in one easy-to-use platform, any organization can connect and explore its data to surface insights. Our unl...
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose is an AI-powered tool that streamlines the data research process, offering an efficient solution for finding, cleaning, visualizing, and transforming data. With a focus on ease of use, Rose employs cutting-edge open-source LLMs (Language Model Models) and natural language processing techniques...
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner...
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is an easy to use infographic and chart maker. Create and share beautiful infographics, online reports, and interactive maps. Make your own here.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile-first operations platform that gives you the knowledge, tools, and processes you need to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day, offering a better way to work. What started as a digital checklist app has evolved into a platform for conducting inspections,...
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact....
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and develo...
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily ...
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist combines the best of spreadsheets, databases and app builders. Using a familiar spreadsheet interface, organize your information as a relational database and build drag-and-drop dashboards in minutes. Make the most of your data by ensuring it is well-structured and stored in one place. No dupl...
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful a...
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a profes...
Reportei
reportei.com
Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds. See all your main indicators from Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Busine...
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
With Cluvio you can run SQL queries against your database and visualize the results as beautiful interactive dashboards that can easily be shared with your team. Cluvio supports all major SQL databases like Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle,...
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. is a self-service cloud based business intelligence application software company based in Los Angeles, California. The company is known for its creation of the business dashboard app, designed to analyze, transform and report data from different integrated sources of business intelligence...
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Unlock Insights with Qualitative Data Analysis Software Discover more from your qualitative and mixed methods data with NVivo 14, the leading qualitative data analysis solution. With NVivo 14, you can ask complex questions of your data to identify themes and draw conclusions, employ advanced data ma...
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics suite designed to empower marketing managers and marketing agencies. It helps companies visualize complex marketing analytics data and make data-driven, informed decisions. The suite offers a set of features for social media and ad analytics that make the day-to-day l...
DashThis
dashthis.com
If you're looking for a digital marketing reporting tool with JUST the features you need, and no complicated "extra" stuff, DashThis is for you! We integrate with over 30+ data sources, and for everything else, there's our nifty CSV File Manager that helps you add any other data you might want to ha...
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Introducing JetAdmin: Your No-Code Powerhouse for Building Internal Tools and Customer Portals! Unlock the future of software development with JetAdmin, your ultimate no-code builder for crafting internal tools and captivating customer portals. Say goodbye to the complexities of traditional coding a...
Chartbrew
chartbrew.com
Chartbrew is an open-source web application that can connect directly to databases and APIs and use the data to create beautiful charts. It features a chart builder, editable dashboards, embeddable charts, query & requests editor, and team capabilities. Chartbrew can be self-hosted for free or used ...
Reportz
reportz.io
Reportz is a dashboard-based, white-label live reporting tool for digital marketing companies, agencies, and freelancers that can help automate client reporting processes. Set the right KPIs and let Reportz do all the routine work for you. Onboard your clients and provide them with the most transpar...
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Aiven
aiven.io
Acting as a central hub for all database needs, Aiven offers relational and non-relational database services along with a visualization suite and high-throughput message broker. Our service offering includes Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Opensearch, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, M3 and Graf...
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
ATLAS.ti
atlasti.com
Leveraged by brands and academics alike, ATLAS.ti allows anyone to analyze data and uncover valuable insights – no matter which sector you work in. From basic analysis tasks to the most in-depth research projects: With ATLAS.ti, you can easily unlock actionable findings from your qualitative and mix...
Trevor.io
trevor.io
Enable your whole team to build reports, perform look ups, and get ad hoc answers from your data using a simple, intuitive query builder (or SQL). Easily create beautiful visualisations, dashboards and reports from your data: - export into your favourite formats - send alerts via email, Zapier or to...
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insig...
Easyflow
easyflow.io
You have data - probably lots of it. That's not the problem. The real problem data is basically worthless unless you turn that data into insights - and that insights into action, without pain! Easyflow will help you succeed with this journey by allowing you to automate everything and visualise anyth...
CloudNine
cloudnine.com
Data doesn’t just live in documents anymore. It is everywhere. CloudNine Analyst goes where your data lives – from traditional sources like email to modern sources like Facebook and WhatsApp. We find data as it exists in the real world, and then we merge it so you can see the full story as it unfold...
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect ...
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their...
Octoboard Marketing Agency
octoboard.com
Marketing Agencies save time and win clients by building automated reports and white label client portals. Octoboard send out reports to clients and hosts client portals with data from over 50 marketing platforms - SEO, PPC, Social Media, Email Marketing, Web analytics and much more. * Fully White L...
Runway Financial
runway.com
The finance platform you don't hate. Runway is the modern and intuitive way to model, plan, and align your business for everyone on your team.
Grunt
grunt.pro
Grunt Pro is a PowerPoint add-in designed for everyone working with reports or business presentations in PowerPoint. Grunt can help you to improve on four important areas when using PowerPoint: → Work more efficiently → Enhance the quality of your slides → Enhance your workflow and reduce stress → C...
Versium
versium.com
Versium is a data technology company that enables marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium’s industry-leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers g...
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.
Datadeck
datadeck.com
Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing securit...
MyDash
mydash.ai
DASH IS A LIGHTWEIGHT, FULL-SERVICE DASHBOARDING BUSINESS HELPING TOP ORGANIZATIONS MAKE FASTER DECISIONS BY MAKING CRITICAL DATA MORE ACCESSIBLE THAN EVER. Free Dashboard, Connectors & Visualization Business Intelligence is essential, and expensive. But it doesn't have to be. We've built a tool, ma...
Qalyptus
qalyptus.com
Qalyptus is a powerful and effective reporting platform. Qalyptus is flexible and allows you to create custom reports from Qlik Sense SaaS, Qlik Sense Client-Managed, and QlikView in various formats: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, PDF, HTML, and more. Using a drag-and-drop interface, create reports for un...
Zing Data
getzingdata.com
Zing Data makes hard questions easy by putting data at your fingertips. With visual mobile-first access to data, anybody in your organization can answer questions with data in seconds.
Vizzlo
vizzlo.com
Timeline Chart overview and examples. Efficient project planning and scheduling with impressive timelines with just a few clicks. Create high-quality charts, infographics, and business visualizations for free in seconds. Make timelines, charts, maps for presentations, documents, or the web.
Viur
viurdata.com
Viur offers an easy and quick way to connect to databases, services and files, explore data, create metrics and KPIs and share them with the team. All this in a SaaS cloud solution that can access data even behind a company firewall. It doesn't require advanced technical expertise, or knowledge in p...
Waytobi
waytobi.com
SaaS cloud-based solution to create, track, report, analyze and visualize your company or department KPI`s. Managing of KPI`s has never been that easy. No additional programming skills, learning sessions or webinars required – you can start working and analyzing your business metrics within a minute...
Omni Intelligence
omniintelligence.online
360° Contact Center Productivity Platform in the Cloud: Speech Analytics, Voice Biometrics, Automatic IVR Mapper/Monitoring, SLA/Voice Quality Monitoring, IVR/Contact Center Load/Performane Testing, Voicebot / Conversational IVR Testing and more
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Anal...
Displayr
displayr.com
Displayr is an all-in-one analysis and reporting software designed to help market researchers quickly find and share powerful data stories. 1. Quicker project completion. 2. Handle tasks in-house that you'd typically outsource. 3. Simplified generation of engaging, auto-updating reports and dashboar...
ChartBlocks
chartblocks.io
Create beautiful custom charts. ChartBlocks takes your data from spreadsheets to shareable graphics — no coding necessary.
Datapad
datapad.io
Datapad is a no-code reporting platform. It helps any business integrate with 15+ sources in an instant, consolidate their data in a singel location and collaborate with their teams & clients. The tool excels in its ease-of-use, design and simplicity. Some highlighted features are: - 15+ integration...
Luzmo
luzmo.com
Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...
Screenful
screenful.com
Screenful is the easiest way to get visual dashboard and automated team status reports to keep every stakeholder updated on the status of a project. Screenful integrates with most common task management tools like Jira or Trello, GitLab and Asana, and builds reports and insights based on your projec...
Swydo
swydo.com
Swydo’s easy to use reporting and monitoring platform retrieves data from multiple sources and creates professional, customizable marketing reports. The user-friendly tool allows marketers to generate (client) reports and dashboards combining external data sources in one report. Digital agencies, Br...
Hurree
hurree.co
The smarter, simpler way to analyze your data. Hurree is the beating heart of your data ecosystem, transforming how you centralize, visualize, and collaborate on your data with simple, powerful dashboards. Streamline your analytics, enhance collaboration, and drive meaningful results - all from a si...