App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
Categories

Top Data Virtualization Software - Cape Verde

Data virtualization software is used by teams to facilitate agile data storage, retrieval, and integration processes through the use of virtual data layers. To qualify for inclusion in the Data Virtualization category, a product must: -Abstract data through a virtualized layer. -Integrate data from disparate sources. -Facilitate data retrieval and manipulation.

Submit New App


Flowtrail AI

Flowtrail AI

flowtrail.ai

The AI-driven conversational interface of Flowtrail AI simplifies your data analytics journey. Streamline your data analysis journey effortlessly and eliminate the complexity of traditional analysis. No analytics or SQL expertise required. Instantly generate reports and dashboards for valuable insig...

CData Connect Cloud

CData Connect Cloud

cdata.com

Your organization depends on real-time business and operational data to deliver actionable insights and drive growth. CData Connect is the missing link in your data value chain. CData Connect allows users to connect to data from any cloud application or database through standard database access. Wit...

Denodo

Denodo

denodo.com

We enable organizations to connect to all of their data in real-time. Denodo is the leader in logical data fabric powered by data virtualization providing data access, data governance, and data delivery capabilities across the broadest range of enterprise, cloud, big data, and unstructured data sour...

Data Virtuality

Data Virtuality

datavirtuality.com

Data Virtuality offers two products to flexibly solve data integration and management problems in a tailored way that best suits data teams in the fast-paced world of data. Data Virtuality Platform - Data Virtualization for Flexible Data Architectures By uniquely combining data virtualization and da...

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Singlebox
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy