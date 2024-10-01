App store for web apps
Top Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Software - New Caledonia
Data Loss Prevention (DLP) software, also referred to as data leak prevention software, is designed to safeguard and manage sensitive business information. A fundamental aspect of DLP solutions is distribution control, which prevents users from sending confidential data outside corporate networks. Security teams and network administrators establish rules that regulate who can access, modify, and share sensitive information. DLP tools manage data protection both at the network level and on individual endpoints, maintaining consistent policy enforcement across the organization. These tools are crucial for protecting data and preventing internal leaks.
Box
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc. is an American enterprise security company based in Sunnyvale, California that provides software as a service and products for inbound email security, outbound data loss prevention, social media, mobile devices, digital risk, email encryption, electronic discovery, and email archivi...
Netskope
Netskope, a global SASE leader, helps organizations apply zero trust principles and AI/ML innovations to protect data and defend against cyber threats. Fast and easy to use, the Netskope platform provides optimized access and real-time security for people, devices, and data anywhere they go. Netskop...
Nira
Nira is a Data Access Governance platform that helps companies protect their Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 documents from unauthorized access. The platform provides complete visibility into who has access to company information, monitoring for file activity, tools to manage user access permissi...
BetterCloud
BetterCloud is the market-leading SaaS management platform, enabling IT teams to eliminate up to 78% of SaaS management work. BetterCloud automates onboarding, offboarding & mid-lifecycle changes, SaaS application access & entitlements, and security policies in a multi-SaaS environment. By streamlin...
Teramind
Teramind is the leading global provider of insider threat management, data loss prevention, and productivity and process optimization solutions powered by user behavior analytics. Serving enterprise, government and SMBs, Teramind has provided over 10,000 organizations around the world with actionabl...
Coro
Coro is a new breed of cybersecurity platform. A single platform that secures your entire company. When you use Coro, you protect email, data, endpoint devices, cloud apps, and even user activity. With Coro, everybody can be a cybersecurity expert. Coro takes minutes to master and is designed to rem...
Nightfall AI
Nightfall AI's Zendesk DLP is an AI-native tool designed for data leak prevention. It is designed to reduce the risk of sharing confidential, malicious, or personally identifiable content in Zendesk. The tool, which is also cloud-native, is touted to be accurate and easy to use. Its central functio...
1Fort
1Fort streamlines the process of placing cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, saving insurance brokers and their clients time and money. Brokers use 1Fort to quote more markets in less time by helping their clients get insurable in days, not weeks. Businesses use 1Fort to automate up to 90%...
Trustifi
Trustifi is a cybersecurity firm featuring solutions delivered on a software-as-a-service platform. Trustifi leads the market with the easiest-to-use and deploy email security products providing both inbound and outbound email security from a single vendor. The most valuable asset to any organizatio...