Data-Centric Security Software
Top Data-Centric Security Software

Data-centric security software emphasizes the protection of the data itself, rather than the infrastructure or applications used to store or access it. This approach contrasts with traditional network or perimeter-centric security, which focuses on safeguarding the locations where data resides, such as servers, networks, applications, and devices. By adopting data-centric security, businesses can implement a zero trust security model, ensuring that data remains secure across diverse IT environments, including cloud-based systems. This software is designed to protect data whether it is in transit, at rest, or in use.

Sophos Central

Sophos Central

sophos.com

Sophos Central is a cybersecurity platform that protects devices and detects threats using AI, integrating various tools for threat management and response.

Egnyte

Egnyte

egnyte.com

Egnyte is a secure multi-cloud platform for file sharing and collaboration, offering data protection, compliance, and lifecycle management for organizations.

Imperva

Imperva

imperva.com

Imperva offers security solutions including a Web Application Firewall, DDoS protection, API security, and data monitoring to safeguard digital assets from cyber threats.

Virtru

Virtru

virtru.com

Virtru provides end-to-end encryption for data in business applications, allowing organizations to protect sensitive information and manage access controls easily.

LucidLink

LucidLink

lucidlink.com

LucidLink is a cloud-native file system that allows teams to collaborate on large files securely in real time from anywhere, integrating easily with existing creative tools.

Satori

Satori

satoricyber.com

Satori is a data security platform that helps manage data access, compliance, and security while enabling effective data discovery and utilization across organizations.

