Top Data Labeling Software - Belgium
Data labeling software, also known as training data, data annotation, or data tagging software, plays a critical role in converting unlabeled data into labeled data, essential for developing accurate artificial intelligence algorithms. These tools offer a range of functionalities, including machine learning-assisted labeling, human taskforce involvement, or user-driven labeling. Some platforms even allow a combination of these approaches, offering flexibility in choosing labeling methods based on factors like cost, quality, and speed. These tools vary in their support for different data types such as images, videos, audio, and text, including subsets like satellite imagery and LIDAR. Annotation types also differ, encompassing tasks such as image segmentation, object detection, named entity recognition (NER), sentiment analysis, transcription, and emotion recognition. To ensure label quality, most software employs metrics like consensus and ground truth. This quality assurance is crucial for supervised learning, a foundational machine learning approach that requires labeled data for accurate predictions. Integration with data science and machine learning platforms is common, facilitating seamless data transfer from labeling to model training. To qualify for inclusion in the Data Labeling category, a product typically integrates managed workforces or data labeling services, guarantees label accuracy and consistency, offers analytics for monitoring labeling accuracy and speed, and allows seamless integration with data science and machine learning platforms.
Appen
appen.com
Unlock Generative AI with Appen. Power exceptional customer experiences with our industry-leading products, depth of expertise and unmatched global team of AI Training Specialists. We’re your trusted data partner, enabling the most innovative companies to execute world-class AI initiatives.
Labelbox
labelbox.com
Labelbox is a data-centric AI platform that allows users to build and utilize AI applications. The platform provides the ability to train and fine-tune models, as well as automate tasks using LLMs (Labelbox Machine Learning Models). In terms of functionality, Labelbox utilizes cookies to enhance th...
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Scale AI
scale.com
Trusted by world class companies, Scale delivers high quality training data for AI applications such as self-driving cars, mapping, AR/VR, robotics, and more.
Prolific
prolific.com
Prolific is a platform that enables researchers to collect high-quality human-powered data at scale from a large, vetted pool of research participants and taskers. Using the Prolific platform researchers can target, contact and manage research participants from Prolific’s diverse, vetted and fairly-...
Surge AI
surgehq.ai
Train AI on the Richness of Human Language. Build powerful NLP datasets using Surge AI's global data labeling workforce and platform.
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Avala
avala.ai
Avala provides more accurately labeled AI data faster, with minimal setup and training time. Avala's comprehensive, open platform caters to the entire AI Ops workflow, combining dataset curation and management, world-class expertise for data labeling and human feedback, and model training, verificat...
Supervisely
supervisely.com
Supervisely platform covers entire R&D lifecycle for computer vision. It allows to interate from image annotation to neural networks training 10x faster: * organize image annotation / data management / manipulation within a single platform at scale * integrate custom NNs or user pretrained models f...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 is an AI data engine designed for computer vision and generative AI applications. The platform provides an infrastructure for enterprise training data that includes labeling, workflows, datasets, and has a feature for human-in-the-loop training. It offers multiple annotation properties to improv...
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Labellerr
labellerr.com
Labellerr is only training data platform with Smart Feedback Loop. Our technology helps AI-first organizations developing computer vision AI to bring automation in their data pipeline. Our saas platform solves challenges for ML scientists who need faster, convenient and iterative access to training ...
Humanloop
humanloop.com
The enterprise platform for developing and evaluating LLM applications. Companies like AmexGBT, Duolingo and Gusto use the Humanloop platform to develop robust AI applications, evaluate and fine-tune them. All-in-one platform for NLP Annotation, training and monitoring in one unified platform, powe...
Shaip
shaip.com
Shaip provides high-quality data across multiple data types (text, audio, image & video) to companies looking to build non-biased and high quality AI/ML models. Shaip licenses, collects and annotates data for Healthcare, Conversational AI, Computer Vision and Generative AI/LLM use cases. Going bey...
Sama AI
sama.com
Sama is a globally recognized leader in data annotation solutions for enterprise AI models that require the highest accuracy. We are the only computer vision solutions company with an in-house expert workforce using its own enterprise-grade platform. Our mission is to accelerate and advance compute...
LinkedAI
linkedai.co
Build better AI data faster! LinkedAI is a complete solution for taking control of your training data, with fast labeling tools, human workforce, data management, and automation features. An AI model is only as good as its Training Data. We provide an end-to-end solution for image annotation with ...
CVAT.ai
cvat.ai
Computer Vision Annotation Tool (CVAT), which is designed for use by professional data annotation teams to label data for computer vision algorithms
TrainingData.io
trainingdata.io
Model assisted image and video training data labeling for radiology, pathology and other forms of medical data used for building machine learning models. The #1 tool trusted by medical companies, research scientists and technicians.
Universal Data Tool
universaldatatool.com
The Universal Data Tool is a web/desktop app for editing and annotating images, text, audio, documents and to view and edit any data defined in the extensible .udt.json and .udt.csv standard. Collaborate with others in real time, easily train labelers, integrate into your applications. Perform Image...
Jaxon.ai
jaxon.ai
Practical use of AI for “real-world” problems is hard, requiring experts to align domain knowledge to design the right data/model combinations. Large language models like GPT-4 are great for general purpose tasks but fall short on domain-specific use cases, especially when proprietary data is involv...
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
Alegion
alegion.com
Alegion has the most powerful and flexible annotation platform for training data in market. It accelerates model development for the most sophisticated and subjective use cases. It uses integrated ML and has unique capabilities like conditional logic, iterative tasks, multi-stage and workflows, that...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
Datasaur NLP
datasaur.ai
Boost the efficiency of NLP and LLM projects 9.6x through better data labeling. Data labeling represents 65% of the time for NLP & LLMs project. Enhance speed and accuracy with the best data labeling platform, enabling engineers to concentrate on creating top-notch models.
John Snow Labs
johnsnowlabs.com
John Snow Labs, the AI for Healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, language models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations build, deploy, and operate AI, LLM, and NLP projects faster.
Picterra
picterra.ch
Picterra is an enterprise software platform for the training, deployment, and management of machine-learning models powering geospatial applications & business services. Picterra enables organizations to build scalable geospatial products with a geospatial MLOps platform. The entirely cloud-native p...
Crowd AI
crowdai.com
CrowdAI is on a mission to democratize vision AI and unlock billions in enterprise value by automating key visual workflows. By bringing together the best of human and computer vision, we empower companies of all sizes to unlock the value hidden in their growing amount of images and video. Our AI-li...
M47.AI
m47.ai
Train your Machine Learning Models with our Intelligent Data Labeling Platform that provides text annotation tools and access to our international workforce so you can annotate in any language
SUPA
supa.so
Build user-centric AI with human knowledge, intuition and learned experience. Automated data labeling workflows, AI-assisted annotations, Integrated workforce across SE Asia, Data labeling at scale.
UBIAI
ubiai.tools
UBIAI Text Annotation Tool is an AI tool that aims to make natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) solutions more accessible and affordable. It provides AI Builder, an AI engine that allows users to build intelligent document applications. The tool offers various features, inclu...
BasicAI Cloud
basic.ai
BasicAI Cloud is a free training data platform with strong multimodal feature and AI-powered annotation tools that supports: - Auto-annotation and objects tracking of 3D point cloud (single frame & frame series), 2D & 3D sensor fusion, images and video (consecutive images) data - Auto-segmentation ...
Datature
datature.io
Datature is an all-in-one vision AI platform designed to streamline the processes involved in managing datasets, annotating, training, and deploying computer vision models. Suitable for enterprises, high-growth companies, early-stage startups, researchers and academia, this tool does not require co...
Swivl
swivl.com
Swivl built its foundation in education with tools to support the development of classroom management skills. Now we’ve expanded our solutions to help everyone in education reach the higher order they need for an optimal future with AI.
Xelex
xelex.ai
Xelex AI is a data curation services provider specializing in data for large language model creation and refinement. Our clients are frequently the data science team at technology companies building and refining their own models or models for their clients. The verticals we work in are primarily hea...
SentiSight.ai
sentisight.ai
SentiSight.ai is a web-based platform that can be used for image labeling and for developing AI-based image recognition applications. It has two major goals: the first is to make the image annotation task as convenient and efficient as possible, even for large projects with many people working on im...
Superb AI
superb-ai.com
Superb AI is a leading computer vision platform and professional services provider that provides enterprise-grade, end-to-end MLOps and DataOps workflows to accelerate the adoption and development of data-centric AI. Through the practical application of AI-based automation, Superb AI helps teams man...
iMerit
imerit.net
iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling technologies and s...
super.AI
super.ai
Automate business processes end-to-end with guaranteed results using super.AI Intelligent Document Processing (IDP).
Segments.ai
segments.ai
Multi-sensor labeling platform for robotics and autonomous driving. Segments.ai is a fast and accurate data labeling platform for multi-sensor data annotation. You can obtain segmentation labels, vector labels, and more via the intuitive labeling interfaces for images, videos, and 3D point clouds (l...