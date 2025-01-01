Top Data Labeling Software

Data labeling software, also known as training data, data annotation, or data tagging software, plays a critical role in converting unlabeled data into labeled data, essential for developing accurate artificial intelligence algorithms. These tools offer a range of functionalities, including machine learning-assisted labeling, human taskforce involvement, or user-driven labeling. Some platforms even allow a combination of these approaches, offering flexibility in choosing labeling methods based on factors like cost, quality, and speed. These tools vary in their support for different data types such as images, videos, audio, and text, including subsets like satellite imagery and LIDAR. Annotation types also differ, encompassing tasks such as image segmentation, object detection, named entity recognition (NER), sentiment analysis, transcription, and emotion recognition. To ensure label quality, most software employs metrics like consensus and ground truth. This quality assurance is crucial for supervised learning, a foundational machine learning approach that requires labeled data for accurate predictions. Integration with data science and machine learning platforms is common, facilitating seamless data transfer from labeling to model training. To qualify for inclusion in the Data Labeling category, a product typically integrates managed workforces or data labeling services, guarantees label accuracy and consistency, offers analytics for monitoring labeling accuracy and speed, and allows seamless integration with data science and machine learning platforms.
Appen
appen.com
Appen provides high-quality training data for AI through data annotation, speech collection, and text refinement to improve machine learning models.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an AI platform for analyzing images, videos, text, and audio, enabling businesses to implement custom AI solutions and insights.
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific is a platform for researchers to collect high-quality data from a vetted pool of participants for academic and market research.
Avala
avala.ai
Avala is an AI data labeling platform that enables faster and accurate dataset management, annotation, and model deployment with an ethical approach.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Labelbox is a platform for building AI applications, enabling users to label data, train models, and automate tasks effectively.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine for computer vision. It offers tools for data annotation, management, and collaboration across various industries for training AI models.
Surge AI
surgehq.ai
Surge AI is a platform that provides data labeling and collection services for developing machine learning models, focusing on NLP and computer vision.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Kili Technology helps enterprises efficiently label data to create high-quality datasets for custom AI models, reducing errors in training data.
CVAT.ai
cvat.ai
CVAT.ai is an open-source tool for annotating images, videos, and 3D data, designed for data teams to create labels for computer vision algorithms.
UBIAI
ubiai.tools
UBIAI is an AI text annotation tool for NLP and ML that offers features like document classification, OCR, team collaboration, and supports multi-lingual annotations.
SUPA
supa.so
SUPA is an app for automated data labeling and AI-assisted annotations, integrating a workforce in SE Asia for scalable data labeling solutions.
Supervisely
supervisely.com
Supervisely is a platform for image annotation, data management, and neural network training, streamlining workflows in computer vision projects.
Scale AI
scale.com
Scale AI provides a platform for data curation, labeling, and model evaluation, enabling organizations to develop and deploy AI applications effectively.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is a platform for annotating and managing datasets for AI, supporting various annotation types with automation and collaboration features.
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Segments.ai is a data labeling platform for multi-sensor data, offering tools for image, video, and point cloud annotation, with support for various cloud services and ML frameworks.
TrainingData.io
trainingdata.io
TrainingData.io is an app for labeling images and videos in radiology, pathology, and other medical fields, aiding in machine learning model development.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is a platform for managing AI training data, enabling efficient annotation, model testing, and data organization for machine learning applications.
Humanloop
humanloop.com
Humanloop is a platform for developing and optimizing LLM applications with human feedback and real-time monitoring, enhancing model accuracy and adaptability.
Picterra
picterra.ch
Picterra is a cloud-based platform for managing and deploying machine-learning models to analyze geospatial data, focusing on monitoring deforestation risks.
Datasaur NLP
datasaur.ai
Datasaur NLP is a web platform that streamlines data labeling for NLP and LLM projects, enhancing accuracy and efficiency with various tools and real-time analytics.
Shaip
shaip.com
Shaip provides high-quality structured data for training AI models across various types, focusing on healthcare and computer vision, while also offering a toolkit for LLM enhancement.
super.AI
super.ai
super.AI automates business processes using Intelligent Document Processing to deliver reliable results.
Alegion
alegion.com
Alegion is a data annotation platform for AI and ML, providing tools to label and manage various data types while ensuring quality control and workflow management.
Jaxon.ai
jaxon.ai
Jaxon.ai guides data science teams in developing AI systems by combining reasoning and an LLM agent, ensuring best practices and iterative validation without needing advanced expertise.
Universal Data Tool
universaldatatool.com
Universal Data Tool is a web/desktop app for editing and annotating various data types, supporting real-time collaboration and integration with machine learning frameworks.
Crowd AI
crowdai.com
CrowdAI enables users to automate visual workflows using AI, helping businesses analyze images and videos for various applications like disaster response and operational efficiency.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is a platform for efficient image labeling, providing quality annotations for computer vision models with features for collaboration and guideline management.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is an AI development platform that simplifies data management, annotation, and model deployment for developers, data scientists, and engineers.
Sama AI
sama.com
Sama AI provides precise data annotation solutions for enterprise AI models, focusing on ethical practices and improving employment outcomes for marginalized workers.
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai is a web platform for convenient image labeling and AI model training, supporting classification and object detection with collaboration features.
M47.AI
m47.ai
M47.AI is a data labeling platform that offers text annotation tools and access to a global workforce for machine learning model training in any language.
Xelex
xelex.ai
Xelex AI provides data curation services for creating and refining large language models, primarily for healthcare and business intelligence applications.
LinkedAI
linkedai.co
LinkedAI is a comprehensive tool for managing training data, offering fast image labeling, synthetic data generation, and on-demand annotation services for computer vision projects.
BasicAI Cloud
basic.ai
BasicAI Cloud is a free platform for training data that offers auto-annotation, object tracking, and team collaboration for managing large datasets.
John Snow Labs
johnsnowlabs.com
John Snow Labs offers AI tools for healthcare organizations, focusing on natural language processing to analyze and extract information from medical data.
Swivl
swivl.com
Swivl provides tools for educators to enhance classroom management skills and improve teaching effectiveness using AI.
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI is a platform that streamlines data management, annotation, model training, and deployment for machine learning projects, enhancing workflow efficiency.
Datature
datature.io
Datature is a no-code platform for managing datasets and training computer vision models, facilitating collaboration and deployment for various industries.
iMerit
imerit.net
iMerit provides data labeling solutions for AI applications, specializing in image, text, and video annotation for various industries, ensuring precision and scalability.
