Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms are essential tools for developers seeking to leverage machine learning capabilities in their projects. These platforms facilitate the building, deployment, and monitoring of machine learning algorithms, empowering developers to create effective business solutions. They integrate intelligent algorithms with data, enabling users to connect data seamlessly and develop algorithms tailored to their needs. These platforms offer a spectrum of features catering to users with varying levels of expertise. Some provide prebuilt algorithms and intuitive workflows with features like drag-and-drop modeling and visual interfaces, making them accessible to users with limited technical backgrounds. Others require more advanced development and coding skills but offer greater flexibility and customization options. The functionalities of these algorithms span a wide range, including image recognition, natural language processing, voice recognition, recommendation systems, and other machine learning capabilities. This versatility enables developers to address diverse use cases and business needs. One of the key advantages of Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms is their ability to democratize machine learning, allowing users without extensive data science skills to harness the power of AI. These platforms operate akin to platforms as a service (PaaS) but with specialized machine learning capabilities, offering users the opportunity to develop and deploy AI solutions without needing to build everything from scratch. To be categorized as a Data Science and Machine Learning Platform, a product must meet specific criteria: * Data Connectivity: The platform should provide developers with mechanisms to connect data to machine learning algorithms, facilitating the learning and adaptation process. * Algorithm Creation: Users should be able to create their own machine learning algorithms within the platform. Additionally, the platform may offer prebuilt algorithms for novice users or for common use cases. * Deployment Scalability: The platform should offer capabilities for deploying AI solutions at scale, enabling users to implement their models in production environments efficiently. By meeting these criteria, Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms empower developers to harness the potential of machine learning and AI in their projects, regardless of their level of expertise.
RunLve
web.runlve.com
RunLve is an AI-driven app that provides data science tools, MLOps, and data management for users to enhance their projects through intuitive interfaces.
Box
box.com
Box is a cloud-based platform for managing, storing, and sharing files, enabling collaboration for businesses with secure file transfer and integration options.
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is a collaborative data science notebook for teams, allowing real-time analysis, sharing, version control, and integration with various data sources.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides scalable cloud computing and AI services for enterprises and developers, offering data storage, processing, and security solutions across various industries.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a unified platform for data analytics that integrates data engineering, data science, and business analytics using Apache Spark.
Anaconda
anaconda.com
Anaconda is a platform for data science and AI development, offering tools for managing Python packages, environments, and collaboration in projects.
Lightning AI
lightning.ai
Lightning AI is a cloud platform for building and scaling AI models using PyTorch, with features for collaboration, training, and debugging.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an AI platform for analyzing images, videos, text, and audio, enabling businesses to implement custom AI solutions and insights.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is a no-code tool that simplifies data science by enabling users to build, deploy, and use predictive models for various outcomes without coding knowledge.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine for computer vision. It offers tools for data annotation, management, and collaboration across various industries for training AI models.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science that integrates code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management for easy data usage and sharing.
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is an open-source library for machine learning and AI, focusing on training deep neural networks and supporting the entire machine learning lifecycle.
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is a platform for creating and deploying data apps, dashboards, and reports with code, facilitating collaborative data exploration and analysis.
Landing AI
landing.ai
Landing AI simplifies the creation and deployment of computer vision systems for users without coding experience, focusing on data quality and ease of use.
JADBio
jadbio.com
JADBio is a web-based app that automates the analysis of multi-omics health data, enabling users to build predictive models without data science expertise.
Red Hat
redhat.com
The Red Hat app provides access to open source solutions for managing IT environments, including Linux, cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies.
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics enables users to analyze data, visualize insights, and share findings, supporting informed decision-making across organizations.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText is an app for managing enterprise information, handling content and unstructured data for large organizations and agencies.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Kili Technology helps enterprises efficiently label data to create high-quality datasets for custom AI models, reducing errors in training data.
SAS
sas.com
The SAS app provides advanced analytics and AI tools for data management and business intelligence, supporting decision-making across various industries.
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is a collaborative SQL editor that streamlines database management, enabling users to write queries, visualize data, and share insights efficiently.
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is an open-source platform for machine learning and AI, providing tools for building models efficiently across various sectors.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a graph database that stores and analyzes interconnected data, enabling advanced data science and machine learning applications.
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is an AI data platform for agencies that facilitates real-time decision-making through data cleaning, predictive analytics, and user-friendly insights.
Sensetime
sensetime.com
Sensetime is an AI platform that offers solutions in computer vision and facial recognition for diverse industries, enhancing digital experiences and decision-making.
mindsdb
mindsdb.com
MindsDB is an open-source platform for customizing AI from enterprise data, enabling accurate predictions and interaction with complex data sources.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is a platform for efficient image labeling, providing quality annotations for computer vision models with features for collaboration and guideline management.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
DataRobot is an enterprise AI platform that automates machine learning workflows, enabling users to build, deploy, and manage predictive models efficiently.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
The C3.ai Developer app helps developers create and deploy enterprise AI applications using the C3 AI Platform for various industries.
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition's app automates complex data entry using AI and machine learning technology to streamline document processing for businesses.
Bitdeer
bitdeer.com
Bitdeer offers cloud mining and hardware solutions for cryptocurrency mining, enabling users to mine without managing physical equipment.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is a platform for managing AI training data, enabling efficient annotation, model testing, and data organization for machine learning applications.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is a cloud-based ML platform for data science that enables users to develop, deploy, and manage data pipelines with flexible resources and integration tools.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty.ai offers a platform for rapidly labeling images and videos using AI-assisted technology, producing high-quality data for AI model development.
BigML
bigml.com
BigML is a cloud-based platform that simplifies machine learning for various tasks, allowing users to analyze data and build predictive models with ease.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is an AI development platform that simplifies data management, annotation, and model deployment for developers, data scientists, and engineers.
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer is software for developing and deploying machine learning models, allowing users to build, train, and evaluate neural networks without programming expertise.
Exploratory
exploratory.io
Exploratory is a user-friendly app that enables users to explore data, uncover insights, and communicate findings effectively.
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
PI.EXCHANGE is a no-code data science and ML platform that enables users to easily build and deploy predictive models quickly, automating repetitive tasks.
Deci AI
deci.ai
Deci AI enables developers to build, optimize, and deploy deep learning models efficiently, improving performance and reducing costs across various hardware platforms.
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME is an open-source data analytics platform that enables users to create data workflows and machine learning models using a visual interface, without extensive coding.
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
The Expert.ai Developer app allows developers to integrate AI capabilities into applications, facilitating model creation, testing, and deployment.
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik is a business intelligence platform that transforms data into insights, enabling analytics, reporting, and visualization across multiple data sources.
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is a platform for managing and deploying data analytics and AI projects, enabling users to prepare data, build models, and generate insights effectively.
DagsHub
dagshub.com
DAGsHub is a platform for managing data science projects, allowing users to version data, track experiments, and collaborate on machine learning workflows.
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI enables businesses to create and manage AI applications quickly without needing data scientists or infrastructure, using Excel, Google Sheets, or APIs.
Decanter AI
decanter.ai
Decanter AI is a no-code platform that allows users to design, test, and deploy machine learning models for business solutions.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
DataCanvas is an automated data science platform that aids data scientists and AI practitioners in machine learning analysis, model management, and real-time computing across various industries.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a Vision AI platform that automates visual review tasks, analyzes video and image data, and provides real-time alerts for various applications across multiple industries.
Incorta
incorta.com
Incorta is a data platform that enables organizations to access, analyze, and visualize data from various sources without relying on IT.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One is a platform for data analytics and simulation, offering tools for data preparation, collaboration, and real-time processing to support decision-making.
Spotfire
spotfire.com
Spotfire is a data analytics platform that enables users to visualize, analyze, and collaborate on large datasets in real-time, supporting both cloud and on-premise deployments.
4Paradigm
en.4paradigm.com
4Paradigm provides end-to-end AI solutions for businesses, focusing on machine learning and data analytics to enhance decision-making in various industries.
ForePaaS
forepaas.com
ForePaaS is a multi-cloud platform for building, deploying, and scaling data applications, streamlining data access and processing with a low-code interface.
Algforce.ai
ai.algforce.com
AlgForce.ai provides an AI tool that helps non-technical users query databases in natural language, generating data insights for better decision-making.
UbiOps
ubiops.com
UbiOps is a platform for deploying, managing, and monitoring data science and AI models as web services, enhancing productivity and scalability for analytics workflows.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Pecan is a predictive analytics platform that uses AI to help businesses analyze data and generate insights for informed decision-making across various industries.
Zerve
zerve.ai
Zerve is a development environment for data science and AI, enabling code-first teams to prototype and deploy software efficiently.
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is a no-code analytics platform that helps businesses analyze data, visualize insights, and make informed decisions without requiring extensive coding skills.
