Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Data-centric security software emphasizes the protection of the data itself, rather than the infrastructure or applications used to store or access it. This approach contrasts with traditional network or perimeter-centric security, which focuses on safeguarding the locations where data resides, such as servers, networks, applications, and devices. By adopting data-centric security, businesses can implement a zero trust security model, ensuring that data remains secure across diverse IT environments, including cloud-based systems. This software is designed to protect data whether it is in transit, at rest, or in use.
Submit New App
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is a secure multi-cloud platform for file sharing and collaboration, offering data protection, compliance, and lifecycle management for organizations.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.
LucidLink
lucidlink.com
LucidLink is a cloud-native file system that allows teams to collaborate on large files securely in real time from anywhere, integrating easily with existing creative tools.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform that allows data teams to enable their users to go fast with their data while meeting security and compliance requirements. This in turn helps companies win with data, and become AI-ready faster. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across your databases, lakes and warehouses, tracks data usage and applies security policies dynamically. Satori’s comprehensive DSP manages access, permissions, security, and compliance policies - all from a single console. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across data stores and dynamically tracks data usage while applying relevant security policies. Satori enables data teams to scale effective data usage across the organization while meeting all data security and compliance requirements.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.