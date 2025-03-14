App store for web apps

Find the right software and services.

WebCatalog Desktop

Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.

Download WebCatalog Desktop
Learn more
All
Books
Business
Education
Entertainment
Finance
Food & Drink
Graphics & Design
Health & Fitness
Lifestyle
Medicine
Music & Audio
News
Photo & Video
Productivity
Reference
Shopping
Social Networking
Software Development
Sports
Travel
Utilities
Weather
Data Labeling Software
Categories
Most Popular
Recently Added

Top Data Labeling Software

Data labeling software, also known as training data, data annotation, or data tagging software, plays a critical role in converting unlabeled data into labeled data, essential for developing accurate artificial intelligence algorithms. These tools offer a range of functionalities, including machine learning-assisted labeling, human taskforce involvement, or user-driven labeling. Some platforms even allow a combination of these approaches, offering flexibility in choosing labeling methods based on factors like cost, quality, and speed. These tools vary in their support for different data types such as images, videos, audio, and text, including subsets like satellite imagery and LIDAR. Annotation types also differ, encompassing tasks such as image segmentation, object detection, named entity recognition (NER), sentiment analysis, transcription, and emotion recognition. To ensure label quality, most software employs metrics like consensus and ground truth. This quality assurance is crucial for supervised learning, a foundational machine learning approach that requires labeled data for accurate predictions. Integration with data science and machine learning platforms is common, facilitating seamless data transfer from labeling to model training. To qualify for inclusion in the Data Labeling category, a product typically integrates managed workforces or data labeling services, guarantees label accuracy and consistency, offers analytics for monitoring labeling accuracy and speed, and allows seamless integration with data science and machine learning platforms.

Submit New App


Appen

Appen

appen.com

Appen provides high-quality training data for AI through data annotation, speech collection, and text refinement to improve machine learning models.

Clarifai

Clarifai

clarifai.com

Clarifai is an AI platform for analyzing images, videos, text, and audio, enabling businesses to implement custom AI solutions and insights.

Labelbox

Labelbox

labelbox.com

Labelbox is a platform for building AI applications, enabling users to label data, train models, and automate tasks effectively.

Avala

Avala

avala.ai

Avala is an AI data labeling platform that enables faster and accurate dataset management, annotation, and model deployment with an ethical approach.

V7

V7

v7labs.com

V7 is an AI data engine for computer vision. It offers tools for data annotation, management, and collaboration across various industries for training AI models.

Prolific

Prolific

prolific.com

Prolific is a platform for researchers to collect high-quality data from a vetted pool of participants for academic and market research.

Surge AI

Surge AI

surgehq.ai

Surge AI is a platform that provides data labeling and collection services for developing machine learning models, focusing on NLP and computer vision.

Scale AI

Scale AI

scale.com

Scale AI provides a platform for data curation, labeling, and model evaluation, enabling organizations to develop and deploy AI applications effectively.

Kili Technology

Kili Technology

kili-technology.com

Kili Technology helps enterprises efficiently label data to create high-quality datasets for custom AI models, reducing errors in training data.

SuperAnnotate

SuperAnnotate

superannotate.com

SuperAnnotate is a platform for annotating and managing datasets for AI, supporting various annotation types with automation and collaboration features.

Supervisely

Supervisely

supervisely.com

Supervisely is a platform for image annotation, data management, and neural network training, streamlining workflows in computer vision projects.

CVAT.ai

CVAT.ai

cvat.ai

CVAT.ai is an open-source tool for annotating images, videos, and 3D data, designed for data teams to create labels for computer vision algorithms.

Labellerr

Labellerr

labellerr.com

Labellerr is a platform for efficient image labeling, providing quality annotations for computer vision models with features for collaboration and guideline management.

super.AI

super.AI

super.ai

super.AI automates business processes using Intelligent Document Processing to deliver reliable results.

UBIAI

UBIAI

ubiai.tools

UBIAI is an AI text annotation tool for NLP and ML that offers features like document classification, OCR, team collaboration, and supports multi-lingual annotations.

Encord

Encord

encord.com

Encord is a platform for managing AI training data, enabling efficient annotation, model testing, and data organization for machine learning applications.

SUPA

SUPA

supa.so

SUPA is an app for automated data labeling and AI-assisted annotations, integrating a workforce in SE Asia for scalable data labeling solutions.

Dataloop

Dataloop

dataloop.ai

Dataloop is an AI development platform that simplifies data management, annotation, and model deployment for developers, data scientists, and engineers.

Humanloop

Humanloop

humanloop.com

Humanloop is a platform for developing and optimizing LLM applications with human feedback and real-time monitoring, enhancing model accuracy and adaptability.

Universal Data Tool

Universal Data Tool

universaldatatool.com

Universal Data Tool is a web/desktop app for editing and annotating various data types, supporting real-time collaboration and integration with machine learning frameworks.

Shaip

Shaip

shaip.com

Shaip provides high-quality structured data for training AI models across various types, focusing on healthcare and computer vision, while also offering a toolkit for LLM enhancement.

TrainingData.io

TrainingData.io

trainingdata.io

TrainingData.io is an app for labeling images and videos in radiology, pathology, and other medical fields, aiding in machine learning model development.

LinkedAI

LinkedAI

linkedai.co

LinkedAI is a comprehensive tool for managing training data, offering fast image labeling, synthetic data generation, and on-demand annotation services for computer vision projects.

Sama AI

Sama AI

sama.com

Sama AI provides precise data annotation solutions for enterprise AI models, focusing on ethical practices and improving employment outcomes for marginalized workers.

Picterra

Picterra

picterra.ch

Picterra is a cloud-based platform for managing and deploying machine-learning models to analyze geospatial data, focusing on monitoring deforestation risks.

Crowd AI

Crowd AI

crowdai.com

CrowdAI enables users to automate visual workflows using AI, helping businesses analyze images and videos for various applications like disaster response and operational efficiency.

SentiSight.ai

SentiSight.ai

sentisight.ai

SentiSight.ai is a web platform for convenient image labeling and AI model training, supporting classification and object detection with collaboration features.

Alegion

Alegion

alegion.com

Alegion is a data annotation platform for AI and ML, providing tools to label and manage various data types while ensuring quality control and workflow management.

Jaxon.ai

Jaxon.ai

jaxon.ai

Jaxon.ai guides data science teams in developing AI systems by combining reasoning and an LLM agent, ensuring best practices and iterative validation without needing advanced expertise.

M47.AI

M47.AI

m47.ai

M47.AI is a data labeling platform that offers text annotation tools and access to a global workforce for machine learning model training in any language.

Datasaur NLP

Datasaur NLP

datasaur.ai

Datasaur NLP is a web platform that streamlines data labeling for NLP and LLM projects, enhancing accuracy and efficiency with various tools and real-time analytics.

Xelex

Xelex

xelex.ai

Xelex AI provides data curation services for creating and refining large language models, primarily for healthcare and business intelligence applications.

John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs

johnsnowlabs.com

John Snow Labs offers AI tools for healthcare organizations, focusing on natural language processing to analyze and extract information from medical data.

BasicAI Cloud

BasicAI Cloud

basic.ai

BasicAI Cloud is a free platform for training data that offers auto-annotation, object tracking, and team collaboration for managing large datasets.

Swivl

Swivl

swivl.com

Swivl provides tools for educators to enhance classroom management skills and improve teaching effectiveness using AI.

Superb AI

Superb AI

superb-ai.com

Superb AI is a platform that streamlines data management, annotation, model training, and deployment for machine learning projects, enhancing workflow efficiency.

Datature

Datature

datature.io

Datature is a no-code platform for managing datasets and training computer vision models, facilitating collaboration and deployment for various industries.

iMerit

iMerit

imerit.net

iMerit provides AI data solutions with a platform for annotating images, text, and audio, enabling organizations to prepare high-quality training data for AI models.

Segments.ai

Segments.ai

segments.ai

Segments.ai is a data labeling platform for multi-sensor data, offering tools for image, video, and point cloud annotation, with support for various cloud services and ML frameworks.

Explore

Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.