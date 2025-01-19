App store for web apps
Top Data-Centric Security Software - Réunion
Data-centric security software emphasizes the protection of the data itself, rather than the infrastructure or applications used to store or access it. This approach contrasts with traditional network or perimeter-centric security, which focuses on safeguarding the locations where data resides, such as servers, networks, applications, and devices. By adopting data-centric security, businesses can implement a zero trust security model, ensuring that data remains secure across diverse IT environments, including cloud-based systems. This software is designed to protect data whether it is in transit, at rest, or in use.
Egnyte
egnyte.com
Egnyte is the secure multi-cloud platform for content security and governance that enables organizations to better protect and collaborate on their most valuable content. Established in 2008, Egnyte has democratized cloud content security for more than 17,000 organizations, helping customers improve data security, maintain compliance, prevent and detect ransomware threats, and boost employee productivity on any app, any cloud, anywhere. Egnyte’s simple, turnkey solution is easy for IT leaders to manage and control a full spectrum of content risks – from accidental data deletion, to data exfiltration, to regulatory compliance, to proper lifecycle management, privacy and much more – all while giving business users the tools they need to work faster and smarter, from any cloud, any device, anywhere.
Imperva
imperva.com
Imperva Incapsula delivers an enterprise-grade Web Application Firewall to safeguard your site from the latest threats, an intelligent and instantly effective 360-degree anti-DDoS solutions (layers 3-4 and 7), a global CDN to speed up your website's load speed and minimize bandwidth usage and an array of performance monitoring and analytic services to provide insights about your website's security and performance.
Sophos Central
sophos.com
Defend your organization from cyberattacks with Sophos adaptive defenses and expertise at your service. Protect the future of your business with confidence.
Virtru
virtru.com
Virtru makes military-grade encryption remarkably easy. From the world's biggest banks to the smallest healthcare practices, Virtru helps organizations of all sizes take control of their data with flexible, end-to-end encryption for your everyday business apps. Built on the open-standard Trusted Data Format, Virtru software is easy to use and integrates seamlessly with Google Workspace/Gmail and Microsoft 365/Outlook, Google Drive, and enterprise apps like Salesforce, Confluence, and Zendesk. Granular access controls, self-hosted key management options, DLP, and audit help our customers meet even the strictest privacy and compliance requirements, including ITAR, CMMC 2.0, CJIS, HIPAA, and GLBA/FTC Safeguards. Encrypt sensitive information with a single click, without leaving your existing workflows, because Virtru integrates directly within the apps you already use every day.
LucidLink
lucidlink.com
Combining the ease of a local drive with the power of the cloud, LucidLink allows your team to collaborate and edit files instantly, securely and from anywhere with a single shared filespace. * Collaborate everywhere, instantly: Work together from anywhere. Access assets and project changes the moment they’re saved in your shared filespace. Do your best work wherever you are, tap into global talent and build a 24/7 collaborative workflow. * Instant access to shared files: Work on projects in real time, without the wait for downloads or syncing. Large files? No problem. Your media is instantly available, so you can pick up right where your teammates left off. * Unmatched security: With zero-knowledge encryption, centralized access management and SSO integration, your files remain completely secure –– only visible to those you allow to access them. * Seamless creative workflows: LucidLink works with the creative applications you already use so there’s nothing new to learn. From Premiere Pro and Media Composer to DaVinci Resolve and After Effects, easily collaborate using your favorite tools.
Satori
satoricyber.com
Satori is a Data Security Platform that allows data teams to enable their users to go fast with their data while meeting security and compliance requirements. This in turn helps companies win with data, and become AI-ready faster. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across your databases, lakes and warehouses, tracks data usage and applies security policies dynamically. Satori’s comprehensive DSP manages access, permissions, security, and compliance policies - all from a single console. Satori continuously discovers sensitive data across data stores and dynamically tracks data usage while applying relevant security policies. Satori enables data teams to scale effective data usage across the organization while meeting all data security and compliance requirements.