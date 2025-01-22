Top Data-Centric Security Software - Russia

LucidLink

lucidlink.com

Combining the ease of a local drive with the power of the cloud, LucidLink allows your team to collaborate and edit files instantly, securely and from anywhere with a single shared filespace. * Collaborate everywhere, instantly: Work together from anywhere. Access assets and project changes the moment they’re saved in your shared filespace. Do your best work wherever you are, tap into global talent and build a 24/7 collaborative workflow. * Instant access to shared files: Work on projects in real time, without the wait for downloads or syncing. Large files? No problem. Your media is instantly available, so you can pick up right where your teammates left off. * Unmatched security: With zero-knowledge encryption, centralized access management and SSO integration, your files remain completely secure –– only visible to those you allow to access them. * Seamless creative workflows: LucidLink works with the creative applications you already use so there’s nothing new to learn. From Premiere Pro and Media Composer to DaVinci Resolve and After Effects, easily collaborate using your favorite tools.