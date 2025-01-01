Find the right software and services.
Data Loss Prevention (DLP) software, also referred to as data leak prevention software, is designed to safeguard and manage sensitive business information. A fundamental aspect of DLP solutions is distribution control, which prevents users from sending confidential data outside corporate networks. Security teams and network administrators establish rules that regulate who can access, modify, and share sensitive information. DLP tools manage data protection both at the network level and on individual endpoints, maintaining consistent policy enforcement across the organization. These tools are crucial for protecting data and preventing internal leaks.
Box
box.com
Box is a cloud-based platform for managing, storing, and sharing files, enabling collaboration for businesses with secure file transfer and integration options.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Netskope
netskope.com
Netskope is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and control over cloud applications, data protection, and compliance management.
Teramind
teramind.co
Teramind is a behavioral analytics platform that monitors employee activities, prevents data loss, and provides insights to enhance productivity and compliance.
Nira
nira.com
Nira is a data access governance app that helps manage and secure document access in Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, providing monitoring and permissions management.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
BetterCloud
bettercloud.com
BetterCloud is a SaaS management platform that automates user lifecycle processes, access management, and compliance for IT teams managing multiple cloud applications.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is an email security platform that protects sensitive data with encryption, threat detection, and compliance tools for organizations handling confidential information.
Nightfall AI
nightfall.ai
Nightfall AI is a data leak prevention tool for Zendesk that uses AI to detect and protect against exposure of sensitive information across various platforms.
1Fort
1fort.com
1Fort simplifies cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, allowing brokers to quote faster and helping businesses automate compliance to improve coverage and pricing.
