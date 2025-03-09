Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Data virtualization software is used by teams to facilitate agile data storage, retrieval, and integration processes through the use of virtual data layers. To qualify for inclusion in the Data Virtualization category, a product must: -Abstract data through a virtualized layer. -Integrate data from disparate sources. -Facilitate data retrieval and manipulation.
Submit New App
Denodo
denodo.com
Denodo is a data virtualization platform that connects various data sources in real-time, enhancing data access and governance without moving data.
CData Connect Cloud
cdata.com
CData Connect Cloud enables real-time access to over 300 data sources through standard database connectivity for analysis and reporting.
Data Virtuality
datavirtuality.com
Data Virtuality offers two products to flexibly solve data integration and management problems in a tailored way that best suits data teams in the fast-paced world of data. Data Virtuality Platform - Data Virtualization for Flexible Data Architectures By uniquely combining data virtualization and data replication, Data Virtuality Platform provides data teams the flexibility to always choose the right method for the specific requirement. It is an enabler for Data Fabric and Data Mesh by providing the self-service capabilities and data governance features that are indispensable for these frameworks. Enterprises around the world, such as BSH, PGGM, PartnerRe or Crédit Agricole use the Data Virtuality Platform to build modern data architectures that meet today’s and tomorrow’s business requirements. Pipes - Easy and Reliable Data Replication With Pipes, anyone can build data pipelines from 200+ available sources to a data warehouse with just a few clicks. Fully automated and without any coding. Many businesses from the E-Commerce and Marketplace space, as well as Marketing Agencies choose Pipes to always have fresh data at any time. With Pipes Professional, data teams can additionally build their custom data pipelines with SQL and make use of job dependencies as well as advanced replication types. Imprint: https://datavirtuality.com/imprint/ Privacy notice: https://datavirtuality.com/privacy-notice/
Flowtrail AI
flowtrail.ai
Flowtrail AI simplifies data analysis by allowing users to generate reports and dashboards through conversational queries, without needing SQL skills.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.