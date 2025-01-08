Top Data Labeling Software - French Polynesia

App store for web apps
Data labeling software, also known as training data, data annotation, or data tagging software, plays a critical role in converting unlabeled data into labeled data, essential for developing accurate artificial intelligence algorithms. These tools offer a range of functionalities, including machine learning-assisted labeling, human taskforce involvement, or user-driven labeling. Some platforms even allow a combination of these approaches, offering flexibility in choosing labeling methods based on factors like cost, quality, and speed. These tools vary in their support for different data types such as images, videos, audio, and text, including subsets like satellite imagery and LIDAR. Annotation types also differ, encompassing tasks such as image segmentation, object detection, named entity recognition (NER), sentiment analysis, transcription, and emotion recognition. To ensure label quality, most software employs metrics like consensus and ground truth. This quality assurance is crucial for supervised learning, a foundational machine learning approach that requires labeled data for accurate predictions. Integration with data science and machine learning platforms is common, facilitating seamless data transfer from labeling to model training. To qualify for inclusion in the Data Labeling category, a product typically integrates managed workforces or data labeling services, guarantees label accuracy and consistency, offers analytics for monitoring labeling accuracy and speed, and allows seamless integration with data science and machine learning platforms.
Appen
appen.com
Unlock Generative AI with Appen. Power exceptional customer experiences with our industry-leading products, depth of expertise and unmatched global team of AI Training Specialists. We’re your trusted data partner, enabling the most innovative companies to execute world-class AI initiatives.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Labelbox is a data-centric AI platform that allows users to build and utilize AI applications. The platform provides the ability to train and fine-tune models, as well as automate tasks using LLMs (Labelbox Machine Learning Models). In terms of functionality, Labelbox utilizes cookies to enhance the user experience, analyze site traffic, assist in marketing efforts, and understand how users interact with the platform. Necessary cookies are used for basic function such as page navigation and access to secure areas. Preferences cookies enable the platform to remember user-specific information, such as preferred language or region. Labelbox also employs statistic cookies, which help website owners gather information on how visitors interact with the platform. These statistics are collected and reported anonymously. Furthermore, Labelbox uses various providers' cookies to optimize specific features and functionalities. These providers include Intercom, LinkedIn, YouTube, ZoomInfo, Cloudflare, Bizible, Cookiebot, and Heap Analytics. Each provider's cookies serve different purposes, such as recognizing visitors, managing support notifications, load balancing, and allowing visitors to log in through third-party applications. Overall, Labelbox's AI platform offers users the ability to build AI applications, train and fine-tune models, and automate tasks using LLMs. The platform utilizes cookies and statistics to enhance the user experience and understand visitor interaction. The integration of various third-party providers' cookies ensures optimized functionality for different aspects of the platform.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data. Its platform supports the full AI lifecycle for data exploration, data labeling, model training, evaluation, and inference around images, video, text, and audio data. Headquartered in Washington DC, Clarifai uses machine learning and deep neural networks to identify and analyze images, videos, text, and audio automatically. Clarifai enables users to implement AI technology into their products via API, Mobile SDK, and/or on-premise solutions.
Avala
avala.ai
Avala provides more accurately labeled AI data faster, with minimal setup and training time. Avala's comprehensive, open platform caters to the entire AI Ops workflow, combining dataset curation and management, world-class expertise for data labeling and human feedback, and model training, verification, and deployment. * Curate, label, and deploy your datasets and models 10x faster. * Audit models with ease, with intuitive data visualization and management * Drag and drop annotation project builder with built in training material Avala provides ethical and equitable data labeling without sacrificing quality or security. Pioneering a radically different approach to ethical AI deployment, revolutionizing how people can contribute to, develop, and benefit from AI with a collaborative marketplace of datasets, labelers, and models in an ecosystem of products and services that directly address the challenges of AI alignment. Avala offers a unique 'manufacturing pipeline' approach to labeling: * Divides labeling tasks into smaller, simpler pieces, allowing labelers to become expert in each task more quickly. * Saves ML engineers hundreds of hours of effort in developing training materials per labeling project. * Delivers the fastest, most accurate data labeling with reduced algorithmic bias and improved data quality
Scale AI
scale.com
Make the best models with the best data. Scale Data Engine powers nearly every major foundation model, and with Scale GenAI Platform, leverages your enterprise data to unlock the value of AI. Trusted by world class companies, Scale delivers high quality training data for AI applications such as self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, and more.
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-treated pool – to deliver world-changing research and the next generation of AI.
Surge AI
surgehq.ai
Train AI on the Richness of Human Language. Build powerful NLP datasets using Surge AI's global data labeling workforce and platform.
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improve the quality of data for AI models. With features like auto annotation, DICOM annotation for medical imaging, dataset management, and model management, V7 automates and streamlines various tasks. Its image and video annotation tools are designed to improve the precision of data labelling. Additionally, it enables the building and automation of custom data pipelines and has tools for automating optical character recognition (OCR) and intelligent document processing (IDP) workflows.V7 allows users to outsource annotation tasks. It can be used across various industries such as agriculture, automotive, construction, energy, food & beverage, healthcare, and more. It offers collaboration features for real-time team annotation and provides labeler and model performance analytics.Further, V7 also facilitates annotation and model training workflows to be more efficient through an intuitive user interface. With its enhanced AutoAnnotate feature, it accelerates the speed and accuracy of annotations. The platform integrates with AWS, Databricks, and Voxel51, among others, and supports a range of data types including video, image, and text data.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more than 38,000 papers. The ImageNet dataset, with its crowdsourced labels, has an error rate of 6%. This dataset arguably underpins the most popular image recognition systems developed by Google and Facebook. Systemic error in these datasets has real-world consequences. Models trained on error-containing data are forced to learn those errors, leading to false predictions or a need of retraining on ever-increasing amounts of data to “wash out” the errors. Every industry has begun to understand the transformative potential of AI and invest. But the revolution of ML transformers and relentless focus on ML model optimization is reaching the point of diminishing returns. What else is there?
Supervisely
supervisely.com
Supervisely platform covers entire R&D lifecycle for computer vision. It allows to interate from image annotation to neural networks training 10x faster: * organize image annotation / data management / manipulation within a single platform at scale * integrate custom NNs or user pretrained models from Model Zoo, perform / track / reproduce tons of experiments * use data science workflows out of the box: upload new data and continuously improve the accuracy of your neural networks * combine different neural networks together into single pipeline with post processing stages and deploy these pipelines as API * utilize NNs to speed up image annotation process: platform has trainable SmartTool, supports Active Learning and Human in the Loop
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build datasets and successful ML pipelines. Partner with SuperAnnotate’s expert and professionally managed annotation workforce that can help you quickly deliver high-quality data for building top-performing models.
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training data in a secure manner to train their computer vision/unstructured data AI models. We strive to provide services with a "make it happen" attitude. Our focus industries include healthcare, autonomous vehicle, smart cities, retail and manufacturing.
UBIAI
ubiai.tools
UBIAI Text Annotation Tool is an AI tool that aims to make natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) solutions more accessible and affordable. It provides AI Builder, an AI engine that allows users to build intelligent document applications. The tool offers various features, including document classification, auto-labeling, multi-lingual annotation, named entity recognition (NER), and OCR annotation. It also supports team collaboration, which can help improve data quality and workflow efficiency.UBIAI's comprehensive annotation tool can handle various types of documents, such as PDFs, images, and text. It is particularly praised for its OCR annotation capabilities, enabling users to extract data from scanned documents and images. This feature can significantly reduce costs and operational barriers associated with unlocking data from such sources.The tool offers additional functionality, such as auto-labeling using large language models, simplifying the data labeling process and saving time and effort. It also provides the capability to train state-of-the-art deep learning models on annotated datasets, allowing users to fine-tune their machine learning models and accelerate the training process.UBIAI's collaboration features make it suitable for teams, allowing easy assignment of tasks, progress tracking, and performance measurement. The tool supports annotation in multiple languages and various formats, including handwritten, scanned, and digital documents.UBIAI is designed for versatile use across industries, including banking, finance, healthcare, insurance, legal, and technology. Its features can help streamline data annotation and training processes specific to each industry's needs, ranging from semantic analysis to fraud detection and shortening diagnosis and treatment times.Overall, UBIAI Text Annotation Tool stands out for its OCR capabilities, collaboration features, and support for training deep learning models, making it a valuable tool for NLP and ML projects in a wide range of industries.
CVAT.ai
cvat.ai
Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT), which is designed for use by professional data annotation teams to label data for computer vision algorithms
Humanloop
humanloop.com
The enterprise platform for developing and evaluating LLM applications. Companies like AmexGBT, Duolingo and Gusto use the Humanloop platform to develop robust AI applications, evaluate and fine-tune them. All-in-one platform for NLP Annotation, training and monitoring in one unified platform, powered by active learning. Dramatically simpler, 10x faster. Humanloop was founded by leading AI experts that worked on some of the largest AI developments at Google, Microsoft and Amazon. The company has offices in London and San Francisco
Sama AI
sama.com
Sama is a globally recognized leader in data annotation solutions for enterprise AI models that require the highest accuracy. We are the only computer vision solutions company with an in-house expert workforce using its own enterprise-grade platform. Our mission is to accelerate and advance computer vision AI development by providing the most accurate, scalable, and ethical data pipeline. Ethical AI is responsible AI, and as a Certified B-Corp, we’ve pioneered an impact model that harnesses the power of markets for social good, and has been proven to meaningfully improve employment and income outcomes for those with the greatest barriers to formal work. So far, helping more than 60,000 people lift themselves out of poverty.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more all in one, easy to use platform. * Annotate - Efficiently label any visual modality and manage large-scale annotation teams with customizable workflows and quality control tools. * Active - Test, validate, and evaluate your models and surface, curate, and prioritize the most valuable data for labeling to supercharge model performance. * Apollo - Train, fine-tune, and manage proprietary and foundation models at scale for production AI applications. * Accelerate - On-demand, specialized labeling services to help you scale. Encord is trusted by pioneering AI teams at RapidAI, Tractable, Stanford Medicine, Memorial, King’s College London, the NHS, the UHN, the Royal Navy, Veo, and many more global companies.
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. Dataloop's comprehensive solution spans the full AI development lifecycle, offering tools and functionalities that streamline data management, annotation, model selection, and deployment. Dataloop's platform is built with a focus on collaboration, allowing developers, data scientists, and engineers to work together seamlessly, breaking down traditional silos and fostering innovation. Key features include an intuitive drag-and-drop interface for constructing data pipelines, a vast library of pre-built AI elements and models, and robust data curation and annotation capabilities. These features are designed to empower developers to rapidly prototype, iterate, and deploy AI solutions, keeping pace with the fast-evolving demands of the market. Dataloop is committed to advancing AI development by providing a developer-centric platform that addresses the complexities and challenges of AI and data management. Dataloop's vision is to democratize AI development, enabling every organization to harness the power of AI and drive forward their innovative solutions.
Shaip
shaip.com
Shaip provides high-quality data across multiple data types (text, audio, image & video) to companies looking to build non-biased and high quality AI/ML models. Shaip licenses, collects and annotates data for Healthcare, Conversational AI, Computer Vision and Generative AI/LLM use cases. Going beyond data, Shaip offers a complete Responsible LLM Toolkit to align, evaluate, and enhance large language models using reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF). Headquartered in Kentucky with offices in Silicon Valley and India, our global team blends data science expertise with deep industry knowledge. We enable partners to deploy AI they can trust--and that reflects the diversity of the people it impacts.
Universal Data Tool
universaldatatool.com
The Universal Data Tool is a web/desktop app for editing and annotating images, text, audio, documents and to view and edit any data defined in the extensible .udt.json and .udt.csv standard. Collaborate with others in real time, easily train labelers, integrate into your applications. Perform Image Segmentation, Image Classification, Audio Transcription, Named Entity Recognition (NER) and Named Entity Linking (NEL). Run with docker, use with Tensorflow, Keras, or Fast.ai.
SUPA
supa.so
Build user-centric AI with human knowledge, intuition and learned experience. Automated data labeling workflows, AI-assisted annotations, Integrated workforce across SE Asia, Data labeling at scale.
TrainingData.io
trainingdata.io
Model assisted image and video training data labeling for radiology, pathology and other forms of medical data used for building machine learning models. The #1 tool trusted by medical companies, research scientists and technicians.
LinkedAI
linkedai.co
Build better AI data faster! LinkedAI is a complete solution for taking control of your training data, with fast labeling tools, human workforce, data management, and automation features. An AI model is only as good as its Training Data. We provide an end-to-end solution for image annotation with fast labeling tools, synthetic data generation, data management, automation features and annotation services on-demand with integrated tooling to accelerate and finish computer vision projects. Our website is the best place to start, as it has a wealth of information that should be able to answer most of your questions. However, if you need further assistance, don't hesitate to reach out to us directly.
Picterra
picterra.ch
Picterra is an enterprise software platform for the training, deployment, and management of machine-learning models powering geospatial applications & business services. Picterra enables organizations to build scalable geospatial products with a geospatial MLOps platform. The entirely cloud-native platform allows users to manage all their data in one place, create, train, and improve models in a collaborative environment, and bring them into production without needing additional resources from IT. Picterra is the connecting power between the raw data from satellite, drone, and aerial imagery providers, and the domain experts who deliver geospatial services and advisory to their clients.
Crowd AI
crowdai.com
CrowdAI is on a mission to democratize vision AI and unlock billions in enterprise value by automating key visual workflows. By bringing together the best of human and computer vision, we empower companies of all sizes to unlock the value hidden in their growing amount of images and video. Our AI-lifecycle platform empowers any user to leverage cutting-edge vision AI and go from raw pixels to delivering business impact in just a few clicks. Unlike other platforms built for a small group of highly technical experts, the CrowdAI platform is built for domain experts and operators of all technical abilities, democratizing the ability to leverage cutting-edge AI across the enterprise, enabling true cross-functional collaboration, and institutionalizing distributed domain expertise. CrowdAI has been used by the world's leading institutions to combat mass-scale wildfires, coordinate hurricane response efforts, catch drug and narcotics trafficking, and realize quality, production, and safety efficiencies. Customers use our single platform to bring together and organize all forms of media, make data AI-ready, train cutting edge model architectures, deploy deep learning models, and monitor performance over time. With every partnership, CrowdAI's commitment to delivering real business impact remains a foundational guiding principle, ensuring that AI projects quickly move beyond R & D and innovation labs toward delivering real business value.
Alegion
alegion.com
Alegion has the most powerful and flexible annotation platform for training data in market. It accelerates model development for the most sophisticated and subjective use cases. It uses integrated ML and has unique capabilities like conditional logic, iterative tasks, multi-stage and workflows, that are essential for high quality at scale. The entire process is optionally managed by our highly experienced and consultative team that designs and executes a solution within our product to meet your business needs.
Jaxon.ai
jaxon.ai
Practical use of AI for “real-world” problems is hard, requiring experts to align domain knowledge to design the right data/model combinations. Large language models like GPT-4 are great for general purpose tasks but fall short on domain-specific use cases, especially when proprietary data is involved. Engineers are being thrown into the AI race and need guardrails. Jaxon’s an AI platform that guides data science teams through the research-design-build process. It combines formal reasoning with an LLM-driven agent to ensure data science teams adhere to best practices. Jaxon explores tradeoffs using simulations to quickly figure out what will work best for each use case. With Jaxon, users actively participate in the development process and iteratively validate performance but don’t need to be PhDs to be effective. Jaxon’s proprietary framework manifests as a trusted technical advisor that helps data science teams quickly design state-of-the-art AI systems, steering clear of potential pitfalls and misinformation. Jaxon continuously improves its performance by self-analyzing user projects and incorporating new knowledge of what works and when.
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai is a web-based platform that can be used for image labeling and for developing AI-based image recognition applications. It has two major goals: the first is to make the image annotation task as convenient and efficient as possible, even for large projects with many people working on image labeling, and the second is to provide a smooth and user-friendly interface for training and deploying deep neural network models. The ability to perform both of these tasks on the same platform provides the advantage of being able to label images and then train and improve models in an iterative way. SentiSight.ai offers powerful features, such as: * Image labeling. * Smart labeling tool. * Shared labeling projects and time tracking. * Classification model training. * Object detection model training. * Online and offline models (free 30-day trial available). * Pre-trained models. * Image Similarity search.
M47.AI
m47.ai
Train your Machine Learning Models with our Intelligent Data Labeling Platform that provides text annotation tools and access to our international workforce so you can annotate in any language
Datasaur NLP
datasaur.ai
Boost the efficiency of NLP and LLM projects 9.6x through better data labeling. Data labeling represents 65% of the time for NLP & LLMs project. Enhance speed and accuracy with the best data labeling platform, enabling engineers to concentrate on creating top-notch models.
John Snow Labs
johnsnowlabs.com
John Snow Labs, the AI for Healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, language models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations build, deploy, and operate AI, LLM, and NLP projects faster.
super.AI
super.ai
Automate business processes end-to-end with guaranteed results using super.AI Intelligent Document Processing (IDP).
BasicAI Cloud
basic.ai
BasicAI Cloud is a free training data platform with strong multimodal feature and AI-powered annotation tools that supports: - Auto-annotation and objects tracking of 3D point cloud (single frame & frame series), 2D & 3D sensor fusion, images and video (consecutive images) data - Auto-segmentation of 3D point cloud data - Smooth annotation teamwork, including management of workflow, performance roles & permission, etc. - No-lag annotation of up to 150 million points in 300 frame in one point cloud data, as well as 1,000 images in one 2D data Since Jun 2023, each new user will have 50 seats, 100GB storage and 1,000 model calls (for auto annotation, objects tracking and auto segmentation).
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI is a leading computer vision platform and professional services provider that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps and DataOps workflows to accelerate the adoption and development of data-centric AI. Through the practical application of AI-based automation, Superb AI helps teams manage the entire ML lifecycle more efficiently, from data annotation to curation, model training, and deployment, while ensuring optimal data accuracy and consistency. Used by top ML practitioners, including teams at Samsung, LG, Hyundai, Kakao, and Nippon Steel, Superb AI is on a mission to democratize AI by significantly reducing the time, cost, and effort required to go from proof-of-concept to production.
Datature
datature.io
Datature is an all-in-one vision AI platform designed to streamline the processes involved in managing datasets, annotating, training, and deploying computer vision models. Suitable for enterprises, high-growth companies, early-stage startups, researchers and academia, this tool does not require coding skills. Datature supports customised integrations and offers advanced security measures. Its 'Nexus' allows for collaboration, annotation, training, and deployment of multiple computer vision models on a single platform. Features like 'IntelliBrush' ease the process of creating annotations, while 'Portal' facilitates visualisation of computer vision models. The platform is compatible with all Model Formats and plugs seamlessly into the 'Nexus', with an added benefit of having a rich open-source community supporting it. Demonstrating industry-tested algorithms and market-validated insights, Datature offers a range of solutions suitable for sectors as diverse as pharmaceutical & healthcare, retail & e-commerce, smart city, utilities & energy, agriculture, and manufacturing & construction. It features a resources section providing a variety of materials, from glossaries and documentation to tutorials and articles highlighting best industry practices and trend developments in AI.
Swivl
swivl.com
Swivl built its foundation in education with tools to support the development of classroom management skills. Now we’ve expanded our solutions to help everyone in education reach the higher order they need for an optimal future with AI.
Xelex
xelex.ai
Xelex AI is a data curation services provider specializing in data for large language model creation and refinement. Our clients are frequently the data science team at technology companies building and refining their own models or models for their clients. The verticals we work in are primarily healthcare, business intelligence for contact center applications, and consumer experience applications. Our area of domain expertise is healthcare, acquired through our WebChartMD brand, a platform that's used by uh or has been used by over 40,000 healthcare providers over the last 17 years to manage the clinical documentation workflow.
iMerit
imerit.net
iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling technologies and solutions to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI, and technology. iMerit is headquartered in the United States, with large CV and NLP teams in India, US, Bhutan and Europe. iMerit investors are Omidyar Network, Dell.org, Khosla Ventures, and British International Investment.
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor labeling platform for robotics and autonomous driving. Segments.ai is a fast and accurate data labeling platform for multi-sensor data annotation. You can obtain segmentation labels, vector labels, and more via the intuitive labeling interfaces for images, videos, and 3D point clouds (lidar and RGBD). Segments.ai is a self-serve platform with dedicated support from our core team of engineers when you need it. * A Python SDK that finally makes sense * Documentation to make the setup feel like a breeze * Self-serve with support only when you are stuck, so we don't slow you down * Automatically trigger actions using webhooks * Connect your cloud provider (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure) * Export to popular ML frameworks (PyTorch, TensorFlow, Hugging Face) Onboard your workforce or use one of our workforce partners. Our management tools make it easy to label and review large datasets together.