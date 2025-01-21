App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Software - Serbia
Data Loss Prevention (DLP) software, also referred to as data leak prevention software, is designed to safeguard and manage sensitive business information. A fundamental aspect of DLP solutions is distribution control, which prevents users from sending confidential data outside corporate networks. Security teams and network administrators establish rules that regulate who can access, modify, and share sensitive information. DLP tools manage data protection both at the network level and on individual endpoints, maintaining consistent policy enforcement across the organization. These tools are crucial for protecting data and preventing internal leaks.
Submit New App
BetterCloud
bettercloud.com
BetterCloud is the market-leading SaaS management platform, enabling IT teams to eliminate up to 78% of SaaS management work. BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies in a multi-SaaS environment. By streamlining and automating critical work like user lifecycle processes and day-to-day operations, BetterCloud's thousands of customers enjoy greater operational efficiency and employee productivity. With 10+ years experience pioneering the SaaS Operations movement, BetterCloud now serves the world’s largest community of SaaSOps experts. As host of Altitude, the industry’s leading SaaSOps event, and publisher of the annual State of SaaSOps Report, the category’s definitive market research, BetterCloud is recognized by customers (G2) and leading analyst firms (Gartner and Forrester) as the market leader in SaaS Operations Management. For IT teams that manage multi-SaaS environments, BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies. Unlike Identity & Access Management solutions that require manual intervention and custom scripting, or IT Service Desk solutions that generate tickets to be manually worked, BetterCloud’s granular, powerful automation and unlimited customizable workflows complement your IAM and help desk automation to improve IT efficiency by reducing up to 78% of SaaS management work. If your IT team is scripting or manually managing access to applications, files, folders, and groups for anyone joining, leaving, or moving inside your organization, you’re throwing talent and resources you can't spare at problems BetterCloud can automate. Headquartered in New York City, with a product and engineering office in Atlanta, GA as well as innovation hubs & remote talent across the U.S., BetterCloud is backed, among others, by some of the best technology investors including Vista Equity Partners, Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital, and Accel.
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005. Box makes it easy for businesses to collaborate, share and manage content online.
Netskope
netskope.com
Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskope helps customers reduce risk, accelerate performance, and get unrivaled visibility into any cloud, web, and private application activity. Thousands of customers trust Netskope and its powerful NewEdge network to address evolving threats, new risks, technology shifts, organizational and network changes, and new regulatory requirements.
Nira
nira.com
Nira is a Data Access Governance platform that helps companies protect their Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 documents from unauthorized access. The platform provides complete visibility into who has access to company information, monitoring for file activity, tools to manage user access permissions across multiple files, and robust bulk remediation capabilities and security policy automation for administrators. Companies integrate Nira with their Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, OneDrive, and SharePoint environments to fulfill administrative, security and compliance use cases. These use cases include real-time file monitoring, breach alerts, managing external access, advanced automation, and employee security workflows. Nira provides robust tooling for administrators as well as for employees. Nira’s Employee Security Portal allows employees to gain complete visibility and control over access to their documents and reduce breach risk in one place. This makes addressing risks and conducting security audits easy. Nira is backed by investors including A.Capital, Decibel, SV Angel and 8-Bit Capital.
Proofpoint
proofpoint.com
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archiving.
Nightfall AI
nightfall.ai
Nightfall AI's Zendesk DLP is an AI-native tool designed for data leak prevention. It is designed to reduce the risk of sharing confidential, malicious, or personally identifiable content in Zendesk. The tool, which is also cloud-native, is touted to be accurate and easy to use. Its central functionality is preventing data exposure in AI apps and data pipelines, and it offers a particular feature called Nightfall's Firewall for AI. It is tailored to a variety of communication channels including SaaS & email, browsers, and custom apps. Moreover, it can be integrated with a range of applications like Slack, Jira, Confluence, Salesforce, Github, and many more. Nightfall AI provides solutions for security for AI, insider risks, SaaS security, governance and risk, and external threats. For compliance, it covers areas such as HIPAA, PCI, GDPR/CCPA, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and SOX. The tool offers a quick API start and features like GenAI Detection. Nightfall DLP is used for automatically detecting and remediating the exposure of sensitive and personally identifiable data in Zendesk. It offers real-time alerts and automated remediation actions to reduce compliance workload, while providing machine-learning-based detectors to identify potential security and compliance risks with high accuracy.
Coro
coro.net
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to remove cybersecurity from your to-do list. Coro is powered by artificial intelligence that does the work for you. Our AI remediates 95% of threats, the rest you can handle with Coro’s unique One-Click-Resolve. Coro believes you have a right to enterprise-grade cybersecurity, regardless of your size. Get cybersecurity like you've never seen. Try Coro today.
Teramind
teramind.co
Teramind is the leading global provider of insider threat management, data loss prevention, and productivity and process optimization solutions powered by user behavior analytics. Serving enterprise, government and SMBs, Teramind has provided over 10,000 organizations around the world with actionable, data-backed workforce insights that reduce risk, increase productivity, and streamline business operations. Teramind's completely customizable platform enables businesses to bring data objectivity to their decision-making and operations. Available as an on-prem, cloud, private cloud or hybrid deployment, the Teramind platform empowers organizations to detect, prevent, and mitigate insider threats and loss of data with forensic backed evidence while providing granular behavioral data that enhances efficiency, productivity and performance.
Trustifi
trustifi.com
Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organization, other than its employees, is the data contained in its email, and Trustifi's key objective is keeping clients' data, reputations, and brands safe from all threats related to email. With Trustifi's Inbound Shield, Data Loss Prevention, Account Takeover Protection, and Email Encryption, clients are always one step ahead of attackers. www.trustifi.com
1Fort
1fort.com
1Fort streamlines the process of placing cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, saving insurance brokers and their clients time and money. Brokers use 1Fort to quote more markets in less time by helping their clients get insurable in days, not weeks. Businesses use 1Fort to automate up to 90% of the work to meet security requirements, enabling them to unlock better-priced policies and more comprehensive coverage.