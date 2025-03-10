Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Data masking software protects an organization’s important data by disguising it with random characters or other data so that it is still usable by the organization but not outside forces.
Submit New App
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica is a data management platform that helps organizations integrate, govern, and maintain data quality across multi-cloud environments.
K2View
k2view.com
K2View is a data management platform that unifies, transforms, and delivers real-time data across various business entities for improved operational efficiency.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) manages sensitive data securely, aiding compliance and risk reduction for organizations using payment information.
Nymiz
nymiz.com
Nymiz anonymizes sensitive data using synthetic data and tokenization, ensuring privacy compliance for secure data handling in various industries.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity is a data protection platform that secures sensitive information through encryption and access control, ensuring data privacy and compliance across various environments.
Tonic.ai
tonic.ai
Tonic.ai generates synthetic data that mimics real datasets while protecting sensitive information, enabling safe data access for software development and compliance.
InfoSum
infosum.com
InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network. InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum has offices throughout the US, UK, Europe, and Australia. The company is poised for continued growth following a Series B investment in August 2021, and a rapidly expanding client base.
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform for the world’s most innovative companies. A leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp sets the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp provides the flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support various data collaboration use cases - within organizations, between brands, and across its global network. Hundreds of global innovators - from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders - rely on LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of first-party data while staying on the forefront of evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform that allows data teams to enable their users to go fast with their data while meeting security and compliance requirements. This in turn helps companies win with data, and become AI-ready faster. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across your databases, lakes and warehouses, tracks data usage and applies security policies dynamically. Satori’s comprehensive DSP manages access, permissions, security, and compliance policies - all from a single console. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across data stores and dynamically tracks data usage while applying relevant security policies. Satori enables data teams to scale effective data usage across the organization while meeting all data security and compliance requirements.
Original Software
originalsoftware.com
Our enterprise testing platform is trusted by hundreds of companies in lowering risk from bugs and failed updates and saving up to 60% in time spent testing. Step into the future with a single, powerful platform to manage, capture and automate your testing across your ERP and entire tech stack. On-premise, cloud, custom app or green screen - it tests across any and all of them.
TrueVault
truevault.com
TrueVault is a comprehensive privacy platform that manages compliance with data privacy laws. Built by experienced attorneys, our software takes your business from 0 to 100 — and keeps you there.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.