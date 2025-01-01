App store for web apps

Data Masking Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Data Masking Software

Data masking software protects an organization’s important data by disguising it with random characters or other data so that it is still usable by the organization but not outside forces.

Submit New App


Salesforce

Salesforce

salesforce.com

Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

Informatica is a data management platform that helps organizations integrate, govern, and maintain data quality across multi-cloud environments.

K2View

K2View

k2view.com

K2View is a data management platform that unifies, transforms, and delivers real-time data across various business entities for improved operational efficiency.

Very Good Security

Very Good Security

verygoodsecurity.com

Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.

Nymiz

Nymiz

nymiz.com

Nymiz anonymizes sensitive data using synthetic data and tokenization, ensuring privacy compliance for secure data handling in various industries.

Protegrity

Protegrity

protegrity.com

Protegrity is a data protection platform that secures sensitive information through encryption and access control, ensuring data privacy and compliance across various environments.

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

Tonic.ai generates synthetic data that mimics real datasets while protecting sensitive information, enabling safe data access for software development and compliance.

InfoSum

InfoSum

infosum.com

InfoSum is a secure data collaboration platform that enables companies to connect and analyze customer data without sharing it, enhancing privacy and compliance.

LiveRamp

LiveRamp

liveramp.com

LiveRamp is a data collaboration platform that helps businesses unify customer data for targeted advertising while ensuring privacy and compliance.

Satori

Satori

satoricyber.com

Satori is a data security platform that helps manage data access, compliance, and security while enabling effective data discovery and utilization across organizations.

Original Software

Original Software

originalsoftware.com

Original Software is an enterprise testing platform that automates testing across various environments, helping to reduce bugs and save time.

TrueVault

TrueVault

truevault.com

TrueVault is a data management platform that ensures compliance with privacy laws, focusing on secure handling of sensitive information in healthcare.

