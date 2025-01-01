Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Data-centric security software emphasizes the protection of the data itself, rather than the infrastructure or applications used to store or access it. This approach contrasts with traditional network or perimeter-centric security, which focuses on safeguarding the locations where data resides, such as servers, networks, applications, and devices. By adopting data-centric security, businesses can implement a zero trust security model, ensuring that data remains secure across diverse IT environments, including cloud-based systems. This software is designed to protect data whether it is in transit, at rest, or in use.
Submit New App
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is a secure multi-cloud platform for file sharing and collaboration, offering data protection, compliance, and lifecycle management for organizations.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
LucidLink
lucidlink.com
LucidLink is a cloud-native file system that allows teams to collaborate on large files securely in real time from anywhere, integrating easily with existing creative tools.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a data security platform that helps manage data access, compliance, and security while enabling effective data discovery and utilization across organizations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.