Top Data Masking Software - Antigua & Barbuda

Nymiz

nymiz.com

Replace sensitive information with synthetic data, tokenization or asterisks using Nymiz. This eliminates the possibility of compromising data privacy while maintaining the usability and context of the data, making it suitable for data sharing and machine learning applications. The platform provides various workflows, both reversible and irreversible, including anonymization and pseudonymization. It also offers substitution methods like tokenization and synthetic data replacement to anonymize or redact data, tailored to the specific use case and the final goals of your organization. AI-Driven Data Anonymization for Knowledge Management: -> Nymiz detects sensitive data in unstructured files (doc, docx, xls, xlsx, jpg, tlf, png, pdf) and also in structured data (databases), and anonymizes or pseudonymizes it reversibly or irreversibly. -> By recognizing context-specific data like names, phone numbers, and social security numbers, Nymiz achieves superior results compared to tools that lack artificial intelligence capabilities. -> It provides an additional security layer at the data level. Anonymized or pseudonymized information has no practical value if it is stolen through a security breach or exposed by human errors. -> Nymiz can read data in 102 languages besides English and Spanish. -> Nymiz enables compliance with regulatory requirements regarding privacy and data protection for various frameworks: GDPR, CCPA, LOGPD, and more. Its team specializes in designing bespoke data anonymization solutions to meet the unique requirements of your organization. -> Cloud-based solution (SaaS) -> API Integration -> On-premise solution -> IT consulting and management services