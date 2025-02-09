Top Data Masking Software - Kenya

Find the right software and services.
Data masking software protects an organization’s important data by disguising it with random characters or other data so that it is still usable by the organization but not outside forces.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Very Good Security
verygoodsecurity.com
Very Good Security (VGS) lets it operate on sensitive data without the cost or liability of securing the data. VGS also helps it achieve PCI, SOC2, and other compliance certifications. VGS is a sensitive data custodian that provides turnkey security with no changes to existing products or systems. It accelerates time to market and simplifies the use of sensitive data while eliminating the risk of breaches. After all, hackers cannot steal what isn't there. VGS is the world's leader in payment tokenization. It is trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, including merchants, fintechs, and banks, to store and enrich sensitive payment data across cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets. With over 4 billion tokens managed globally, VGS offers a solutions suite with a composable card management platform, PCI-compliant vault, and network value-added services like network tokens, account updater, and card attributes. Its solutions boost revenue with higher authorization rates, fraud reduction, and operational efficiencies while seamlessly integrating with existing tech stacks. It stores 70% of all US cards and solves critical payment acceptance challenges, including multi-PSP management, orchestration enablement, PCI compliance, and PII protection. VGS empowers clients with ownership, control, and insights into payment data, elevating growth and user experiences across industries.
LiveRamp
liveramp.com
LiveRamp is the data collaboration platform for the world’s most innovative companies. A leader in consumer privacy, data ethics, and foundational identity, LiveRamp sets the new standard for building a connected customer view with unmatched clarity and context while protecting brand and consumer trust. LiveRamp provides the flexibility to collaborate wherever data lives to support various data collaboration use cases - within organizations, between brands, and across its global network. Hundreds of global innovators - from iconic consumer brands and tech giants to banks, retailers, and healthcare leaders - rely on LiveRamp to build enduring brand and business value by deepening customer engagement and loyalty, activating new partnerships, and maximizing the value of first-party data while staying on the forefront of evolving compliance and privacy requirements. LiveRamp is based in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide.
InfoSum
infosum.com
InfoSum is the world’s leading data collaboration platform and the only secure data clean room, empowering companies to deliver better customer experiences while prioritizing customer privacy. InfoSum enables safe connections between multiple parties to unlock the full potential of their customer data without risk of exposure or misuse. InfoSum not only prioritizes consumer privacy, but enhances it with patented, non-movement of data technology to create the most protected, most connected, and most accessible data collaboration network. InfoSum was founded in 2016 with a vision to connect the world’s data without ever sharing it. The company has multiple patents, protecting its invention of the ‘non-movement of data.’ InfoSum has offices throughout the US, UK, Europe, and Australia. The company is poised for continued growth following a Series B investment in August 2021, and a rapidly expanding client base.
Tonic.ai
tonic.ai
Tonic.ai democratizes data access for all technical data consumers by eliminating trade-offs between privacy and data availability. Tonic’s solutions synthesize safe, high-fidelity versions of production data devoid of sensitive information and PII. Hundreds of customers across industries depend on Tonic.ai to build data-driven software and fine-tune ML training models. They get all the value of production data without actually having to copy sensitive data around their organization, unlocking strategic data assets for use across functions, from engineering, to business operations, to even sales teams for demos. With high quality data, teams author fewer defects and ship faster all while having a strong security posture
K2View
k2view.com
At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to use its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry. Our Data Product Platform provides a trusted, holistic, and real-time view of anything important to the business - whether it's customers, suppliers, employees, orders, loans, or patients. This one platform fuels many use cases, including Customer 360, test data management, data privacy, cloud migration, legacy application modernization, and more – to deliver business outcomes in less than half the time, and at half the cost, of any other alternative. K2view Data Product Platform deploys in weeks, scales linearly, and adapts to change on the fly. It supports modern data architectures – data mesh, data fabric, and data hub – in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments. The most data-intensive, forward-looking companies, rely on K2view Data Product Platform, including AT&T, American Express, IQVIA, Verizon, Sun Life, and Vodafone.
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, brings data and AI to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have created a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across virtually any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data and enabling enterprises to modernize their business strategies. Customers in approximately 100 countries and 86 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data and AI come to life.™
TrueVault
truevault.com
TrueVault is a comprehensive privacy platform that manages compliance with data privacy laws. Built by experienced attorneys, our software takes your business from 0 to 100 — and keeps you there.
Original Software
originalsoftware.com
Our enterprise testing platform is trusted by hundreds of companies in lowering risk from bugs and failed updates and saving up to 60% in time spent testing. Step into the future with a single, powerful platform to manage, capture and automate your testing across your ERP and entire tech stack. On-premise, cloud, custom app or green screen - it tests across any and all of them.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform that allows data teams to enable their users to go fast with their data while meeting security and compliance requirements. This in turn helps companies win with data, and become AI-ready faster. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across your databases, lakes and warehouses, tracks data usage and applies security policies dynamically. Satori’s comprehensive DSP manages access, permissions, security, and compliance policies - all from a single console. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across data stores and dynamically tracks data usage while applying relevant security policies. Satori enables data teams to scale effective data usage across the organization while meeting all data security and compliance requirements.
Protegrity
protegrity.com
Protegrity’s data protection solutions and products can improve your business capabilities through protected and dynamic data sharing. Our comprehensive range of methods enable you to unlock your data and bring it to life. The Protegrity Data Protection Software provides the most comprehensive range of protection no matter where your data rests, moves, or is used including on-prem, in the cloud, and everywhere in between.
Nymiz
nymiz.com
Replace sensitive information with synthetic data, tokenization or asterisks using Nymiz. This eliminates the possibility of compromising data privacy while maintaining the usability and context of the data, making it suitable for data sharing and machine learning applications. The platform provides various workflows, both reversible and irreversible, including anonymization and pseudonymization. It also offers substitution methods like tokenization and synthetic data replacement to anonymize or redact data, tailored to the specific use case and the final goals of your organization. AI-Driven Data Anonymization for Knowledge Management: -> Nymiz detects sensitive data in unstructured files (doc, docx, xls, xlsx, jpg, tlf, png, pdf) and also in structured data (databases), and anonymizes or pseudonymizes it reversibly or irreversibly. -> By recognizing context-specific data like names, phone numbers, and social security numbers, Nymiz achieves superior results compared to tools that lack artificial intelligence capabilities. -> It provides an additional security layer at the data level. Anonymized or pseudonymized information has no practical value if it is stolen through a security breach or exposed by human errors. -> Nymiz can read data in 102 languages besides English and Spanish. -> Nymiz enables compliance with regulatory requirements regarding privacy and data protection for various frameworks: GDPR, CCPA, LOGPD, and more. Its team specializes in designing bespoke data anonymization solutions to meet the unique requirements of your organization. -> Cloud-based solution (SaaS) -> API Integration -> On-premise solution -> IT consulting and management services
