Data masking software protects an organization’s important data by disguising it with random characters or other data so that it is still usable by the organization but not outside forces.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica is a data management platform that helps organizations integrate, govern, and maintain data quality across multi-cloud environments.
K2View
k2view.com
K2View is a data management platform that unifies, transforms, and delivers real-time data across various business entities for improved operational efficiency.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.
Nymiz
nymiz.com
Nymiz anonymizes sensitive data using synthetic data and tokenization, ensuring privacy compliance for secure data handling in various industries.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity is a data protection platform that secures sensitive information through encryption and access control, ensuring data privacy and compliance across various environments.
Tonic.ai
tonic.ai
Tonic.ai generates synthetic data that mimics real datasets while protecting sensitive information, enabling safe data access for software development and compliance.
InfoSum
infosum.com
InfoSum is a secure data collaboration platform that enables companies to connect and analyze customer data without sharing it, enhancing privacy and compliance.
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is a data collaboration platform that helps businesses unify customer data for targeted advertising while ensuring privacy and compliance.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a data security platform that helps manage data access, compliance, and security while enabling effective data discovery and utilization across organizations.
Original Software
originalsoftware.com
Original Software is an enterprise testing platform that automates testing across various environments, helping to reduce bugs and save time.
TrueVault
truevault.com
TrueVault is a data management platform that ensures compliance with privacy laws, focusing on secure handling of sensitive information in healthcare.
