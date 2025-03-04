Find the right software and services.
Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms are essential tools for developers seeking to leverage machine learning capabilities in their projects. These platforms facilitate the building, deployment, and monitoring of machine learning algorithms, empowering developers to create effective business solutions. They integrate intelligent algorithms with data, enabling users to connect data seamlessly and develop algorithms tailored to their needs. These platforms offer a spectrum of features catering to users with varying levels of expertise. Some provide prebuilt algorithms and intuitive workflows with features like drag-and-drop modeling and visual interfaces, making them accessible to users with limited technical backgrounds. Others require more advanced development and coding skills but offer greater flexibility and customization options. The functionalities of these algorithms span a wide range, including image recognition, natural language processing, voice recognition, recommendation systems, and other machine learning capabilities. This versatility enables developers to address diverse use cases and business needs. One of the key advantages of Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms is their ability to democratize machine learning, allowing users without extensive data science skills to harness the power of AI. These platforms operate akin to platforms as a service (PaaS) but with specialized machine learning capabilities, offering users the opportunity to develop and deploy AI solutions without needing to build everything from scratch. To be categorized as a Data Science and Machine Learning Platform, a product must meet specific criteria: * Data Connectivity: The platform should provide developers with mechanisms to connect data to machine learning algorithms, facilitating the learning and adaptation process. * Algorithm Creation: Users should be able to create their own machine learning algorithms within the platform. Additionally, the platform may offer prebuilt algorithms for novice users or for common use cases. * Deployment Scalability: The platform should offer capabilities for deploying AI solutions at scale, enabling users to implement their models in production environments efficiently. By meeting these criteria, Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms empower developers to harness the potential of machine learning and AI in their projects, regardless of their level of expertise.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud, founded in 2009, is a global leader in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, providing services to thousands of enterprises, developers, and governments organizations in more than 200 countries and regions. Committed to the success of its customers, Alibaba Cloud provides reliable and secure cloud computing and data processing capabilities as a part of its online solutions. In January 2017, Alibaba Cloud became the official cloud services partner of the Olympics.
Snorkel
sumatra.ai
Sumatra is a self-service platform for ML engineers to define real-time pipelines over raw event data. Plug in your event streams, declare your transformations, and instantly serve features online and offline. No reimplementation is required—no infrastructure to manage Growth teams use Sumatra to optimize conversion by serving each user a personalized experience. - AI-powered audience amplification - Personalization for every stage of the funnel - Optimize conversion 3X faster vs. A/B testing
UbiOps
ubiops.com
Turn your local analytics scripts into powerful data-driven applications! UbiOps is an easy-to-use deployment and serving layer for your data science, AI & ML code. It turns your Python & R models and scripts into live web services, allowing you to use them from anywhere at any time. From simple data processing functions to complex machine learning (ML) & AI pipelines. With UbiOps you can easily run them behind your own applications, websites or inside your data/IT infrastructure. Without having to worry about security, reliability or scalability. UbiOps reduces development costs significantly, increases productivity of your data science team and decreases your time to market. UbiOps can be used as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) or installed in your own (cloud) environment. You can use UbiOps from our WebApp, or work with our Command Line Interface or our Python/R client for integrations. Offering maximum flexibility to fit it in your existing data science stack and processes.
Sensetime
sensetime.com
Committed to the development of innovative artificial intelligence technology, making positive contributions to economic, social and human development.
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak is a fully managed, accessible, and reliable AI Platform that allows AI practitioners to transform and store data, build, train, and deploy their AI applications, and then monitor their entire pipeline, all in a single platform. Qwak's pay-as-you-go pricing model makes it easy to deliver results at scale.
HyperSense
hypersense.subex.com
HyperSense AI is built ground-up as a cloud-native, microservices-based containerized solution and supports CI/CD with continuous rolling updates. This ensures agility, scalability, and elasticity. It is built on the best and latest technologies and is scalable to cater to the expectations of 5G and digital reality.
Gurobi
gurobi.com
Gurobi produces the world’s fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver – the Gurobi Optimizer – which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their efficiency and profitability. As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support – so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes. Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia and more than 2,500 customers globally including SAP. Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL).
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform concepts and teach them how to build machine learning applications. Short, advanced topic courses allow students to dig deeper into those topics and hone specific skills. Whatever you need to be successful with the C3 AI Application Platform, we have the training to support you.
Artivatic.ai
artivatic.ai
Artivatic, a key part of the D2C Consulting Group, stands at the forefront of digital innovation in insurtech and healthcare. Our platform revolutionizes the industry by automating and digitizing the entire lifecycle of operations, including sales, onboarding, quoting, underwriting, claims processing, and customer service. Designed to cater to carriers, brokers, distributors, re-insurers, TPAs, and healthcare providers, Artivatic enhances efficiency, transparency, and risk management while providing personalized solutions. Utilizing deep machine learning and proprietary algorithms, our platform delivers unparalleled analytics, intelligence, and decision-making capabilities. We transform traditional, one-size-fits-all models into agile, data-driven systems.
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical is an AI platform designed to accelerate the delivery of AI solutions, focusing on providing transparent AutoML, scalable deployment, ML Ops, and Auto Training AI/ ML models. Primarily designed for data scientists and coders, Kortical aims to streamline repetitive tasks and facilitate significant business value. It allows users to rapidly scale the delivery of AI and ML solutions using both UI and code interfaces. The platform provides functionality for exploratory data analysis, custom data cleaning, and feature engineering. With Kortical, users can create thousands of model experiments and specify every detail or let the AutoML handle it. The platform also boasts advanced model explainability and offers one-click deployment via UI or API. Furthermore, Kortical allows for ML app/service creation, deployment, and infrastructure with the possibility to build and deploy an ML app with code. Notably, Kortical emphasizes its philosophy of ease of use while providing the functionality to modify every detail of the AI solutions. The cloud-based platform assists in adapting to consumer and market behavior swiftly and efficiently, promoting self-learning AI.
Trendskout
trendskout.com
Unleash the power of AI and Automated Machine Learning Trendskout eliminates the costly and time-consuming project approach of typical AI implementations. Our AI software is ready to improve your business right out of the box and offers an intuitive user interface that makes the complex underlying AI algorithms easily accessible. Simply pick your required AI application and select the required parameters. Trendskout will generate the most appropriate AI model for your business case. Exuberant upfront investments for artificial intelligence and automated machine learning projects are a thing of the past.
Civis Analytics
civisanalytics.com
Civis Analytics helps organizations use data to gain a competitive advantage in how they identify, attract, and engage their audiences. With a powerful combination of best-in-class data, cutting-edge software solutions, and an interdisciplinary team of data scientists, developers, and survey science experts, Civis works with leading public and private sector organizations to make data-driven decision-making essential to how they do business.
Peak
peak.ai
Peak is an AI company that provides the platform, applications and services to help businesses harness the potential of AI to grow revenues, increase profits and increase efficiency. Peak’s cloud AI platform provides a broad feature set that enables technical and commercial teams to build, deploy and manage AI applications at scale across an entire business. It also features a library of ready-to-go applications that fit a variety of use cases across sectors including CPG, Retail and Manufacturing. These applications allow users to rapidly apply AI to deliver on commercial objectives, while giving them the tools they need to extend their use of it over time.
Datagran
datagran.io
A simple tool that integrates the entire company through data, including experts and non experts. To create complex models and analysis, and to share and take action, based on them.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive supporting services for intelligent upgrading and transformation of government and enterprises. DataCanvas is a Chinese company independently researched and developed. Relying on the domestic and overseas leading data science platform, DataCanvas has provided real-time and agile AI capability construction for customers in government, finance, aviation, manufacturing, transportation, education, real estate, Internet and other industries. Through the DataCanvas platform, it can provide automatic machine learning analysis and real-time computing capabilities and help business analysts and data scientists quickly cooperate in development, and realize automatic model creation, management and application support. To create greater value for customer business on cutting-edge technologies and solutions such as technological innovation and artificial intelligence. The company has outstanding data scientists and product R & D team and has front edge industry practice experience in automatic deep machine learning, data modeling, big data analysis and other fields. In 2020, with the original DeepTables open-source project, DataCanvas won the first place in the world in the Kaggle competition among more than 1100 teams including well-known e-commerce companies and search engine companies. Headquartered in Beijing and facing the whole country, it has branches in Shanghai, Shandong and Shenzhen.
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engines combining OCR, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, and Deep Learning AI Modeling. Integrating our technology into your company’s existing system is seamless. Easy-to-use interfaces and workflows directly connect to your existing TMS, eliminating any learning curve. We also offer an API for document automation, ensuring configurability for any data-entry need. Experience it for yourself! Reach out to us and let our team demonstrate the next generation of data-entry automation. Schedule a demo to see us process your most complex documents in real-time. Say goodbye to outdated manual data-entry and basic OCR software. Embrace the future with GenAI Automation!
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, community, and partners are strategic investors in H2O.ai building a long term vision for using AI for Good. H2O.ai’s AI Engines of distributed ML H2O-3, autoML Driverless AI, Hydrogen Torch and Document AI have transformed over 20,000 global organizations and over half of the Fortune 500 and household brands, including AT&T, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, PayPal, Chipotle, ADP, WorkDay, IFFCO-Tokio and AES. H2O.ai’s AI for Good program regularly supports nonprofit groups, foundations and communities in their efforts to advance education, healthcare, and environmental conservation, including identifying areas vulnerable to natural disasters and protecting endangered species.
TrueFoundry
truefoundry.com
TrueFoundry is a Cloud-native PaaS for Machine learning teams to build, deploy and ship ML/LLM Applications on their own cloud/on-prem Infra in a faster, scalable, cost efficient way with the right governance controls, allowing them to achieve 90% faster time to value than other teams. TrueFoundry abstracts out the engineering required and offers GenAI accelerators - LLM PlayGround, LLM Gateway, LLM Deploy, LLM Finetune, RAG Playground and Application Templates that can enable an organisation to speed up the layout of their overall GenAI/LLMOps framework. Enterprises can plug and play these accelerators with their internal systems as well as build on top of our accelerators to enable a LLMOps platform of their choice to the GenAI developers. TrueFoundry is modular and completely API driven, has native integration with popular tools in the market like LangChain, VectorDBs, GuardRails, etc. TrueFoundry works with 25+ Fortune 500 Companies as well as hi-Tech midmarket companies including likes of WadhwaniAI, WhatFix, 2 Fortune 100 healthcare, Games24x7, AvisoAI etc. TrueFoundry is backed by Sequoia, Eniac & Angels like Naval Ravikant, Anthony Goldbloom & 50+ AI & ML leaders from top tech companies, Fortune 500 CXOs and founders at Unicorns like AlphaSense, Innovaccer, WhatFix, Rubrik etc.
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the business to the bleeding edge of modern data science, integrating the latest AI and Machine Learning techniques. KNIME is distinct in its open approach, which ensures easy adoption and future-proof access to new technologies.
Explorium
explorium.ai
Explorium is a leading data company that uses GenAI technology to build the world’s largest and highest quality collection of premium external data, empowering businesses to make accurate go-to-market decisions. With our profound expertise in data science and years of building enterprise-grade external data, we can uncover a new world of business data attributes that were not possible before, allowing us to create tailor-made data sets to solve fundamental business questions for our customers.
ActiveEon
activeeon.com
Activeeon is a software company providing innovative open source solutions for job scheduling, IT automation, acceleration and scalability, big data, distributed computing and application orchestration. Activeeon helps companies automate their businesses and accelerate their go-to-market to get competitive advantage through workload automation. Activeeon produces ProActive software available in license or SaaS mode, both in the cloud and on premises. Our software helps users reach their business goals thanks to multi-language workflows that orchestrate applications and processes while adding elasticity and scalability to the computing resources. Most notably, ProActive is very suited for processes relying on on-premises, hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures. Activeeon commercializes two main products: 1) ProActive Workflows & Scheduling - job scheduling and workload automation solution that goes from the definition of multi-language workflows to scheduling and meta-scheduling, and all the way to cloud resource management, a critical time and cost saving feature in the cloud era. 2) Machine Learning Open Studio - data science and machine learning platform that is fully open, multi-languages, multi AI framework, and fully customizable and extensible by our end-users.
Infoveave
infoveave.com
Infoveave® is a unified Data Automation and Decision Intelligence Platform that integrates data from multiple sources to deliver intelligent information and timely insights that, in turn, provide businesses with the clarity they need for making mission-critical decisions. The 4 pillars of Infoveave® are * Insights - Create interactive visualizations to provide actionable insights. Weave engaging narratives, tailored for impact * Analysis - Explore patterns to predict outcomes. Perform impactful analyses using What-If, AutoML & Python * Automation - Setup intelligent data pipes to stream line processes, reduce manual tasks and enhance data flows * Data apps - Build data driven apps that enable last mile data collection. Link to automations and trigger actions
Hiro
hiro.so
Hiro builds developer tools that bring Web3 to Bitcoin. Hiro’s suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications.
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-leading AI-assisted labeling technology that generates high-quality labeled data 5x faster than manual labeling. The Hasty platform provides everything needed to go from raw images and videos to production-ready models.
ForePaaS
forepaas.com
ForePaaS (an OVHcloud company) is the first end-to-end, multi-cloud platform to build, deploy and scale production-grade data applications and algorithms. We unify Data Engineering, Data Science and Business Intelligence into an automated, integrated environment to achieve faster time-to-value with minimum tech complexity. The platform offers a low-code, fully secure interface to streamline data access and processing and enable agility across your data-driven projects. With ForePaaS, clients see a 10x reduction of their time-to-delivery, putting projects in production in weeks instead of months.
Exploratory
exploratory.io
Exploratory’s Simple UI experience makes it possible for anyone to use Data Science to Explore data quickly, Discover deeper insights, and Communicate effectively.
evoML
evoml.ai
evoML empowers data scientists, engineers and business leaders to accelerate the delivery of efficient ML models from months to weeks and improve ML code efficiency for faster running speed and higher profitability.
Spotfire
spotfire.com
Spotfire® software, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, provides powerful, self-service analytics for data-intensive businesses. Spotfire goes beyond basic rearview dashboards to offer a single visual analytics platform for data exploration and real-time decisions. Backed by point and click no-code data science, Spotfire allows for even the non-developer to analyze both data at-rest and data in-motion—together—for faster time-to-insight and better business outcomes. Spotfire is now part of Cloud Software Group.
SAVVI AI
savviai.com
SAVVI AI helps businesses build, launch, and manage AI apps in minutes with our patented Practical AI platform - no data scientists, pre-existing data, or custom infrastructure required. Help your organization gain AI-driven efficiencies such as lowering ACH return rates, forecasting charge-offs, predicting deposit volume, increasing loan offer uptake, and so much more. Works in Excel or Google Sheets, or via API to deliver the power of practical AI today.
RunLve
web.runlve.com
Runlve sits at the center of the AI revolution. Runlve provides data science tools, MLOps, and data & model management to empower our customers and community with AI capabilities to propel their projects forward.
Qualetics
qualetics.com
Qualetics provides a revolutionary AI platform that makes it easy for you to leverage Data Science for your business without the barriers of resources and infrastructure. Businesses of all sizes, from startups to enterprises, can make use of the Qualetics platform to solve complex business problems and drive growth. Qualetics works with your Product, System, or Process to gather data and processes it by leveraging deep AI technologies like Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, and Text Analytics, etc. All the Actionable Analytical Insights are then presented to your team in an easy-to-understand dashboard, offering both top-level and micro-level insights. Qualetics not only makes it easy for you to get the right data insights but also easier for your team to understand and take action on it. Qualetics's AI Management System (AIMS) Platform is a combination of tools needed to help route data coming from multiple channels into complex machine learning systems and deliver the insights in a clear, seamless way for businesses to consume.
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can explore billions of data points in seconds to identify hidden connections and generate compelling visualizations that lead to better stakeholder decision making. Practical business applications and operations benefit from the context-first analysis that only graphs can provide across projects like recommendation engines, anomaly and fraud detection, route optimization, marketing, network analysis, and many more.
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
The PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (the Engine) is a Data Science and Machine Learning (ML) platform that empowers everyone, even novice users, to affordably build high-performance ML applications in minutes or hours, not weeks or months - no coding required. The easy-to-use connected toolchain provides everything you will need to go from raw data to predictions and insights within a single pipeline. Manual and repetitive machine learning tasks are automated, and the Engine's intelligent features help guide the user end-to-end. Developing and deploying your ML application is accessible via the Engine's no-code Graphical User Interface (GUI) or via the API and SDK. So, whether you are building a small pilot project with no dedicated data science resources, or are deploying large-scale enterprise ML systems, you can equip your existing team with the right tool to build meaningful solutions, fast. “The power of the Engine isn’t just in its ability to create high-quality predictive models, it’s in its ability to get you up and running and evaluating results in minutes, not weeks."
TeleSign
telesign.com
Telesign provides Continuous Trust™ to leading global enterprises by connecting, protecting, and defending their digital identities. Telesign verifies over five billion unique phone numbers a month, representing half of the world’s mobile users, and provides critical insight into the remaining billions. The company’s powerful AI and extensive data science deliver identity with a unique combination of speed, accuracy, and global reach. Telesign solutions prevent fraud, secure communications, and enable the digital economy by allowing companies and customers to engage with confidence.
Deci AI
deci.ai
Deci enables deep learning to live up to its true potential by using AI to build better AI. With the company’s end-to-end deep learning acceleration platform, AI developers can build, optimize, and deploy faster and more accurate models for any environment, including cloud, edge, or mobile. With Deci’s platform, developers can increase deep learning model inference performance by 3x-15x, on any hardware, while still preserving accuracy. This translates directly into new use cases on limited hardware, substantially shorter development cycles, and reduced compute costs by up to 80%. The platform is powered by Deci’s Automated Neural Architecture Construction (AutoNAC) technology, an algorithmic optimization engine that squeezes maximum utilization out of any hardware. The AutoNAC engine contains a Neural Architecture Search (NAS) component that redesigns a given trained model’s architecture to optimally improve its inference performance (throughput, latency, memory, etc.) for specific target hardware while preserving its baseline accuracy. Deci achieved a record-breaking 11.8x accelerated inference speedup on Intel CPUs at MLPerf Industry Benchmark and has been named to the CBInsights top 100 AI companies. Led by a team of world-class deep learning experts, Deci lets AI developers focus on what they do best - creating innovative AI-based solutions for our world’s most complex problems.
Decanter AI
decanter.ai
Decanter AI, a no-code AI platform to help data scientists, domain experts, and business stakeholders to design and deploy AI solutions seamlessly. Decanter AI empowers enterprises with world-class machine learning technologies through an intuitive interface, enabling enterprises to solve business challenges using an AI-driven approach by rapidly building, testing, and deploying highly accurate machine learning models.
Bitdeer
bitdeer.com
Bitdeer is the world's leading miner sharing service platform, where users are provided with a full range of cryptocurrency mining and cloud hosting solutions. It is the world's first platform delivering real computing power to the smallest 1 TH.
Algforce.ai
ai.algforce.com
AlgForce.ai is on a mission to become the AI technology partner for enterprises. Its product, AlgForce Copilot, creates an "AIGC+Data Insight" solution. Utilizing generative AI and low-code engines, it assists non-technical staff in enterprises to query databases using natural language.The AI automatically performs semantic understanding, insight path planning, and auto-programming, generating expert-level data insights to aid business decisions within seconds. AlgForce Copilot serves as a 24/7 data insight AI 'external brain' for all non-technical staff, aiming to democratize data access and empower enterprises to build a data-driven growth flywheel!
Accern
accern.com
Accern is the leading NLP company empowering enterprises to develop industry-specific solutions. Offering a comprehensive NLP platform, models, data, and chat tailored for multiple industries, the company accelerates time-to-value for leading organizations across Financial Services, Government, and beyond. With a streamlined no-code workflow complemented by pre-built taxonomies, over 50,000 classification models, and access to billions of rows of public data, Accern is revolutionizing operational efficiency across the global workforce. Accern's remarkable achievements have earned it a notable position in Gartner®'s 2023 Hype Cycle™ for Data Science, Machine Learning, and Emerging Technologies in Banking, as well as recognition by Fast Company as one of the Next Big Things in Tech. Trusted by elite data teams from global leaders like Capgemini, UniCredit, Interactive Brokers, Mizuho Bank, and Standard Bank, Accern facilitates the building and deployment of NLP solutions at scale. Headquartered in New York, NY, Accern is honored to be recognized as a Forbes 30 Under 30 company. The company has raised $40M from esteemed institutional investors including Fusion Fund, Tribe Capital, Shasta Ventures, Allianz Strategic Ventures, Mighty Capital, and many others.
4Paradigm
en.4paradigm.com
4Paradigm is an industry pioneer and leader in enterprise artificial intelligence and the largest participant in China's platform-centric decision-making AI market. The company provides end-to-end enterprise-level artificial intelligence solutions, serving industries including but not limited to finance, retail, manufacturing, energy and power, telecommunications and medical care. Since its establishment, Fourth Paradigm has attracted much attention from the capital market. Shareholders include star financial investment institutions such as Sequoia China, Boyu Capital, and Primavera Capital; state-owned investment platforms such as the National Manufacturing Transformation Fund, China Development Bank, and Guoxin; as well as major state-owned banks, Cisco, China Three Gorges, and other financial and TMT companies. and a strategic investment institution in the energy and power industry. Relying on its profound technology accumulation and mature product capabilities, Fourth Paradigm: -- Ranked No. 1 in China in the platform-centric AI decision-making market (Source: China Insights Consultancy) -- Ranked first in China's machine learning platform market share since 2018 (Source: IDC MarketScape) -- Provide services to 47 Fortune Global 500 companies and listed companies in 2020
Zerve
zerve.ai
Data Science & AI Development Environment, built for code-first data teams. Seamlessly turn prototypes into software, ready to deploy yourself or handover to the engineering team for deployment.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improve the quality of data for AI models. With features like auto annotation, DICOM annotation for medical imaging, dataset management, and model management, V7 automates and streamlines various tasks. Its image and video annotation tools are designed to improve the precision of data labelling. Additionally, it enables the building and automation of custom data pipelines and has tools for automating optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) workflows.V7 allows users to outsource annotation tasks. It can be used across various industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, and more. It offers collaboration features for real-time team annotation and provides labeler and model performance analytics.Further, V7 also facilitates annotation and model training workflows to be more efficient through an intuitive user interface. With its enhanced AutoAnnotate feature, it accelerates the speed and accuracy of annotations. The platform integrates with AWS, Databricks, and Voxel51, among others, and supports a range of data types including video, image, and text data.
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Open. Flexible. Built to adapt to your team’s AI needs. DataRobot brings all your generative and predictive workflows together into one powerful platform. Quickly deliver AI that your business needs,, govern all your assets, and tap into world-class AI experts.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together or alone. Publish work internally or externally as interactive data apps with drag-and-drop in responsive layouts anyone can use. Leverage a full library of UI components with instant publishing and get live commenting for a robust user experience. Build organizational knowledge with Hex by allowing anyone to discover and use data.
mindsdb
mindsdb.com
MindsDB is the platform for customizing AI from enterprise data. MindsDB trains, tests and then selects the most accurate state of the art AI models to apply to your data, giving you super accurate predictions and forecasting.
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is an AI data platform designed primarily for agencies and their clients, aiming to facilitate data-driven decision making in real-time. Its function range is broad, including but not limited to preparing and cleaning data, making predictions and forecasts, and evaluating performance. Notably, Akkio takes pride in its user-friendliness, scale, and affordability. This platform offers features like Chat Explore and Chat Data Prep for interactive data handling and Generative Reports for comprehensive insights. It allows agencies to create client dashboards to pinpoint areas of wasted ad spend, top-performing ads, and more. The platform can surface patterns in historical data to predict future outcomes and generate key insights for enhancing client experience and campaign performance. Given that Akkio's predictive AI engine is built to uncover hidden data gems, users can not only anticipate future results but use those predictive insights to plan and act accordingly. Its access and prepare feature makes it easy to integrate all data sources, modify data as required, and keep the data up-to-date automatically. Lastly, Akkio's emphasis on no-code AI implementation indicates its commitment to making AI accessible and smooth for users across all skill levels.
Lightning AI
lightning.ai
PyTorch - The platform for teams to build AI, without the headaches. From idea to models, Lightning fast. Code together. Prototype. Train on GPUs. Scale. Serve. From your browser - with zero setup. AI Studio is your laptop on the cloud. Zero setup. Always ready. Persistent storage and environments. Code on CPU. Debug on GPU. Scale to multi-node. Run sweeps, jobs and more. Scale models with PyTorch Lightning, Fabric, Lit-GPT, torchmetrics and more.
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
Pecan
pecan.ai
Founded in 2018, Pecan is a predictive analytics platform that leverages its pioneering Predictive GenAI to remove barriers to AI adoption, making predictive modeling accessible to all data and business teams. Guided by generative AI, companies can obtain precise predictions across various business domains without the need for specialized personnel. Predictive GenAI enables rapid model definition and training, while automated processes accelerate AI implementation. With Pecan's fusion of predictive and generative AI, realizing the business impact of AI is now far faster and easier. Explore more at www.pecan.ai.
Rescale
rescale.com
Rescale is High Performance Computing Built for the Cloud! Rescale empowers organizations to achieve science and engineering breakthroughs by eliminating complexity. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, engineers are accelerating new product innovations with unprecedented speed and efficiency with the Rescale Platform - a solution for intelligent full-stack automation for big compute and R&D collaboration on hybrid cloud. Rescale enables IT leaders to deliver high performance computing as a service, with software automation on a hybrid cloud control plane with security, architecture, and financial controls.
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook with 4TB of RAM, add a GPU, connect to a distributed cluster of workers, build large language models, and more in a completely hosted environment. Data scientists and analysts work best using the tools they want to use. You can use your preferred languages, IDEs, and machine-learning libraries in Saturn Cloud. We offer full Git integration, shared custom images, and secure credential storage, making scaling and building your team in the cloud easy. We support the entire machine learning lifecycle from experimentation to production with features like jobs and deployments. These features and built-in tools are easily shareable within teams, so time is saved and work is reproducible. Saturn Cloud is available on multiple clouds: AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI. Contact us today for a free demo.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is a no-code tool designed to simplify the process of data science. It packs in the functionalities of machine learning model building, explaining results, and predicting outcomes, all within a single interface. Models can be built and deployed directly from the platform in minutes, saving considerable time compared to traditional coding methods. It supports various forms of prediction including classification for factors such as churn, lead conversion, and loan repayment, regression for outcomes like sales, dynamic pricing, and yield, and time series for predicting quantities over time such as sales in the coming months or stock prices. The tool's features extend beyond model building. It enables quick deployment of AI models, real-time API integration for making predictions on the fly in apps, visualization of prediction data in other tools like PowerBI or Looker, automated model monitoring, and powerful process automation capabilities via Zapier. The software also includes the support of a dedicated data science expert to assist with team needs such as data merging, enrichment, cleaning and other statistical tasks. Furthermore, users can integrate Obviously AI with other tools such as Zapier, Airtable, Dropbox, and Salesforce to enhance their services.
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. Builders can iterate and explore data in live, collaborative notebooks.Then, using the open-source Observable Framework, they can create instantly loading data apps locally, using any language or library. It’s easy to securely deploy and host data apps on Observable. We take care of SSO, workspace management, audit logs, and more — so developers can focus on building the best data apps their team has ever seen. Better dashboards, data apps, and reports are built with code. The best ones are created with Observable.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more than 38,000 papers. The ImageNet dataset, with its crowdsourced labels, has an error rate of 6%. This dataset arguably underpins the most popular image recognition systems developed by Google and Facebook. Systemic error in these datasets has real-world consequences. Models trained on error-containing data are forced to learn those errors, leading to false predictions or a need of retraining on ever-increasing amounts of data to “wash out” the errors. Every industry has begun to understand the transformative potential of AI and invest. But the revolution of ML transformers and relentless focus on ML model optimization is reaching the point of diminishing returns. What else is there?
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * Sharing notebooks and projects via URL * Inviting others to view, comment and collaborate, with version control * Publishing notebooks with visualizations for presentations * Sharing datasets between projects * Full linux terminal access * Code completion * Automatic python package management * Importing from github * PostgreSQL DB connection
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code) to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data. More than 500 companies worldwide use Dataiku to systemize their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection to customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance to supply chain optimization, and everything in between.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platform for working with Spark, that provides automated cluster management and IPython-style notebooks. In addition to building the Databricks platform, the company is co-organizing massive open online courses about Spark and runs the largest conference about Spark - Spark Summit.
