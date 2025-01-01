Top Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Software

All
Data Loss Prevention (DLP) software, also referred to as data leak prevention software, is designed to safeguard and manage sensitive business information. A fundamental aspect of DLP solutions is distribution control, which prevents users from sending confidential data outside corporate networks. Security teams and network administrators establish rules that regulate who can access, modify, and share sensitive information. DLP tools manage data protection both at the network level and on individual endpoints, maintaining consistent policy enforcement across the organization. These tools are crucial for protecting data and preventing internal leaks.

Box

Box

box.com

Box is a cloud-based platform for managing, storing, and sharing files, enabling collaboration for businesses with secure file transfer and integration options.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint

proofpoint.com

Proofpoint offers cloud-based cybersecurity solutions for email security, data loss prevention, and compliance, protecting against threats and ensuring secure communication.

Teramind

Teramind

teramind.co

Teramind is a behavioral analytics platform that monitors employee activities, prevents data loss, and provides insights to enhance productivity and compliance.

Netskope

Netskope

netskope.com

Netskope is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and control over cloud applications, data protection, and compliance management.

BetterCloud

BetterCloud

bettercloud.com

BetterCloud is a SaaS management platform that automates user lifecycle processes, access management, and compliance for IT teams managing multiple cloud applications.

Nira

Nira

nira.com

Nira is a data access governance app that helps manage and secure document access in Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, providing monitoring and permissions management.

Trustifi

Trustifi

trustifi.com

Trustifi is an email security platform that protects sensitive data with encryption, threat detection, and compliance tools for organizations handling confidential information.

Coro

Coro

coro.net

Coro is a cybersecurity platform that secures email, data, endpoints, and cloud apps using AI for easy management and threat remediation.

Nightfall AI

Nightfall AI

nightfall.ai

Nightfall AI is a data leak prevention tool for Zendesk that uses AI to detect and protect against exposure of sensitive information across various platforms.

1Fort

1Fort

1fort.com

1Fort simplifies cyber insurance for middle-market businesses, allowing brokers to quote faster and helping businesses automate compliance to improve coverage and pricing.

Top Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Software - WebCatalog