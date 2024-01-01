App store for web apps
Top Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms - Azerbaijan
Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms are essential tools for developers seeking to leverage machine learning capabilities in their projects. These platforms facilitate the building, deployment, and monitoring of machine learning algorithms, empowering developers to create effective business solutions. They integrate intelligent algorithms with data, enabling users to connect data seamlessly and develop algorithms tailored to their needs. These platforms offer a spectrum of features catering to users with varying levels of expertise. Some provide prebuilt algorithms and intuitive workflows with features like drag-and-drop modeling and visual interfaces, making them accessible to users with limited technical backgrounds. Others require more advanced development and coding skills but offer greater flexibility and customization options. The functionalities of these algorithms span a wide range, including image recognition, natural language processing, voice recognition, recommendation systems, and other machine learning capabilities. This versatility enables developers to address diverse use cases and business needs. One of the key advantages of Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms is their ability to democratize machine learning, allowing users without extensive data science skills to harness the power of AI. These platforms operate akin to platforms as a service (PaaS) but with specialized machine learning capabilities, offering users the opportunity to develop and deploy AI solutions without needing to build everything from scratch. To be categorized as a Data Science and Machine Learning Platform, a product must meet specific criteria: * Data Connectivity: The platform should provide developers with mechanisms to connect data to machine learning algorithms, facilitating the learning and adaptation process. * Algorithm Creation: Users should be able to create their own machine learning algorithms within the platform. Additionally, the platform may offer prebuilt algorithms for novice users or for common use cases. * Deployment Scalability: The platform should offer capabilities for deploying AI solutions at scale, enabling users to implement their models in production environments efficiently. By meeting these criteria, Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms empower developers to harness the potential of machine learning and AI in their projects, regardless of their level of expertise.
RunLve
web.runlve.com
Runlve sits at the center of the AI revolution. Runlve provides data science tools, MLOps, and data & model management to empower our customers and community with AI capabilities to propel their projects forward.
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platfo...
Deepnote
deepnote.com
Deepnote is building the best data science notebook for teams. In the notebook, users can connect their data, explore and analyze it with real-time collaboration and versioning, and easily share . All of this is done through a powerful, browser-based UI that runs in the cloud. Features include: * ...
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud is one of the world's largest cloud computing companies, providing scalable, secure, and reliable cloud computing services globally to accelerate digitalization empowered by comprehensive cloud products and solutions.
Obviously AI
obviously.ai
Obviously AI is a no-code tool designed to simplify the process of data science. It packs in the functionalities of machine learning model building, explaining results, and predicting outcomes, all within a single interface. Models can be built and deployed directly from the platform in minutes, sa...
Lightning AI
lightning.ai
PyTorch - The platform for teams to build AI, without the headaches. From idea to models, Lightning fast. Code together. Prototype. Train on GPUs. Scale. Serve. From your browser - with zero setup. AI Studio is your laptop on the cloud. Zero setup. Always ready. Persistent storage and environments...
Anaconda
anaconda.com
With more than 45 million users and 250,000 organizations using the platform, Anaconda is the world’s most popular data science platform and the foundation of modern AI development. The Company pioneered the use of Python for data science, championed its vibrant community, and continues to steward o...
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. ...
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together...
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 b...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
mindsdb
mindsdb.com
MindsDB is the platform for customizing AI from enterprise data. MindsDB trains, tests and then selects the most accurate state of the art AI models to apply to your data, giving you super accurate predictions and forecasting.
Akkio
akkio.com
Akkio is an AI data platform designed primarily for agencies and their clients, aiming to facilitate data-driven decision making in real-time. Its function range is broad, including but not limited to preparing and cleaning data, making predictions and forecasts, and evaluating performance. Notably...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improv...
Red Hat
redhat.com
Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, edge, and Kubernetes technologies.
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
IBM
ibm.com
IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...
Saturn Cloud
saturncloud.io
Saturn Cloud is an award-winning ML platform for any cloud with 100,000+ users, including NVIDIA, CFA Institute, Snowflake, Flatiron School, Nestle, and more. It is an all-in-one solution for data science & ML development, deployment, and data pipelines in the cloud. Users can spin up a notebook wit...
Dataiku
dataiku.com
Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people (whether technical and working in code or on the business side and low- or no-code) to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better...
H2O.ai
h2o.ai
H2O.ai is the leading open source Generative AI and Machine Learning platform provider on a mission to democratize AI. It distills the technical prowess of 30 Kaggle Masters into straightforward AI cloud products for Generative AI and machine learning that solve powerful problems. Customers, communi...
SAS
sas.com
Get more done with faster, more productive AI and analytics from the most trusted analytics partner on the planet. Produce answers as fast as the world produces data with SAS. With over forty years of analytics innovation, SAS has been giving customers around the world THE POWER TO KNOW®.
C3.ai Developer
developer.c3.ai
C3.ai is a leading enterprise AI software provider for accelerating digital transformation. The C3 AI Academy offers learning experiences that enable developers and data scientists to be successful, whatever their level of expertise. The courses expose students to core C3 AI Application Platform co...
TensorFlow
tensorflow.org
TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It can be used across a range of tasks but has a particular focus on training and inference of deep neural networks. It was developed by the Google Brain team for Google's internal use in research...
hasty.ai
hasty.ai
Hasty is now a part of CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI solutions that accelerate the AI lifecycle. No more sacrificing quality for efficiency. Learn more about Accelerated Annotation, a new Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory’s best-in-class workforce with industry-l...
Bitdeer
bitdeer.com
Bitdeer is the world's leading miner sharing service platform, where users are provided with a full range of cryptocurrency mining and cloud hosting solutions. It is the world's first platform delivering real computing power to the smallest 1 TH.
Sensetime
sensetime.com
Committed to the development of innovative artificial intelligence technology, making positive contributions to economic, social and human development.
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat ...
DagsHub
dagshub.com
DAGsHub is where people create data science projects. Use DAGsHub to discover, reproduce and contribute to your favorite data science projects. Leverage popular open source tools to version datasets & models, track experiments, label data, and visualize results
Deep Cognition
deepcognition.ai
Deep Cognition specializes in using advanced AI to automate complex data entry. PaperEntry AI, our boundaryless AI technology, streamlines complex documents in customs and beyond, including commercial invoices, packing lists, PGAs, and more. PaperEntry AI features sophisticated, trainable AI Engine...
Qlik
qlik.com
Qlik is leading the way to the AI-powered enterprise, with powerful capabilities in data integration, quality, and analytics. With Qlik, organizations get more out of their data and deliver better business outcomes.
Decanter AI
decanter.ai
Decanter AI, a no-code AI platform to help data scientists, domain experts, and business stakeholders to design and deploy AI solutions seamlessly. Decanter AI empowers enterprises with world-class machine learning technologies through an intuitive interface, enabling enterprises to solve business c...
Expert.ai Developer
developer.expert.ai
Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decisio...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
Deci AI
deci.ai
Deci enables deep learning to live up to its true potential by using AI to build better AI. With the company’s end-to-end deep learning acceleration platform, AI developers can build, optimize, and deploy faster and more accurate models for any environment, including cloud, edge, or mobile. With De...
UbiOps
ubiops.com
Turn your local analytics scripts into powerful data-driven applications! UbiOps is an easy-to-use deployment and serving layer for your data science, AI & ML code. It turns your Python & R models and scripts into live web services, allowing you to use them from anywhere at any time. From simple da...
KNIME
knime.com
KNIME helps individuals and organizations make sense of data. KNIME Software bridges the worlds of dashboards and advanced analytics through an intuitive interface, appropriate for anybody working with data. It empowers more business experts to be self-sufficient and more data experts to push the b...
Neural Designer
neuraldesigner.com
Neural Designer is a powerful software tool for developing and deploying machine learning models. It provides a user-friendly interface that allows users to build, train, and evaluate neural networks without requiring extensive programming knowledge. With a wide range of features and algorithms, Neu...
JADBio
jadbio.com
JADBio makes it easy and affordable for health-data analysts and life-science professionals to use data science to discover knowledge while reducing time and effort by combining a robust end-to-end machine learning platform with a wealth of capabilities, ranging from smart feature selection to the r...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
DataRobot
datarobot.com
Open. Flexible. Built to adapt to your team’s AI needs. DataRobot brings all your generative and predictive workflows together into one powerful platform. Quickly deliver AI that your business needs,, govern all your assets, and tap into world-class AI experts.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.
DataCanvas
datacanvas.com
Beijing ZetYun Technology Co., Ltd. (DataCanvas) was founded in 2013, focusing on the continuous development and construction of automatic data science platform, focusing on providing a complete set of development platform for data scientists and AI practitioners, and providing comprehensive support...
Neo4j
neo4j.com
Neo4j is a data science and machine learning engine that uses the relationships in your data to improve predictions. It plugs into enterprise data ecosystems so you can get more data science projects into production quickly. Using a catalog of over 65 pretuned graph algorithms, data scientists can e...
Rescale
rescale.com
Rescale is High Performance Computing Built for the Cloud! Rescale empowers organizations to achieve science and engineering breakthroughs by eliminating complexity. From supersonic jets to personalized medicine, engineers are accelerating new product innovations with unprecedented speed and effic...
Hiro
hiro.so
Hiro builds developer tools that bring Web3 to Bitcoin. Hiro’s suite of tools unlocks the full potential of Bitcoin through smart contracts, digital assets, and decentralized applications.
ForePaaS
forepaas.com
ForePaaS (an OVHcloud company) is the first end-to-end, multi-cloud platform to build, deploy and scale production-grade data applications and algorithms. We unify Data Engineering, Data Science and Business Intelligence into an automated, integrated environment to achieve faster time-to-value with ...
Exploratory
exploratory.io
Exploratory’s Simple UI experience makes it possible for anyone to use Data Science to Explore data quickly, Discover deeper insights, and Communicate effectively.
Spotfire
spotfire.com
Spotfire® software, a business unit of Cloud Software Group, provides powerful, self-service analytics for data-intensive businesses. Spotfire goes beyond basic rearview dashboards to offer a single visual analytics platform for data exploration and real-time decisions. Backed by point and click no...
PI.EXCHANGE
pi.exchange
The PI.EXCHANGE AI & Analytics Engine (the Engine) is a Data Science and Machine Learning (ML) platform that empowers everyone, even novice users, to affordably build high-performance ML applications in minutes or hours, not weeks or months - no coding required. The easy-to-use connected toolchain ...
Algforce.ai
ai.algforce.com
AlgForce.ai is on a mission to become the AI technology partner for enterprises. Its product, AlgForce Copilot, creates an "AIGC+Data Insight" solution. Utilizing generative AI and low-code engines, it assists non-technical staff in enterprises to query databases using natural language.The AI autom...
Zerve
zerve.ai
Data Science & AI Development Environment, built for code-first data teams. Seamlessly turn prototypes into software, ready to deploy yourself or handover to the engineering team for deployment.
Snorkel
sumatra.ai
Sumatra is a self-service platform for ML engineers to define real-time pipelines over raw event data. Plug in your event streams, declare your transformations, and instantly serve features online and offline. No reimplementation is required—no infrastructure to manage Growth teams use Sumatra to o...
Qwak
qwak.com
Qwak is a fully managed, accessible, and reliable AI Platform that allows AI practitioners to transform and store data, build, train, and deploy their AI applications, and then monitor their entire pipeline, all in a single platform. Qwak's pay-as-you-go pricing model makes it easy to deliver resul...
Graphext
graphext.com
Graphext is an advanced analytics solution to help businesses make better decisions based on data. We capture their data, enrich it and provide a powerful visual interface to find actionable insights about their customers, market and products.
Kortical
kortical.com
Kortical is an AI platform designed to accelerate the delivery of AI solutions, focusing on providing transparent AutoML, scalable deployment, ML Ops, and Auto Training AI/ ML models. Primarily designed for data scientists and coders, Kortical aims to streamline repetitive tasks and facilitate sign...