Data Loss Prevention (DLP) software, also referred to as data leak prevention software, is designed to safeguard and manage sensitive business information. A fundamental aspect of DLP solutions is distribution control, which prevents users from sending confidential data outside corporate networks. Security teams and network administrators establish rules that regulate who can access, modify, and share sensitive information. DLP tools manage data protection both at the network level and on individual endpoints, maintaining consistent policy enforcement across the organization. These tools are crucial for protecting data and preventing internal leaks.
BetterCloud
bettercloud.com
BetterCloud is a SaaS management platform that automates user lifecycle processes, access management, and compliance for IT teams managing multiple cloud applications.
Box
box.com
Box is a cloud-based platform for managing, storing, and sharing files, enabling collaboration for businesses with secure file transfer and integration options.
Netskope
netskope.com
Netskope is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and control over cloud applications, data protection, and compliance management.
Nira
nira.com
Nira is a Data Access Governance platform that helps companies protect their Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 documents from unauthorized access. The platform provides complete visibility into who has access to company information, monitoring for file activity, tools to manage user access permissions across multiple files, and robust bulk remediation capabilities and security policy automation for administrators. Companies integrate Nira with their Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, and SharePoint environments to fulfill administrative, security and compliance use cases. These use cases include real-time file monitoring, breach alerts, managing external access, advanced automation, and employee security workflows. Nira provides robust tooling for administrators as well as for employees. Nira’s Employee Security Portal allows employees to gain complete visibility and control over access to their documents and reduce breach risk in one place. This makes addressing risks and conducting security audits easy. Nira is backed by investors including A.Capital, Decibel, SV Angel and 8-Bit Capital.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.
Nightfall AI
nightfall.ai
Nightfall AI's Zendesk DLP is an AI-native tool designed for data leak prevention. It is designed to reduce the risk of sharing confidential, malicious, or personally identifiable content in Zendesk. The tool, which is also cloud-native, is touted to be accurate and easy to use. Its central functionality is preventing data exposure in AI apps and data pipelines, and it offers a particular feature called Nightfall's Firewall for AI. It is tailored to a variety of communication channels including SaaS & email, browsers, and custom apps. Moreover, it can be integrated with a range of applications like Slack, Jira, Confluence, Salesforce, Github, and many more. Nightfall AI provides solutions for security for AI, insider risks, SaaS security, governance and risk, and external threats. For compliance, it covers areas such as HIPAA, PCI, GDPR/CCPA, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and SOX. The tool offers a quick API start and features like GenAI Detection. Nightfall DLP is used for automatically detecting and remediating the exposure of sensitive and personally identifiable data in Zendesk. It offers real-time alerts and automated remediation actions to reduce compliance workload, while providing machine-learning-based detectors to identify potential security and compliance risks with high accuracy.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.
Teramind
teramind.co
Teramind is a behavioral analytics platform that monitors employee activities, prevents data loss, and provides insights to enhance productivity and compliance.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, Account Takeover Protection, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com
1Fort
1fort.com
1Fort streamlines the process of placing cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, saving insurance brokers and their clients time and money. Brokers use 1Fort to quote more markets in less time by helping their clients get insurable in days, not weeks. Businesses use 1Fort to automate up to 90% of the work to meet security requirements, enabling them to unlock better-priced policies and more comprehensive coverage.
