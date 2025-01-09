Top Data Loss Prevention (DLP) Software - Guinea

Nightfall AI

nightfall.ai

Nightfall AI's Zendesk DLP is an AI-native tool designed for data leak prevention. It is designed to reduce the risk of sharing confidential, malicious, or personally identifiable content in Zendesk. The tool, which is also cloud-native, is touted to be accurate and easy to use. Its central functionality is preventing data exposure in AI apps and data pipelines, and it offers a particular feature called Nightfall's Firewall for AI. It is tailored to a variety of communication channels including SaaS & email, browsers, and custom apps. Moreover, it can be integrated with a range of applications like Slack, Jira, Confluence, Salesforce, Github, and many more. Nightfall AI provides solutions for security for AI, insider risks, SaaS security, governance and risk, and external threats. For compliance, it covers areas such as HIPAA, PCI, GDPR/CCPA, ISO 27001, SOC 2, and SOX. The tool offers a quick API start and features like GenAI Detection. Nightfall DLP is used for automatically detecting and remediating the exposure of sensitive and personally identifiable data in Zendesk. It offers real-time alerts and automated remediation actions to reduce compliance workload, while providing machine-learning-based detectors to identify potential security and compliance risks with high accuracy.